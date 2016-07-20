Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Arkansas Delegate Bound to Ted Cruz 'Not Angry'ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:Meet Charlann Reely, a bound Ted Cruz delegate from Arkansas. "But, I'm not angry!" she told ABC News."It'll be interesting to hear from those who were [Trump's] competitors," she said.Reely said if Cruz "doesn't endorse" Trump during his speech on day three of the Republican National Convention, she hopes "he'll at least speak positively" of Trump.Charlann Reely is an Arkansas delegate bound for Ted Cruz. Credit: Meghan Keneally/ABC News
Caitlyn Jenner Says It's Hard to Be a Trans Republican as Ben Carson Slams CommunityABC's CATHERINE THORBECKE:Caitlyn Jenner talked about the difficulties of being a trans woman in the Republican Partytoday, a day after Ben Carson referred to "this whole transgender thing" as "absurd.""It was easy to come out as trans, it was harder to come out as Republican," the Olympic gold medalist said at an American Unity Fund brunch at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland this morning, where the Republican National Convention is underway.A day before, former presidential candidate Carson called the trans community "the height of absurdity," and equated transitioning to changing your ethnicity.Caitlyn Jenner speaks at an American Unity fund brunch at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on day three of the RNC. Credit: Josh Lederman/AP
Ted Cruz's Former Campaign Manager Said They Could Have 'Taken It to the Convention'Former @tedcruz campaign manager Jeff Roe: "I think we could have taken it to the convention." https://t.co/5L5lB5Pwal5:21 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Former Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe on last stretch of GOP primary: Voters "got tired of the fight" #GOPConvention https://t.co/flCpujG5i15:20 PM - 20 Jul 2016
NOW: Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe joins @ABC and @FiveThirtyEight https://t.co/9CA1i3HYEr https://t.co/8qqCJkIAFA5:13 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Watch Donald Trump Exit his Helicopter in Cleveland for the RNC
2 Cleveland Officers Assaulted During RNC ProtestsABC's LINSEY DAVIS:Protests in Cleveland's Public Square are not at all the same intensity as yesterday. The biggest flare-up just took place when a handful of protesters were arrested after attempting to burn the American.Multiple protesters refused to disperse and two police officers were ultimately assaulted, suffering minor injuries.Officers mounted on horses kept media and the rest of the crowd back.Bikers for Trump showed up in Public Square with fire extinguishers to "aid police." However, fire extinguishers are banned in the Republican National Convention event zone, so police confiscated them.Two officers assaulted. Minor injuries.4:45 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Sees 'Possibility' of Donald Trump Appearing at Convention TonightABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE, LISSETTE RODRIGUEZ and MORGAN WINSOR:Donald Trump may make an appearance at the Republican National Convention for the third straight night, when running mate Mike Pence is slated to speak, told ABC News during a press briefing today.“There’s a possibility you’ll see him tonight after Governor Pence’s speech,” Paul Manafort told reporters during a press briefing in Cleveland on day three of the convention.Trump, whose takeover of the Republican Party was formalized Tuesday night, has appeared at the convention every day thus far. The brash real estate mogul made a dramatic entrance on stage at the Quicken Loans Arena Monday night, emerging from a blue backlit cloud of smoke, to introduce his wife, Melania Trump.He addressed delegates on the second night remotely from New York City, shortly after the roll call vote.Credit: Evan Vucci/AP
RNC Protester Holds Sign Reading 'The End is Near'4:40 PM - 20 Jul 2016
'Wall' Built Around Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame StarABC's MORGAN WINSOR:
A street artist has installed a miniature wall around Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
The 6-inch tall concrete wall, which features razor wire, “Keep Out” signs and a mini American flag, was built by a street artist known as Plastic Jesus, who has also placed “No Trump Anytime” signage outside Trump Tower in Chicago and other locations. The art installations are typically left in place for a short period and then removed.
Read more by ABC's MORGAN WINSOR here.
