Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
-
Trump in-house staffer accepts responsibility for Melania's speech. Offered resignation, but Trump rejected. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn0mh3gW8AA8CP4.jpgby Katherine Faulders via twitter 7/20/2016 4:34:31 PM
-
-
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL: Gingrich, a former presidential candidate himself as well as a former speaker of the House of Representatives, has been on the shortlist for the vice presidential spot on the Trump ticket. At the convention, Gingrich could speak about the history of the Republican Party, having served as a congressman between 1979 and 1999 -- a period during which the Republican Party changed dramatically.Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Newt Gingrich
-
Video: Republican National Convention: Who Are the Delegates?ABC NewsABC News' TJ Holmes has a who's who of the delegates - the people with power at the GOP convention.
-
About Those 'Lock Her Up' Chants Last NightABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI, SHUSHANNAH WALSHE and LISSETTE RODRIGUEZ: Last night, the delegates on the GOP convention floor broke out into chants of "lock her up" referring to Hillary Clinton, as Gov. Chris Christie delivered his speech eviscerating Clinton for her email controversy.Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort told reporters during the daily RNC and Trump campaign briefing this morning that there is "an anger among the delegates that is out there in America.""People are feeling frustrated by their difficult economic times and by their fear living in their communities. But that’s not the tone of the convention, that’s an undertone."Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who's been a big critic of Trump, tweeted after Tuesday night's speeches wrapped up:.@HillaryClinton now belongs in prison? C'mon. We can make the case that she shouldn't be elected without jumping the shark.12:18 AM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Views on Experience vs. Outsider Status Pose a Potential Challenge for Trump
ABC’s JULIE PHELAN and GREGORY HOLYK: Americans prefer experience to outsider status in the next president and also give it a higher priority in an ABC News/Washington Post poll, a potential challenge for Donald Trump as he builds toward the general election campaign.
The public by 55-41 percent prefers a president with “experience in how the political system works” over “someone from outside the existing political establishment.” Most Democrats want experience, while independents are split and most Republicans prefer an outsider. Among those who prefer experience, moreover, 78 percent call it extremely or very important to them. Among those who prefer an outsider, fewer, 54 percent, call it highly important.
-
Trump on his wife Melania's Monday night RNC speech that fueled accusations of plagiarism --Good news is Melania's speech got more publicity than any in the history of politics especially if you believe that all press is good press!11:31 AM - 20 Jul 2016
The media is spending more time doing a forensic analysis of Melania's speech than the FBI spent on Hillary's emails.11:36 AM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Video: George Stephanopoulos: What to Look for on Day 3 of the Republican National ConventionABC NewsABC News' George Stephanopoulos breaks down the top stories unfolding at the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
-
Jan Brewer, the former Arizona governor, sat down with ABC News' Alex Stone ahead of tonight's convention. Brewer endorsed Trump back in February.Now doing radio for @ABCNewsRadio at the #RNCinCLE #MakeAmericaFirstAgain https://t.co/CPg6JvvsVV10:34 AM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
“It was easy to come out as trans, it was harder to come out as a Republican!” @Caitlyn_Jenner at RNC event abcnews.go.com/Live?stream=2by Elizabeth McLaughlin via twitter 7/20/2016 2:26:59 PM
-
.@Caitlyn_Jenner speaking at pro-conservative @AmericanUnity LGBT event promoting inclusivity #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn0I35AWIAAeGT_.jpgby Charli James via twitter 7/20/2016 2:24:11 PM
-
-
-
A Lookback at the Previous GOP Conventions Hosted in Ohio
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Ohio has played host to three Republican conventions before 2016.
In 1876, Ohio hosted its first convention in Cincinnati. It took seven ballots to crown a nominee, but eventually Rutherford Hayes and his VP pick William Wheeler were chosen to lead the Republican Party.
1924 was the first time the GOP convention came to Cleveland. The 1924 Republican National Convention was historic because it was the first convention that women were allowed to participate as delegates, having earned their right to vote in 1920. President Calvin Coolidge was named the Republican nominee that election year.
