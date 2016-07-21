Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis

VP of Eric Trump Foundation, Lynne Patton, Speaks at RNC

Lynne Patton, the Vice President of The Eric Trump Foundation and Senior Assistant to Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. , spoke of the Trump family she knows during the third session of the 2016 Republican National Convention.





"As someone who has been with this family each and every day for the past seven years, I know Mr. Trump. I know his heat, and I know his passion for this country to be true," Patton said.





Patton spoke of recent national tragedies, such as the Orlando mass shooting and the shooting deaths in Baton Rouge, Minnesota and Dallas.





"They are attacks on America. They are attacks on our values. They are attacks on the very foundation of civil society," she said.





Historically, black lives have mattered less, Patton said.





"Tonight, as a minority myself, Donald Trump knows your life matters, he knows that my life matters, he knows that the LGBTQ lives matter and he knows that veterans lives matter and he knows that blue lives matter."





Patton then addressed Donald Jr. , Ivanka, and Eric, who watched in the crowd.





"I love them like the siblings I never had," Patton said of Trump's three eldest children. "You are compassionate, charitable, you are my heroes. "