Secret Service Investigating Trump Adviser Who Said Hillary Clinton Should Be 'Shot'ABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:The Secret Service is investigating a Donald Trump adviser who said in a radio interview that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton should be "shot for treason" on a "firing line."
Al Baldasaro, a New Hampshire representative who serves on Trump's veterans' coalition and as a Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, said in an interview with a Boston talk radio host that Clinton should pay for the 2012 Benghazi attack.
"She is a disgrace for any, the lies she told those mothers about their children that got killed over there in Benghazi," he said on the Jeff Kuhner Show Tuesday.
Multiple Arrests After RNC Protesters Refuse to DisperseABC's JULIA JACOBO:The Cleveland Police Department has been tweeting updates on the protests outside Quicken Loans Arena for the 2016 Republican National Convention.Multiple people were arrested after protesters refused orders to disperse, police said.Firefighters and police had to enter a crowd after a protester tried to burn the American flag.Protestors refusing dispersal orders, pushing officers. A few arrests E. 4/Prospect4:19 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Mounted unit deployed for crowd management. #RNCINFO #RNCinCLE https://t.co/akkCnmxUFP4:28 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Firefighters just entered the crowd here at the flag burning protest. https://t.co/Ni8h5cddll4:11 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Firefighters extinguished and took the flag that protesters attempted to destroy https://t.co/8y63HApqnP4:37 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Mike Pence: Everything You Need to KnowABC"s INES DE LA CUETARA and CHRIS GOOD:Name: Michael Richard "Mike" PenceParty: RepublicanDate of Birth: June 7, 1959Age: 57What He Does Now: 50th governor of Indiana (elected 2012, inaugurated 2013). State law bars him from seeking reelection and running for vice president at the same time.What He Used to Do: From 2001 to 2013, Pence was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He was also the chairman of the House Republican conference and chairman of the Republican Study Committee. In 2006 he ran to be minority leader of the House but lost to John Boehner. Pence previously worked as an attorney at a private practice and launched two failed congressional bids before getting a job at a think tank. He also hosted a talk radio show and a TV show in Indiana.Hometown: Columbus, IndianaCredit: Michael Conroy/AP
Sign Outside RNC Venue in Cleveland Reads: 'Hate Gives Identity'.@tanehisicoates quote outside the Quicken Lians Arena in Cleveland. #gopconvention https://t.co/GUZG86ifCc4:21 PM - 20 Jul 2016
'We are the Champions' Was Authorized to Play at RNCABC's LAUREN PEARLE:BMI, the licensor for Queen's "We are the Champions," told ABC News the song was authorized to be played at the 2016 Republican National Convention Monday night.The song was used as Trump walked out on the RNC stage on day one to introduce his wife, Melania.The Trump campaign will be unable to use the song going forward, BMI said. The campaign has a "Political Entities License," which allows BMI to exclude certain songs, and the licensing company has now excluded "We are the Champions."BMI is currently transitioning the RNC from a "Conventions License" to a "Political Entities License," so future Republican conventions will also be barred from using the song.Legally, the RNC could still play the song in the coming days before the license changes. BMI has sent a note to both the RNC and Trump campaign asking them not to use it.
Massive Police Presence Clearing Crowd in ClevelandMassive police presence clearing the crowd on Prospect and E.4th #RNCinCLE https://t.co/3c2qF7Gyy64:16 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Reportedly an attempted flag burning has brought out the Calvary #clevelandpolice #RNCinCLE https://t.co/wa6MWkw9kJ4:19 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Josh Earnest Praises Melania Trump's Speech -- AgainABC's ALI WEINBERG:During a briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary mentioned Melania Trump's speech on the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention for the second time in two days."The fact that Mrs. Trump received such warm applause in such a strong review of her speech based on reflection of the same kinds of values that were included in Mrs. Obama's speech, I think that's an indication that the country has a lot of common ground even in spite of the political divisions that are on display the convention," Earnest said.
