Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis

Chris Christie Urges Ted Cruz to Endorse Trump Tonight

ABC's INES DE LA CUETARA in Cleveland, Ohio : Speaking at a Americans for Peace, Prosperity, and Security forum, Chris Christie urged Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to endorse Donald Trump when he speaks at the RNC tonight.







" I hope Ted Cruz gets up tonight and speaks at the convention and keeps his word and endorses Trump. He should, especially the way he was kissing Donald’s rear end for the first six months of the campaign," Christie said.





Christie said Trump thought " Ted was being honest when he said all these nice things about Donald and then all of a sudden he starts attacking Donald."





"And I remember Donald called me and said ‘I thought this guy liked me. ‘ I said, ‘He never liked you, he’s faking it, ' Christie recalled. "I hope Ted ends that and keeps his word and endorses Trump tonight. He should, I think he's obligated to. ”