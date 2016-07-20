Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Hillary Clinton Not an 'Apologist' for Boko HaramABC'S CHRISTOPHER GOOD:During New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's address at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Christie accused Hillary Clinton of being an apologist for Boko Haram after more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted from Chibok in 2014.But, Clinton was no longer Secretary of State when the 2014 kidnapping took place.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:West Virginia senator Shelley Moore Capito detailed the struggles that face residents of her state during her opportunity to speak tonight.Calling West Virginia "one big small town" and sharing the hardships brought on by recent flooding in the state, Moore Capito expressed pride in how West Virginians looked out for each other and fear of a Clinton presidency."No one who has lost the trust of the American people should ever serve as our president," said Moore Capito
Fascinating Exchanges Take Place Between Protesters at RNCFascinating exchanges taking place right now b/n protesters having academic debates about opposing views #RNCinCLE https://t.co/1vluMHKSg7Retweeted by ABCPolitics10:10 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Jr. Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:On the second night of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr. first spoke of family -- his five children, wife, Vanessa, and the "son of a great man.""We're gonna get it back better than every before," Trump Jr. said of America. "I know we'll get it back because I know my father. I know that when people tell him it can't be done, that guarantees that he gets it done."When something tells him something isn't possible, "That's what triggers him into action," Trump Jr. said of his father."For my father, impossible is just the starting point. That's how he approaches business projects, how he approaches life.""We didn't learn from MBAs. We learned from people who had doctorates in common sense," Trump Jr. said of him and his siblings.Hillary Clinton is a "risk Americans aren't willing to take," he said, before moving on the the Benghazi attack.
“Secretary Clinton's state department ignored their request for
help on the night in question and in the weeks and months leading up to the
attack. It was a tragedy and one that would be repeated should she when
the election. Who will take that call our 3:00 in the morning?”Donald Trump Jr: We didn't learn from MBAs; we learned from people who had doctorates in common sense #GOPConvention https://t.co/j6KenYpIEF10:10 PM - 19 Jul 2016
LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. addresses #GOPConvention on night his father clinched nomination https://t.co/7PUz3nvdta https://t.co/TeXTZuLD6010:04 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Kelly Woolard Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:General Manager of Trump Winery Kelly Woolard called Donald Trump a "man of vision" at the 2016 Republican National Convention."Our success would not have come to pass without the leadership and the vision of the Trumps," Woolard said.
Tiffany Trump Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Donald Trump's fourth child, Tiffany Trump, took to the stage to support her father's candidacy for the first time tonight."Here I am, a little new to the convention scene, but incredibly honored, and very confident in the good man that America is coming to know," she said of her father.Tiffany Trump is the child of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples.She went on to describe the private side of the businessman and presumptive nominee."My father is so friendly, so considerate, so funny, and so real," she said. "I have admired my father all my life, and I love him with all my heart."
Melania Trump's $2,200 Roksanda Ilinic sold out within hours of her appearance on the first day of the 2016 RNC. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/APMelania Trump's $2,200 RNC Dress Sells OutABC's DAVID CAPLAN:
Style-savvy Melania Trump strikes again.
The Slovenian-born former model inspired so many women to snap up the $2,190 dress she wore during her speech Monday night at the RNC in Cleveland, that the retailer sold out of the stunner within hours of her appearance.
-
Tiffany Trump Takes the Stage at Day 2 of the RNCSPEAKING NOW: Tiffany Trump. What you need to know about her: https://t.co/tDZxdYHciW https://t.co/2UbHZhWdzh9:53 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Christie Ended His RNC Address With EnthusiasmChristie ending his speech with a much more impassioned endorsement of Trump than he made for Romney during 2012 convention9:52 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Inside Alaska's Decision to Appeal Its VoteABC's ALANA ABRAMSON, KATHERINE FAULDERS, SHUSHANNAH WALSHE and BRAD MIELKE:Just as Paul Ryan was ready to confirm Donald Trump had clinched the nomination at the Republican Convention, Alaska stepped in, claiming that all of its votes were incorrectly recorded for Trump.While a change in the count wouldn't alter the ultimate outcome -- Trump had many more delegates than the required 1,237 -- the state's delegates were insistent on a recount.
