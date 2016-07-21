Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Sen. Ted Cruz Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Texas Sen. Ted Cruz began his address on the third day of the 2016 Republican National Convention by congratulating Donald Trump on getting the delegate count Tuesday night to clinch the nomination."And like each of you, I want to see the principles of that our party believes prevail in November," Cruz said.Cruz then went to talk about one of the five police officers gunned down in Dallas two weeks ago, Michael Smith, who spent three decades with the Dallas Police Department."His life was a testament to devotion," Cruz said. "He protected the very protesters that mocked him because he loved his country and his fellow man."Sen. Ted Cruz speaking now at #RNCinCLE. Watch: https://t.co/q28pCcd7nc https://t.co/lXz72IQVGN9:35 PM - 20 Jul 2016
You can hear a pin drop in the Q as @SenTedCruz addresses #RNCinCLE. Packed arena fully captivated. Will he endorse @realDonaldTrump?9:37 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Sen. Marco Rubio Speaks by Video at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Florida Senator Marco Rubio used a video message to assail Hillary Clinton and provide his strongest support yet for the candidacy of Donald Trump."Unlike Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump is committed to cut taxes and get our national debt under control," said Rubio. "Unlike Obama and Clinton, Trump takes seriously the threat from islamic radicals and was to rebuild our military."In prior speeches and throughout the primary process, Rubio exchanged barbs with Trump and disappointment at his negative campaigning. But tonight, he changed his tune."After a long and spirited primary, the time for fighting each other is over," said Rubio. "It is time to come together and fight for a new direction for America."
VP of Eric Trump Foundation, Lynne Patton, Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Lynne Patton, the Vice President of The Eric Trump Foundation and Senior Assistant to Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., spoke of the Trump family she knows during the third session of the 2016 Republican National Convention."As someone who has been with this family each and every day for the past seven years, I know Mr. Trump. I know his heat, and I know his passion for this country to be true," Patton said.Patton spoke of recent national tragedies, such as the Orlando mass shooting and the shooting deaths in Baton Rouge, Minnesota and Dallas."They are attacks on America. They are attacks on our values. They are attacks on the very foundation of civil society," she said.Historically, black lives have mattered less, Patton said."Tonight, as a minority myself, Donald Trump knows your life matters, he knows that my life matters, he knows that the LGBTQ lives matter and he knows that veterans lives matter and he knows that blue lives matter."Patton then addressed Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, who watched in the crowd."I love them like the siblings I never had," Patton said of Trump's three eldest children. "You are compassionate, charitable, you are my heroes."Lynne Patton to Trump family: "Eric, Don, and Ivanka, I love you like the siblings I never had." https://t.co/t3YEOjHjhs9:31 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Tune into ABC New Live for Analysis on Gov. Scott Walker's SpeechTune into @ABCNewsLive now. @Nawazistan @devindwyer & I will discuss @ScottWalker's speech when he finishes up: https://t.co/F3wpgLQZuL9:16 PM - 20 Jul 2016
RNC Uniting Republican Party.@TerryMoran: Convention "has accelerated tonight...long-sought for unity of Republican Party beginning to happen." https://t.co/p8THg0DMNE9:09 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Scott Walker gave a highly-anticipated address to the Republican National Convention tonight, speaking away from the podium with a handheld microphone in front of a rural-themed backdrop.Leading the crowd in a call-and-response discussion with the repeated refrain "Because America deserves better," Walker stumped for former rival Donald Trump and running mate Mike Pence.The Wisconsin governor was one of 17 candidates for the party's nomination for president this cycle, and was once considered a front-runner. Walker suspended his campaign last September as he faded in early polls.Alluding to his participation in the first Republican presidential debate last fall and the politicians yet to endorse Trump who joined him, Walker said, "I stood on the stage and I said that any of the Republicans running for office would be better than Hillary Clinton. I meant it then and I mean it now. So let me be clear, a vote for anyone other than Donald Trump in November is a vote for Hillary Clinton."Walker made a name for himself in Republican circles after a prolonged fight with Wisconsin's public sector labor unions in 2011 that resulted in a recall vote in 2012 that he ultimately survived."They tried to intimidate us with threats and mobs, said Walker tonight. "But we didn't back down and we won."