-
Tension in Cleveland as Demonstrators Protest Against RNCTension around what appears to be Westboro Baptist Church demonstrators. #gopconvention https://t.co/92Bl19DR123:55 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Police, protesters and press just outside the secure zone. #gopconvention https://t.co/N6VqSRT5xC3:54 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Caitlyn Jenner on GOP Policy for Trans BathroomsABC's MATTHEW CLAIBORNE:During an event in Cleveland hosted by the American Unity Fund Wednesday, Caitlyn Jenner called out three male Republican state representatives for their arrests related to lewd behavior in men's bathrooms.Jenner's began her comments in a joking manner.Bathrooms, bathrooms, bathrooms," Jenner said. "I have no issues of bathrooms myself. I haven't used a men's room in a year and a half. And thank God, because there are some interesting conversations going on in the ladies' room alright."Then, Jenner called out the three representatives."Over the last few years we have had state representatives, John Hinson, Larry Craig and Paul Allen who were all arrested for lewd behavior in a men’s bathroom okay,” she said, before arguing that there were no cases of trans people being arrested for lewd bathroom acts during that time.
Delegates Dress to Impress at GOP Convention
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: Delegates are making a statement in Cleveland, in more ways than one.
One woman struck a pose for ABC News' John Santucci, showing off her red superhero cape with the word Trump in bold, white letters.
ABC's Brad Mielke awarded a Wyoming man, who wore a classic denim shirt with American flag sleeves, "best shirt of the day."
Flashback: Sarah & Bristol Palin at the 2008 Convention
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: Sarah Palin was mostly unknown to the American public, until the night John McCain introduced the then-Alaska governor at the 2008 Republican National Convention.
Video: Sarah Palin Speaks at the 2008 Republican National ConventionABC NewsSept. 3, 2008: In her speech, Palin reveals the "difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull."
Entering with her family following a speech in which former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani praised her as having “more executive experience than the entire Democratic ticket,” Palin showcased her Alaska charm from the stage in Minneapolis, calling herself “an average hockey mom.”
But the bigger story may have been the widespread interest in Palin’s daughter, Bristol. Two days prior to Palin’s speech, it was announced that the seventeen year old was pregnant and engaged to her boyfriend, Levi Johnston. Johnston would go on to appear at the RNC with the Palin family.
Afterwards, the couple denied allegations that they were pressured into marriage for the benefit of the campaign.
Ted Cruz Rally Interrupted by Donald Trump's Plane in ClevelandABC's JULIA JACOBO:Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who has not endorsed Donald Trump, will speak on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention..@tedcruz held 'Thank You' rally at RNC, had feeling of campaign event @KFaulders @ryanstruyk and I take you inside https://t.co/5ZhZv2WZOk2:34 PM - 20 Jul 2016
When @tedcruz signaled to supporters GOP has a nominee, they booed, then @realDonaldTrump plane flew in overhead for landing #RNCinCLERetweeted by ABCPolitics2:28 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Rubio, Cruz, Walker to Speak Tonight at Trump’s Convention: What Trump and His Former Rivals Have Said About Each Other
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Three of Donald Trump’s former rivals are speaking at today’s RNC -- Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Scott Walker. Trump and these three former 2016 candidates share a history of ugly name calling.
Trump’s favorite nickname for Cruz was “Lyin’ Ted.” In the last days of his campaign, Cruz called him “utterly amoral,” “serial philanderer” and a “pathological liar.” Once Cruz dropped out, Trump called Cruz a “tough, smart guy. And he has got an amazing future.”
Trump liked to attack Rubio as “Little Marco” and Rubio often used the attack that Trump was a “con-man.” But then Rubio decided to fire back in a similar style to Trump’s, by mocking Trump’s “tiny hands” and his “spray-tan.”
Similar to Cruz, Trump changed his tune on Rubio once Rubio called it quits. Trump even urging Rubio to run for re-election and contemplating whether to add the Florida senator to his ticket.