Gov. Chris Christie Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO and JODYN PHELPS:New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke about Donald Trump, his friend of 14 years, at the 2016 Republican National Convention."We are about to be led by not only a strong leader but by a caring, genuine and decent person," Christie said. "I am proud to say that the voice of the people of our nation is being heard in this hall tonight and those voices want Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States."'Hillary Clinton, as an apologist for an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Nigeria resulting in the capture of innocent young women is she guilty or not guilty?" Christie continued. "See, she fights for the wrong people.She never fight for us. She doesn't get the real threats America faces."Christie pulled on his experience as a federal prosecutor to argue that Clinton is disqualified to be president.“We’re going to present the facts to you, as a jury of her peers, both in this hall and in living rooms around our nation,” the New Jersey governor and former 2016 presidential candidate said in opening his address to the Cleveland convention Tuesday night.
Chris Christie: Everything You Need to Know"If you're willing to stand up with me for America's future, I will stand up with you." https://t.co/Cdly0fBhYC9:44 PM - 19 Jul 2016
During the primary, Christie often prophesied this exact speech; but he meant to be delivering it as the nominee.9:42 PM - 19 Jul 2016
.@GovChristie takes the stage at #GOPConvention. Watch live: https://t.co/RGWz86JJy5 https://t.co/Zmd419bM5A9:38 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Hillary Clinton Didn't Necessary Lie About Her Name's OriginsABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:During day two of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Clinton "even lied about why her parents named her Hillary."In 1995, Clinton recounted that her mother had "always" told her she was named after mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary. But in 2006, The New York Times issued the following correction:An article on Wednesday about an addition to the Clinton household in Washington — Dorothy Rodham, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton’s mother — mistakenly perpetuated a story that Mrs. Rodham had named her daughter for the mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary. That statement was based on a 1995 interview with Mrs. Clinton during her visit to Nepal, in which she met Sir Edmund and related the story, as told to her by her mother. As it turns out, the tale was just a family legend. An article today takes a look at how that yarn came to be.
In a follow-up story, The Times noted that Sir Edmund and his Sherpa guide reached the Mount Everest summit in 1953, six years after Hillary Clinton was born in 1947.
“It was a sweet family story her mother shared to inspire greatness in her daughter, to great results I might add,” Clinton campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Hanley told the Times in 2006.
-
Rep. Kevin McCarthy Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy followed Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the man occupying the job that many once felt would be McCarthy's.McCarthy removed his name from the running prior to a vote last October and has instead re-settled into his post as Majority Leader, a position he has held since 2014.He took his time at the podium tonight to talk about the Republican agenda that could become a reality with a victory in November."Together -- by electing a Republican Congress, Donald Trump and Mike Pence -- we can build a better America and make that shining city upon the hill bright again," said McCarthy.
David Muir Takes 360 Video Tour at RNCABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN and RONNIE POLIDORO:Take a 360-degree tour inside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, where Donald Trump has just clinched the Republican presidential nomination.ABC News' David Muir shows viewers the arena, which is blanketed in posters asking voters to "Make America Great Again." No fewer than six members of the Trump family are speaking at the convention this week.Donald Trump delivers a message to the 2016 RNC in Cleveland from Trump Tower in New York City. Credit: Andrew Gombert/EPA
10 of 12 Freshman GOP Senators Join Sen. Dan Sullivan at RNCABC's ALI ROGIN and ADAM KELSEY:The crop of new Republican senators was missing two of its own as Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan spoke at the RNC.Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse were absent from the appearance. Gardner left the convention earlier in the evening and Sasse is an ardent "Never Trump-er" who said he would not be travelling to Cleveland this week.
Speaker Paul Ryan Addresses RNC About Uniting the Party
ABC's JULIA JACOBO:
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said it was a "great honor" to be the Republican National Committee's vice presidential nominee during the last election cycle while speaking on day two of the 2016 Republican National Convention.