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Stage at RNCWATCH LIVE: @ScottWalker addresses night three of the #GOPConvention https://t.co/y8wq4pPKsL https://t.co/BgdtWyBeWs9:12 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Entrepreneur Harold Hamm Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Oil and natural gas entrepreneur Harold Hamm said as president, Donald Trump will "fuel" America's future and become the first president to achieve American energy independence."President Obama chose not to get it and has tried to destroy this renaissance and all of its benefits. Instead, he turned on Iranian oil, gave them the bomb, billions of dollars, and vilified Israel," Hamm said."Every time we can’t drill a well in America, terrorism is being funded," Hamm said.Our nation should embrace energy independence, and Trump and Mike Pence will "restore the American dream," and America's "rightful place as the energy leader of the world," he said.
Pastor Darrell Scott Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Darrell Scott, the senior pastor of Cleveland Heights, Ohio's New Spirit Revival Center Ministries, told the audience at Quicken Loans Arena about his introduction to Donald Trump."I first met Donald Trump several years ago. He said he was very troubled about the direction our country was heading in," said Scott. "I listened to his vision, and I understood deeply, and shared many concerns he expressed."Scott scolded the Democratic party, saying its policies had failed the people, and called for the leadership of "a master negotiator and deal-maker.""I believe nothing will prevent Donald Trump from doing everything in his power to create an America that everyone can be proud of," said Scott.
Kentucky State Sen. Ralph Alvarado Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Kentucky Sen. Ralph Alvarado spoke about his parent's immigrant roots while speaking on the third day of the 2016 Republican National Convention."Like most immigrants, they understood that their sacrifice would not provide them immediate success, but the reward would be in the opportunity and success of their children and grandchildren," Alvarado said. "But, this story is not unique to my family; it is the story of many legal Latino immigrants who come to America."Alvarado's parents were legal immigrants from Costa Rica and Argentina, he said.At their core, Hispanics believe what Republicans believe: traditional family values, church, faith in God, the dignity of work and the opportunity for self-sufficiency that comes from a free society and a limited government, Alvarado said."By protecting the American dream, we can make America first again," Alvarado said. "There is only one candidate who will protect it for our current and future generations, and that candidate is Donald Trump."Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado: @HillaryClinton "has failed the Hispanic community" https://t.co/pxj9ioW95K https://t.co/iM2Msdg94i8:58 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Business Owner Michelle Van Etten Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Entrepreneur Michelle Van Etten led the convention crowd through the story of her pursuit of the "American Dream."Van Etten, who runs a fashion studio in Florida, portrayed small businesses as the "backbone of the American economy," and called for more entrepreneurs to emerge in the "land of opportunity.""Who will encourage creativity and innovation?" asked Van Etten. "This man is Donald Trump."
Col. Eileen Collins Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:The first female astronaut to go to space after the Columbia disaster in 2003, Col. Eileen Collins, said America is "a nation built by the passion of people who weren't afraid to do something first, to step into the unknown, and pave our own way forward" on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention."We are a nation of explorers," Collins said.Collins said Americans needs leadership to make American great again.
Fun Props at RNC Day 3This is happening. @KenCuccinelli w/ an Etch A Sketch and @rickklein with a rubrics cube. @ABCPolitics Facebook live https://t.co/G8ZAQ8rO108:31 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Florida Attorney General Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Pam Bondi, the attorney general of Florida who made headlines recently after a testy exchange with CNN's Anderson Cooper following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June, spoke about "the day of reckoning" coming on Election Day."November 8th, is when America feels safe again, when America wins again," said Bondi.Bondi further outlined how Donald Trump would restore the rule of law."[Trump will] roll back Obama’s unconstitutional executive orders," explained Bondi. He’ll enforce immigration laws... He’ll take control of our borders."