Trump never gave Walker a nickname, he did however criticize Walker’s record as Wisconsin governor.
Things to Know about Trump's VP Mike Pence
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Donald Trump confirmed last Friday that his vice president would be Mike Pence and the Indiana governor is scheduled to headline tonight's convention.
Here are a few things to know about Pence:
He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years before he became governor.
He and his wife Karen have been married for 31 years.Celebrating 31 incredible years of marriage today with my amazing wife, Karen.by mike.pence via Instagram
They have three children together.
In 2015, he signed into law the Religious Freedom bill, which allows businesses to deny service to gay people because it goes against their religious beliefs. Critics decried the bill as discrimination against gays.
He loves animals, especially horses.
Being from Indiana, it came as no surprise that he’s a Hoosier fan.Stopped by the Hoosier Gym today in Knightstown where "Hoosiers" was filmed! Made a few shots, too!by mike.pence via Instagram
-
Trump Denies Report that Kasich was Offered VPABC's ADAM KELSEY: In a tweet this afternoon, presumptive Republican nominee for president, Donald Trump refuted an earlier report that Ohio Governor John Kasich was offered the chance to be the businessman's running mate."John Kasich was never asked by me to be V.P. Just arrived in Cleveland - will be a great two days!" read the tweet from Trump at 2:48 pm.Earlier today, the New York Times Magazine reported that Kasich was approached by Donald Trump Jr. in May.According to a Kasich adviser who spoke to the Times, Trump Jr. said Kasich would have the oppportunity to be the most powerful vice president in history, overseeing both domestic and foreign policy.President Trump, in turn, would be in charge of "Make[ing] America Great Again."Trump went on to tap Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his number two.John Kasich was never asked by me to be V.P. Just arrived in Cleveland - will be a great two days!2:48 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Trump Touches Down in ClevelandABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Trump's arrival wasn't without some pizzazz. Trump landed in Cleveland today by helicopter, greeted by a large crowd, his VP Mike Pence, and his family, with the exception of his wife Melania. Trump walked out to the theme song from the film "Air Force One."Trump and Pence made brief remarks before saying hi to the crowd."We are going to win Ohio we are going to win it all," Trump said.Pence who is speaking tonight said, "I'm convinced what begins in Cleveland will end in the White House."
.@realDonaldTrump chopper takes a couple of passes bf grand entrance #RNCinCLE #RNC2016 @ABCPolitics @ABC
Cruz says "our party now has a nominee" literally as Trump plane flies behind him. Crowd here goes WILD booing.
Video: 'Wall Off Trump' Outside the RNC in ClevelandABC NewsABC News' Brad Mielke talks with protesters and Trump supporters at a protest outside the RNC.
.@tedcruz to supporters in Cleveland "you believe in tomorrow" - The TX senator speaks tonight at RNC
Heidi Cruz says Ted Cruz "has total command of the issues" in introduction at thank you event for campaign.
Quite a crowd here in Cleveland for this Ted Cruz event. Is it 2020 yet? #RNCinCLE
SCOOP: ABC News has learned @SpeakerRyan will introduce @GovPenceIN at #RNCinCLE tonight
Gov. Scott Walker did his walk-through yesterday to prepare for his remarks tonight. Walker has seemed to be enjoying the RNC so far, spending some time with his fellow Wisconsinites.Alex joined me for a speech walkthrough at #RNCinCLE. https://t.co/2uC5MhilLu2:01 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Miller Lite cheer from 3 cheeseheads! #RNCinCLE @PRyan @Reince https://t.co/Uo0KdVysgm10:30 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Really feels like an @tedcruz campaign event here in Cleveland at RNC, Cruz Crew out in force @ABCPolitics
ABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS, RYAN STRUYK and JOSH HASKELL in Cleveland, Ohio: At Ted Cruz's "thank you delegates" event in Cleveland, there are very long lines to get in to what feels like a Cruz campaign event -- over 2 months since he dropped out. Even the venue is vintage Cruz. It's country theme and very similar to where his Houston, Texas Super Tuesday event was held.