"Next time there’s a State of the Union Address, I don’t know where Joe Biden and Barack Obama are going to be," Ryan said. "But you’ll find me right there on the rostrum with Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump."
Ryan called this 2016 an "incredible year with so many surprises" and said the disagreements the party has had "signs of life" and "signs of a party that's not just going through the motions."
Sen. Mitch McConnell Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell lobbed a number of attacks upon the candidacy of Hillary Clinton during his remarks at the RNC tonight, specifically addressing the "scandals that follow the Clintons like flies" and his disagreements with the presumptive Democratic nominee's policies."I've had my differences with Barack Obama but I'll give him this, at least he was up front about his plans to move America to the far left," said McConnell. "Not Hillary."McConnell described Clinton as someone who "will say anything, do anything, and be anything to get elected president."Later in his speech, the Kentucky senator pivoted towards his belief that the country would be more successful than ever with a Republican in the White House."The remarkable public servants that I am proud to lead in the Senate will not let you down," said McConnell.
Trump Addresses RNC Crowd via Video MessageABC's JULIA JACOBO:"We're going to win the presidency and bring real change and leadership to Washington," Trump said from Trump Tower in New York City."Together, most importantly, we're going to make America great again. Have a fantastic evening. I'll see you tomorrow night. I'll see you Tuesday night," Trump said.LIVE from Trump Tower NY @realDonaldTrump addresses #RNCinCLE for 2nd night in a row https://t.co/XizKYPELgI9:06 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Donald Trump joins #GOPConvention from Trump Tower. https://t.co/aJp83G9ZG2 https://t.co/lnIelpdhfv9:06 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Golfer Natalie Gulbis Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Golfer Natalie Gulbis said she was violating a rule she learned when she earned her Tour Card 16 years ago, which was never to speak about faith or politics in public.With Donald Trump's help, she was able to open up the Natlie Gulbis Boys and Girls Club, she said. Trump was the only one who "cared enough to take action," she said."I have no delusions that there isn't a mess to clean up ... and we desperately need someone to clean up this mess," Gulbis said. "That person is Donald Trump."
NRA Executive Director Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Amidst a raging debate over gun control regulation in Congress and across the country at large, Chris Cox, the Executive Director of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, made a impassioned defense of firearms."Imagine a young mother at home with her baby, when a violent predator kicks in the door," he said. "What's she going to do?"Cox explained that November's election was a question of one's ability to defend one's self with a firearm."The only way we save [the freedom to own a firearm], the only way we save it, is by electing Donald Trump the next President of the United States," said Cox.
ABC's George Stephanopoulos Prepares for Live Coverage at RNCBTS with @GStephanopoulos: Reviewing notes in the booth before @ABC News prime time coverage at 10pm ET! #RNCinCLE https://t.co/bFBXWMuKK48:49 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Sen. Ron Johnson Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:After he asked Hillary Clinton, "Why didn't you just pick up the phone and call the survivors?" Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Clinton hatched a cover-up story and "repeatedly lied to the American people.""She even lied to the surviving family members of America's fallen heroes," Johnson said. "Think about that for a moment.Clinton's cold, calculated lying continues, Johnson said."If we can't trust her to tell us the truth, how can we possibly trust her to lead America?"
Businessman Andy Wist Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:"It's been a lot of fun the last few days watching the media speculate about me. 'Who's Andy Wist?' they all asked. Somebody said I was Batman. I said, 'that's Adam West, dummy.'"That's how New York businessman Andy Wist introduced himself to the crowd in Cleveland as he launched into a speech about his success in building his company, Standard Waterproofing, from his "mother's backyard" into a successful business with 140 employees."When I'm gone, I want my children and your children, and our grandchildren to be able to live the American Dream like I have," said Wist, saying Donald Trump would keep that dream alive."Who's Andy Wist, they all asked? Someone said I was Batman." - Andy Wist #RNCinCLE8:49 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey said Hillary Clinton as "done" and "said" a lot to show "why she should not be president.""How she treated government secrets as Secretary of State, and what she said before and after she was caught, sums up the case against her," Mukasey said.When traveling to sensitive places like Russia, Clinton would receive warnings from department security officials to leave Blackberrys, laptops--or anything that communicated with the outside world-- on the plane with their batteries removed to prevent foreign intelligence services from compromising, Mukasey said.Mukasey then said it's "ironic" that Clinton's book is called "Hard Choices."