Eric Trump Scheduled to Speak at RNC Day 3Asked how he was feeling about his big speech, Eric Trump gives a thumbs up. https://t.co/bEg2EGiatB8:27 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Businessman Phil Ruffin Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Phil Ruffin, who has been doing business with Donald Trump for more than 20 years, said Trump is "honest" and good to his word during his address on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention."He’s been an innovator and an entrepreneur: no one in our business works harder, or smarter, than he does," Ruffin said.Trump has created jobs for tens of thousands of Americans "as a result of his vision," Ruffin said."A tsunami is coming. His name is Donald Trump" Ruffin said.
Laura Ingraham Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Talk radio host Laura Ingraham took the stage at the RNC tonight, sharing the story of her grandparents who immigrated from Poland and her parents who grew up during the Great Depression."They scrimped and saved. My mother made my clothes, and wore the same winter coat for 40 years," Ingraham said of her parents.Ingraham went on to deliver a veiled criticism to Republican politicians who hadn't yet formally endorsed Donald Trump."We should all -- even all you boys with wounded feelings and bruised egos -- we love you, we love you, but you must honor your pledge to support Donald Trump now, tonight, tonight," said Ingraham to cheers.
Crowd Chants 'Lock Her Up' During Gov. Rick Scott's RNC SpeechFirst round of "lock her up!" gets started during first speaker. #gopconvention8:04 PM - 20 Jul 2016
The theme of this convention: lock her up. Delegates chanting atop their chairs, others chanting in the aisles.8:05 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Calls Uproar About Melania's Speech 'Very Unfair'ABC's ENJOLI FRANCIS:
Donald Trump shot back at the firestorm that erupted after his wife Melania's convention speech was discovered to contain passages that were similar to a 2008 speech by Michelle Obama, saying that the uproar was "very unfair."
"And now that cloud is lifted off her which is terrific because it was very unfair," Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview today in the wake of a Trump employee taking the blame. "I think it was very unfair. Although I will say the media did not think she actually had anything to do with it, which is nice."
Meredith McIver, an in-house writer and Trump family friend, issued an apology today for her involvement in the preparation of Melania Trump's address at the Republican National Convention Monday night.
Read more by ABC's ENJOLI FRANCIS here.Credit: ABC News
Gov. Rick Scott Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:On day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Florida Gov. Rick Scott began his speech by expressing his gratitude to those who kept Orlando in their prayers after the mass shooting at a gay nightclub there last month."How many more times does the evil of radical Islamic terrorism have to occur, before the President of the United States will muster the courage to face the truth?" Scott asked. "How many more “Orlandos,” “San Bernadinos,” or “Ft. Hoods” will happen until President Obama decides to be honest?"Scott said he "cried" when meeting with the families of the 49 people killed."This war is real. It is here in America," Scott said. "And the next President must destroy this evil."Donald Trump is the man for the job, Scott said.Florida Gov. Rick Scott: "This year, we get to fire the politicians!” #GOPConvention8:03 PM - 20 Jul 2016
.@FLGovScott: “This election is about the very survival of the American dream.” #GOPConvention https://t.co/084H9KHzSF8:02 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Cleveland Police Arrest 17 in RNC ProtestsABC's JULIA JACOBO:A total of 17 people protesting at the 2016 Republican National Convention were arrested Wednesday, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Twenty-two people have been arrested in the three days of the convention.Charges on those arrested include felonious assault on a police officer, failure to disperse and resisting arrest. No pepper spray was used during demonstrations.Two police officers were assaulted. They sustained minor injuries after they were punched and pushed, police said.A protester lit a flag on fire before lighting himself on fire. The flames were extinguished by firefighters. There were no serious injuries in that incident.Massive media presence is making it difficult for officers to police demonstrations, Cleveland police said. Cleveland Police are broadcasting a live feed from the demonstrations on Periscopt.Protestor lit flag on fire, then lit himself on fire, catching others on fire. Flames extinguished by firefighters. No serious injuries.7:19 PM - 20 Jul 2016
7:20 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Queen May Dislike Trump but Artists Have Limited Say in Who Uses Their MusicABC's PAUL BLAKE:As Donald Trump emerged on the stage in Cleveland on Monday night, silhouetted against bright lights with Queen’s “We Are the Champions” playing in background, the crowd went wild. But Queen did not.