The Republican National Convention returned to Cleveland in 1936. Kansas Gov. Alf Landon was the Party’s chosen nominee, but ultimately went on to lose the general election against President Franklin Roosevelt.
-
Why Keep An Eye on Ohio for November?
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: In recent elections Ohio has been a major battleground state for candidates. Back in 2004, George W. Bush garnered a win in the Buckeye State over John Kerry by a mere two percent.
Ohioans have voted Democrat in five of the last ten elections: 1976, 1992, 1996, 2008, 2012. Even so, the Buckeye State is still up for grabs.
Voters of the state have a nearly perfect track record backing the overall winning candidate every year since 1960.Trump seems to think hosting the convention in Ohio will help him in November.In November, I think the people of Ohio will remember that the Republicans picked Cleveland instead of going to another state. Jobs!8:51 AM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
5 Things to Watch on the Third Day of the RNCABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: We’re halfway through the Republican National Convention, and heading into the last two nights with some of the biggest names.Though the convention activity doesn’t actually start until 7:00 p.m. this evening, the convention organizers have packed some big political names into their primetime programming. Here are five storylines to be aware of today:
-
New Trump-Pence signage going up in the Q #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnzvPx1W8AEblc1.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/20/2016 12:38:33 PM
-
Video: Republican National Convention Day Two in a MinuteABC News
Here's what you may have missed from the second night of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
-
References to Hillary Clinton Dominate RNC SpeechesABC’s ADAM KELSEY: As a cavalcade of speakers from a variety of backgrounds made their way to the podium during the first two nights of the Republican National Convention, many found a unifying topic to link their remarks: Hillary Clinton. “Make America Safe Again” and “Make America Work Again” were the organizer-endorsed themes of Monday and Tuesday evenings, respectively, but the presumptive Democratic nominee occupied a vast majority of the attention from the stage at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. An ABC News review of transcripts from the evening sessions of the convention show major speakers directly mentioning Clinton an average of just over six times throughout their speeches. http://abcn.ws/29U82U4RNC Hillary Clinton Mentions By Major Speakerby Veronica.Stracqualursi
-
Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Continues to Defend Melania Trump Over 'Speechgate'
ABC's MORGAN WINSOR: Donald Trump’s campaign chairman continued to defend Melania Trump today amid rising criticism over her address at the opening night of the Republican National Convention. In an interview on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Paul Manafort downplayed the similarities between Melania Trump’s speech and Michelle Obama’s address to the Democratic National Convention eight years ago. “We’re talking about 50 words out of fourteen hundred,” Manafort said. “They’re part of the speech but the speech itself talks about her immigrant status, her love of country, her love of husband. These are her stories, these are her messages.” http://abcn.ws/29TdHfg
Video: Paul Manafort Reacts to 'Speechgate,' RNCTrump's campaign chairman tells "GMA" if anyone should be held accountable for Melania Trump's speech and how it has impacted the RNC.
-
ABC News
Eric Trump Using 'Zero' Speechwriters for RNC SpeechABC's KATIE KINDELAN: Eric Trump’s speech tonight at the Republican National Convention will come from his heart and be in his own words, he promised today.
“Zero,” Trump said on "Good Morning America" when asked whether any speechwriters helped compose his address in support of his dad, Donald Trump. “I wrote every single word of my speech myself.”“I think sometimes when you write from the heart, and I’ll certainly deliver it from the heart, the product will be what it will be,” Trump, 32, added. “But it will be certainly sincere and full of love and full of emotion and that’s how it’s supposed to be.” abcn.ws
-
-
.@RobinRoberts asks @EricTrump if he would have a role in the White House: "Probably not." #RNCinCLE @GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/20/2016 11:41:16 AM
-
.@EricTrump tells @RobinRoberts he had no speechwriters help craft his speech at all. #RNCinCLE @GMAby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/20/2016 11:41:12 AM
-
-
This morn @GMA @tjholmes is on the loose here at the #gopconvention ...he has a backstage tour to see what goes into pulling off the event.by Robin Roberts via twitter 7/20/2016 11:33:32 AM
-
by John Santucci via twitter 7/20/2016 11:33:13 AM
-
Next up Eric Trump tonight but first he's on @GMA this morning @EricTrump twitter.com/realdonaldtrum…by John Santucci via twitter 7/20/2016 11:17:35 AM
-
Video: Donald Trump's Kids Headline the RNCABC NewsTrump's son, Donald Jr., announced the delegate vote count that clinched Trump the Republican presidential nomination.
