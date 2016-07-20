Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis

Donald Trump Jr. Speaks at RNC

ABC's JULIA JACOBO:





On the second night of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr. first spoke of family -- his five children, wife, Vanessa, and the "son of a great man. "





"We're gonna get it back better than every before," Trump Jr. said of America. "I know we'll get it back because I know my father. I know that when people tell him it can't be done, that guarantees that he gets it done.





"When something tells him something isn't possible, "That's what triggers him into action," Trump Jr. said of his father.





"For my father, impossible is just the starting point. That's how he approaches business projects, how he approaches life. "





"We didn't learn from MBAs. We learned from people who had doctorates in common sense," Trump Jr. said of him and his siblings.





Hillary Clinton is a "risk Americans aren't willing to take," he said, before moving on the the Benghazi attack.

“Secretary Clinton's state department ignored their request for

help on the night in question and in the weeks and months leading up to the

attack. It was a tragedy and one that would be repeated should she when

the election. Who will take that call our 3:00 in the morning?”