In a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, the British rock band said that the playing of the song was an “unauthorised use” and “against our wishes.”But that’s only partially true: Playing the song appears to have been perfectly legal, as ABC News has learned that the RNC did have a license that grants it access to play the song in public.
-
Republican Delegate Wears Variety of Buttons to RNCRepublican delegates' button game is strong at the #RNCinCLE. Watch day three live at https://t.co/q28pCcd7nc https://t.co/s1stUMvpY57:13 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Follow ABC Politics on Snapchat for Complete RNC CoverageFrom the candidates to the color, follow @ABCPolitics on @snapchat for complete coverage from Cleveland: https://t.co/93B736iEFW7:11 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Donald Trump on Melania's SpeechABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS:Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said the woman who wrote Melania's speech is a "very good person" and "made a mistake.""She’s a terrific person and she just made a mistake," Trump told ABC News. "I thought it was terrific the way she came forward and just said look mistake that I made and she thought it was very unfair to Melania."Get a first look at my exclusive intv with Donald Trump on @WNT and tune into to @abc at 10pm and on @GMA https://t.co/QXyMDnW8dp6:41 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Newt Gingrinch Scheduled to Speak at RNCTONIGHT: @CallyGingrich and I will speak at the @GOPconvention at 10:15pET. Will stream live on @facebook. https://t.co/2BwwU5fP5r6:59 PM - 20 Jul 2016
RNC Party Favor from Ted Cruz DelegateFrom a Ted Cruz delegate. @sentedcruz speaks tonight.by tomllamasabc via Instagram
Day 3 of the RNC Will Begin SoonGet ready for the opening gavel at day 3 of the #RNCinCLE live on https://t.co/q28pCcd7nc https://t.co/Ux1uAL9cLo6:13 PM - 20 Jul 2016
We are kicking off our third night of #RNCinCLE coverage. Be sure to tweet us your questions!6:23 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Why the Never Trump Movement Failed at the Republican National ConventionABC's ALANA ABRAMSON and JOHN PARKINSON:After months of back-channel buzz and intra-party bickering, the Never Trump movement to block the Republican nomination for president is over. Donald Trump is officially the Republican presidential nominee.Consistently deemed one of the most divisive candidates in the history of presidential politics, all forces seemed to be in a place to stop Trump. He had a small campaign, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s ability to gain the support of unbound delegates proved he could easily be out-organized. He lacked support from the establishment, failing to gain endorsements from the likes of the Bushes and Mitt Romney. But none of that seemed to matter in the end. So, what went wrong?Donald Trump and his family attend a welcome arrival event with Gov. Mike Pence and his family at the Great Lakes Science center in Cleveland. Credit: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
Protesters struggle with police after trying to burn an American flag near the sigh of the Republican National Convention. Credit: Spencer Pratt/Getty Images
2 Officers Assaulted in Protests Outside of the Republican Convention, Police SayABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:Protesters clashed with police and one another on the streets of Cleveland Wednesday, as the third day of the Republican National Convention got underway.The Cleveland Police Department said that two officers were assaulted, and received minor injuries during the protests, and that multiple participants were arrested. It is unclear how many people were arrested or what they were protesting.At least one protester arrested. Mask on neck is on prohibited list #RNCINFO #RNCinCLE #RNCinCLE #GOPConvention https://t.co/i7ynOh3zDW5:46 PM - 20 Jul 2016