This morning, Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to his children on their speeches last night.Congratulations to my children, Don and Tiffany, on having done a fantastic job last night. I am very proud of you!6:18 AM - 20 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort tells ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" what to expect for the rest of the convention."At the convention this week we're trying to show other parts of his personality, some of which you heard in the speeches of his wife and his daughter and son and we'll hear more of tonight," Manafort said. "We feel that the American people don't know all of Donald Trump. They don't know the personal side of him."
-
“Don’t really know what was done or who it was done by… that’s the end of it,” Manafort tells @GStephanopoulos @GMA about Melania’s speechby Rick Klein via twitter 7/20/2016 11:11:37 AM
-
Coming up now on @GMA Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort talks to @GStephanopoulos & @RobinRoberts. #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnzbYtbXEAAjEtI.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/20/2016 11:09:17 AM
-
-
-
ANALYSIS: Trump Convention in Search of Unity - and EnergyABC's RICK KLEIN:The Trump takeover of the Republican Party was formalized on Tuesday, amid some folded arms on the floor of a Republican National Convention that has lacked unity, energy, and emotional heft.
It all occurred in the exact same place that Donald J. Trump famously raised his hand in a gesture that hedged on party loyalty, just about a year ago. That moment was electric in a way that nothing that’s
happened in Cleveland this week has come close to matching.
While Trump earned the Republican nomination, he did not and has not earned a united party. Little that’s happened through a sometimes flat first two days of his convention nudged things in that direction – to say nothing of the wider nation he hopes to lead.
The party’s wounds were on display even in a speaking lineup designed to convey healing. Tuesday was a night for congressional leaders and former opponents to take the stage before two of Trump’s children.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earned a smattering of boos when he was introduced. He, like most of the night’s other speakers, attacked Hillary Clinton – but some of his words were easy enough to turn on his own party.
“Why in the world would Democrats put forward such a candidate?” McConnell asked.
House Speaker Paul Ryan used his speaking slot to remind his fellow Republicans that they “have made our choice.”
“Let the other party go on and on with its constant dividing up of people,” Ryan said as part of his plea for unity.
Gov. Chris Christie, a vice-presidential runner-up, auditioned for attorney general by preparing an
indictment of Clinton, rather than a rousing endorsement of Trump.
“Lock her up!” the crowd chanted.
“Give ya a few more minutes, we’ll get there,” said Christie.
Even the larger-than-life visage of Trump himself, towering over the convention on two giant video screens, didn’t make the big tent seem any larger.
It was left to two of his grown children, Tiffany and Donald Jr., to inject some humanity and unity into the room. They were among the few speakers to talk directly and personally about the man who would be president.
“Donald Trump has never done anything halfway, least of all as a parent,” Tiffany Trump said.
Arguably, Trump is more than halfway to party unity. His campaign isn’t acting, though, like it needs to get much further – a strong-arming of rogue delegates and bad-mouthing of Ohio’s Republican governor, John Kasich, has made clear.
As for the broader unity a potential president might seek out, that’s not Trump. Since before that first debate in Cleveland, the question has been whether Trump is capable of growing and changing as a
candidate.
He’s found new lines and new ways to insult his Democratic opponent. But Trump’s convention is lacking a certain energy that might only come from making a turn toward a positive vision – one that’s missing two nights in.Donald Trump's four adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, take part in states roll call during the second day of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Ida Mae Astute/ ABC News
-
Hillary Clinton was Against Sanctuary Cities Before Supporting ThemABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:During the second session of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said Clinton used to be against sanctuary cities but changed her mind.Last year, after an undocumented man who had been deported in several instances killed a woman in San Francisco, a sanctuary city, Clinton said on CNN that San Francisco "made a mistake not to deport someone that the federal government strongly felt should be deported."