Arkansas Attorney General Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Leslie Rutledge, the Attorney General of Arkansas, attacked former Arkansas resident Hillary Clinton and detailed her own "real Arkansas" background."Raised on a cattle farm, married to a row crop farmer, I'm a Christian, pro-life, gun- carrying, conservative woman," said Rutledge.The 40-year-old graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law discussed her opinion that the next President should nominate conservative Supreme Court justices and even took a shot at Ruth Bader Ginsberg."Hillary needs to go to her own house, not the White House and take Ruth Bader Ginsberg with her," said Rutledge.
Donald Trump Supporter Looks Festive at RNCThis Trump supporter is bringing back the old Trump-Pence logo https://t.co/o9itSthUtW8:38 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Gov. Asa Hutchinson Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said personal experience shows Hillary Clinton is not needed in the White House."America's strength and boldness are desperately needed on the world stage," Hutchinson said.Clinton only wanted more government, "and her dreams have only gotten bigger," the governor said."We need a president that values the roles of the states, will destroy ISIS and jump-start our economy.""Experience matters, but judgement matters more," Hutchinson said. "Despite her experience, Hillary Clinton's poor decisions have produced bad results."
UFC President Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship called Donald Trump, "my friend" and detailed Trump's contributions to his success."Donald championed the UFC before it was popular, before it grew into a successful business," said White.White described receiving phone calls and messages of support from Trump as well as the businessman's sense of "loyalty and commitment.""Donald Trump is a fighter and I know he will fight for this country," said White.
Celebrity Sighting at RNC Day 2Second Baldwin of the day makes appearance at #GOPConvention. https://t.co/QgX8Rw4dZK8:26 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Sharon Day Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Co-Chairman of the Republican National Committee Sharon Day said Hillary Clinton "repeatedly plays the gender card."Honesty, integrity and ethics would be taught in history class if Clinton became president, Day said."Now don't get me wrong. I want to see a woman as president one day. I want my granddaughters to see a woman as president one day. But I stand here before you, and I say not that woman, not Hillary Clinton. Not today, not now, not ever."
Pence Wins VP NominationABC's ADAM KELSEY:Following his nomination by Sen. Mitch McConnell and Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Mike Pence became the party's nominee for vice president with a voice vote from the convention.Pence was the only nominee for the spot and received an overwhelming number of "ayes" during the voice vote.
Sen. Mitch McConnell and Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb Introduce Mike Pence at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said Donald Trump and Mike Pence are "exactly" the type of leadership America is lacking.Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb called Pence and his wife, Karen, two of his "dearest friends."The name of Indiana governor @mike_pence being officially submitted for Vice President. https://t.co/Mbtx79wklZ8:16 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Roll Call Vote ConcludesABC's ADAM KELSEY:After the disagreement involving Alaska's votes was settled with all of the state's votes going to Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced the final tally:Donald Trump - 1,725
Ted Cruz - 475
John Kasich - 120
Marco Rubio - 114
Ben Carson - 7
Jeb Bush - 3
Rand Paul - 2"Accordingly, the chair announces that Donald J. Trump, having received a majority of these votes entitled to be cast at the convention, has been selected as a Republican party nominee for President of the United States," said Ryan
Additional Details on Alaska ObjectionABC's RYAN STRUYK:Under Rule 37b, a delegate can request a person-by-person vote in their delegation if they think their vote wasn't announced or recorded correctly.The Alaska delegation chair said 12 Trump, 11 Cruz, 5 Rubio -- but the secretary recorded all 28 for Trump.Convention operation staff conducts a poll of Alaska delegation after challenge. #RNCinCLE #GOPConvention https://t.co/XvUFyE1bD17:58 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Alaska Objects to Recording of VotesABC's ADAM KELSEY:A delegate from Alaska stepped forward to contest the distribution of votes from their state.Party officials are discussing the objection on stage as Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus speak privately.