Former Cruz campaign staffers Jeff Roe, Rick Tyler, Alice Stewart are here. And many other members of the campaign along with delegates are in some of the best moods seen all week.
The event is pegged as a "Thank You" to delegates -- but even the RSVP had the Cruz/Fiorina logo on it so feels like the campaign is still very much alive and looking ahead.
No word on whether Cruz will endorse Trump tonight, but Jeff Roe gaggled and said "we're going to have to wait and see. I'm not going to break any news right here."Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe gaggles with reporters before event in Cleveland. In other news, I am 12 feet tall. https://t.co/BKNMmerzyV12:56 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Firefighters getting set up with emergency hoses for Donald Trump's helicopter arrival in Cleveland #rnc
Melania Trump's Speechwriter Comes Forward to ApologizeABC's JOHN SANTUCCI and MORGAN WINSOR: An in-house writer with the Trump campaign has come forward about writing Melania Trump's address at the Republican National Convention Monday night, which bore striking similarities to a Michelle Obama speech.STATEMENT ON MELANIA SPEECH
https://t.co/uzBOm21Pug1:02 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Provocative Billboard Featuring Donald Trump and Ted Cruz Kissing Goes Up in Cleveland
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: Things are getting heated in Cleveland, Ohio.
Just days before the Republican National Convention, a billboard went up in the Buckeye State, showing Republicans Donald Trump and Ted Cruz poised to kiss.
The billboard was paid for by the Planting Peace, a nonprofit organization, as a call for an “immediate change” in the Republican party platform’s stance on gay rights.
“Love Trumps Hate. End Homophobia,” the billboard reads, next to it an illustration of the fellow GOPers getting cozy.
Ted Cruz is in Cleveland ahead of his speech tonight. This morning he addressed the Republican Party of Texas delegates and now he's holding a "thank you event for delegates." After the roll call vote at last night's convention, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Cruz received 475 votes.Whoa. This is the crowd waiting for @tedcruz's Cleveland event #timelapse https://t.co/XcZygFyNeD12:38 PM - 20 Jul 2016
Chris Christie Urges Ted Cruz to Endorse Trump TonightABC's INES DE LA CUETARA in Cleveland, Ohio: Speaking at a Americans for Peace, Prosperity, and Security forum, Chris Christie urged Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to endorse Donald Trump when he speaks at the RNC tonight."I hope Ted Cruz gets up tonight and speaks at the convention and keeps his word and endorses Trump. He should, especially the way he was kissing Donald’s rear end for the first six months of the campaign," Christie said.Christie said Trump thought "Ted was being honest when he said all these nice things about Donald and then all of a sudden he starts attacking Donald.""And I remember Donald called me and said ‘I thought this guy liked me.‘ I said, ‘He never liked you, he’s faking it, ' Christie recalled. "I hope Ted ends that and keeps his word and endorses Trump tonight. He should, I think he's obligated to.”
Christie was also asked about Melania’s speech but didn’t deny that it may have been plagiarized. “I just don’t think people care,” he said.
“It would make me enormously uncomfortable if a member of my staff had done that to my wife,” he added.
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Ted Cruz
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Ted Cruz announced on July 7 that Trump had asked him to speak at the convention, despite not endorsing Trump for president. Trump and Cruz were fierce opponents during the campaign, and a speech by the Texan would go a long way toward mending fences with Trump and adding a dose of party unity.
In briefing reporters before the convention this morning, Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort did not say Cruz would endorse Trump tonight.
Instead, Manafort said of Cruz, "I think he’ll say something and it will give a sign where he is on Donald Trump it will be pleasing to the Trump campaign and to Republicans."Manafort also added, "I’m comfortable that Senator Cruz is going to talk about his vision for America, themes that he talked about in the campaign. I think he’ll talk about Hillary Clinton and how America can’t afford to have Hillary Clinton as president."