Two days later, Clinton's spokesperson said, "Hillary Clinton believes that sanctuary cities can help further public safety, and she has defended those policies going back years."Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks after roll call on the second session of the 2016 RNC. Credit: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images
-
Ken Cuccinelli Wears Baseball Cap Written With 'Make RNC Fair Again'One day after Ken Cuccinelli threw his credentials on the ground in protest, he's wearing this on RNC floor https://t.co/N8Ac8hDxkmRetweeted by KFaulders10:49 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Former Republican presidential hopeful Dr. Ben Carson speaks during the 2016 RNC. Credit: David Maxwell/EPABen Carson Went Off Script During RNC AddressABC's Katherine Faulder:Dr. Ben Carson's original speech remarks for the 2016 Republic National Convention didn't originally have a mention of American community organizer and writer Saul Alinsky it in.Alinsky, who "acknowledges Lucifer," is Hillary Clinton's role model, Carson said.
"This is someone who she greatly admired and who
affected all of her philosophies subsequently," Carson said. "Now let
me tell you something about Saul Alinsky. He wrote a book called Rules For
Radicals. On the dedication page it acknowledges Lucifer."Saul Alinsky wasn't in Carson's prepared remarks, but he LOVES to talk about him.10:41 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
GOP convention halfway over https://t.co/lXIltfIKno11:00 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
The 2016 Republican National Convention has adjourned until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.with that, a tidy end to night two at 10:58 pm ET https://t.co/nr2IiiIuzs10:59 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Founder, American Muslims for Trump Sajid Tarar Leads Prayer at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:"Let's pray for a strong America, safe America," Tarar said."We as Americans are ready for real hope and change and ask for a tenacious leader who will be able to motivate this," he said. "The qualities of this leader must reflect the qualities required to uplift americans and truly make america great again."Tarar ended the prayer with "Amen.""As Americans, it is our obligation to elect a leader who will guide us with justice, equality, and most importantly integrity," Tarar said. "The Prophet Muhammad said that we all have a piece of flesh in our bodies.If it is good, our whole is good. If it is not then our whole body is spoiled."Head of "American Muslims for Trump" Sajid Tarar is giving the closing prayer. #RNCinCLE https://t.co/X0eW5KPFwP10:57 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Actor Kimberlin Brown Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Soap opera actor and avocado farmer Kimberlin Brown said on the second day of the 2016 Republican National Convention on women's issues, saying she hates that the media typecasts women as "single-issue voters.""Like so many parents today, I have great concerns for the direction of our country and what it means for the future of my children," Brown said."We have started businesses that have succeeded and we have had ventures that have not. We have created jobs and even more tax dollars," Brown said. "We have worked 80 hour weeks and have gone without pay checks to keep employees paid. This is not unique to Gary and me. It is the story of every small business owner in America."The small business owner said she is concerned about out-of-control, unreasonable government regulations.Quicken Loans Arena began to empty out during Brown's speech, which started well after 10:30 p.m. ET.Large amount of delegates streaming out of Kimberlin Brown's speech. #RNCinCLE10:46 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Donald Trump Jr. Reflects on RNC SpeechNow that was intense. What a rush. #RNCinCLE #MakeAmericaWorkAgain https://t.co/Ryg4vo416n10:34 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Ben Carson Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Dr. Ben Carson walked out to the 2016 Republican National Convention stage to applause"Don't eat up my time," Carson told the audience.Carson said he "hates" political correctness and that it's time to stand up for "what we believe in" before speaking about the "human brain.""This remarkable organ defines our humanity," Carson said. "It gives us the ability not only to feel and observe, but also to reason."When deciding who to elect as the next president, "we owe it to ourselves and our country to make use of this power of reason to evaluate the character, experience, and intentions of the candidates and make an informed decision."WATCH LIVE: @realBenCarson addresses #GOPConvention https://t.co/dO5wax7zUd https://t.co/tU0v9UoMeY10:34 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite