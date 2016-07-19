Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Texas Delegation After Casting Votes for Ted CruzThe Texas delegation after casting its votes for @TedCruz. https://t.co/JI1F1M051y7:38 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Texas Delegates Call Trump 'Our New Friend'In roll call, Texas calls @tedcruz "our favorite son, we love" and Trump "our new friend." #RNCinCLE7:28 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Texas casts 104 votes for @TedCruz, 48 for "our latest, adopted favorite son" Donald Trump https://t.co/wyKWuLg0Jl https://t.co/kHVUKydXbR7:29 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Jr's 'Greatest Moment'ABC's JOHN PARKINSON:Donald Trump Jr. said beside the birth of his children, announcing New York's delegates for his father was the "greatest" moment of his life.Donald Trump, Jr., says besides birth of his children, announcing NY's delegates for his father was greatest moment of his life.by jparkabc via Instagram
Eric Trump Poses with Wife, Lara, and Ivanka at RNCHello #Cleveland! 🇺🇸 #RNCinCLE https://t.co/qwmJQkqvzQ6:57 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Ohio Delegates Avoid Overly Celebrating Trump Clinching Nomination.Ohio delegation not looking very celebratory as Trump clinches GOP nomination, only half even standing up #RNCinCLE https://t.co/TXGCkkA7cv7:16 PM - 19 Jul 2016
'New York, New York' Playing on RNC FloorABC's JULIA JACOBO:A saxophone version of the theme to Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" played on the floor of the 2016 Republican National Convention after Donald Trump Jr. congratulated his father on officially clinching the GOP nomination.JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump officially clinches GOP nomination https://t.co/wyKWuLxC7V https://t.co/HalPiW9Arw7:16 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Trump's Children on RNC FloorABC's JULIA JACOBO:All four of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, are on the floor of the 2016 Republican National Convention."Congratulations, Dad," Donald Jr. said. "We love you!"Quicken Loans Arena then erupted in cheers.Trump family on the floor https://t.co/bj025UIRC17:10 PM - 19 Jul 2016
On the floor, Don Trump, Jr promises to put New York "in play," then throws his father over the top. Trump has officially clinched #RNCinCLE7:12 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Trump Officially Clinches Republican Nomination
ABC's ADAM KELSEY:
Donald Trump officially clinched the Republican nomination for President of the United States as the delegates from his home state of New York pushed him past the threshold of 1,237 delegates.
His son, Donald Trump, Jr., announced the distribution of the state's votes with 89 going to the presumptive nominee. Trump Jr. was joined by his siblings Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany.
What was once viewed as a long-shot run for the nomination now just needs the businessman's acceptance -- arriving in his speech on Thursday -- to become reality.
Despite some concerns that "Never Trump" delegates would cause a disruption during the roll call, the vote has gone forward in a mostly orderly fashion.
Roll Call Skips New YorkABC's RICK KLEIN and RYAN STRUYK:Roll call has skipped New York alphabetically. Trump's home state was expected to pass because it wants to be the state to put Trump over the 1,237 delegates he needs to clinch the nomination.Trump family is on the floor with the New York delegation. Any moment now for 1237 #RNCinCLE7:10 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Jr., Calls Roll Call the "NFL Draft of Politics"ABC's JULIA JACOBO:Donald Trump's eldest son will speak during the second session of the 2016 Republican National Convention.Wow I'm excited. This is like the NFL draft of politics. #RNCinCLE #Trump2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain7:02 PM - 19 Jul 2016
New York Passes During Roll CallABC's ADAM KELSEY:Just as Michigan did earlier, New York passed on its chance to submit its votes during the roll call.New York's intention is to step back to the microphone later to push Donald Trump over the delegate threshold.
Trump's Former Campaign Manager, Corey Lewandowski, Calls Presumptive Nominee "My Friend"Former Trump campaign manager @CLewandowski_ casts 11 votes from New Hampshire for "my friend" Donald Trump. https://t.co/xL7LyWvh1k6:59 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Only Boos at RNC are from Trump VotersOnly boos so far have been FROM Trump voters, directed toward states who gave Trump zero delegates.6:44 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Corey Lewandowski Submits Votes for New Hampshire's Delegation at Roll CallABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, announced New Hampshire's votes for the roll call, calling Trump "my friend and the next president of the United States."
Michigan Passes During Roll CallABC's ADAM KELSEY:The state of Michigan officially passed when called upon to deliver their votes during the roll call.The action was not because the state preferred another candidate, but rather to ensure that Donald Trump's home state of New York could be the one that puts him past the 1,237 threshold.
ABC's Tom Llamas Live from the RNCWe're live on @ABCWorldNews from the floor of the #RNCinCLE. https://t.co/OJMbt451O16:31 PM - 19 Jul 2016
First Delegate Clash: DC's Votes Counted for Trump Even Though They Say They Voted for Kasich/CruzABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSH, KATHERINE FAULDERS, CANDACE SMITH and RYAN STRUYK:The first delegate clash has already happened on the floor of the 2016 Republican National Convention.The delegates for Washington, D.C. said they voted 10 for Rubio and nine for Kasich, but the convention's secretary recorded all 19 for Trump.The delegates from the nation's capital began to shout "roll call!" following the announcement. They can object later and try to change their vote count, but the votes won't affect the overall outcome.D.C.'s party rules say that its votes must be cast for Trump because he is the only person placed in the nomination, according to D.C. delegates and GOP rules source.WATCH: DC’s votes for Rubio, Kasich recorded as 19 votes for Trump at #GOPConvention. https://t.co/NPZ97mCPA2 https://t.co/4ctJsFgssC6:33 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Melania Trump: The Story Behind the Speech She Didn't DeliverABC's JONATHAN KARL:Six weeks ago, two of the most respected speechwriters in Republican politics were asked to write a convention address for Melania Trumpahead of her big moment in the spotlight in Cleveland.
The speech she gave Monday night -- which included passages bearing striking resemblance to Michelle Obama's 2008 convention address and raised questions of plagiarism -- was not it.
An early version of the speech crafted by GOP speechwriters Matthew Scully and John McConnell was apparently disregarded and shelved by the Trump campaign.
California Delegates Chanting "We Want Trump" During Roll CallABC's JULIA JACOBO:California gave 172 delegates for Donald Trump.roll call is really a test of patience for RNC leadership & Trump camp. most delegates just want to have had their say. #RNCinCLE6:16 PM - 19 Jul 2016
RNC Roll Call Begins With Slight Possibility of FireworksABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY and RYAN STRUYK:The roll call vote to select Donald Trump as the Republican nominee was underway Tuesday night -- with a slight possibility of fireworks on the floor, even though they won't change the outcome.Any vocal dissent from the floor could be embarrassing for Trump and signal a lack of unity in the party. But in ABC News' conversations with delegates and leaders of efforts to go rogue, it seemed some delegates had backed out of their intent to put up a fight tonight.The convention secretary will go one-by-one through the list of states alphabetically as the chairs of each delegation will briefly tout their state before announcing their state's vote total.
Donald Trump Called the Start of Role Call 'Very Exciting'The ROLL CALL is beginning at the Republican National Convention. Very exciting!6:12 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Paul Ryan is saying you can vote for who you want, delegates, but that's not how we count em. #RNCinCLE6:10 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Paul Ryan Announces States Roll Call at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Speaker Paul Ryan is currently reading off the rules for the states roll-call on day two of the 2016 Republican National Convention.States are called off in alphabetical order."Maintaining order in the role call is extremely important," Ryan said.
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:"There's something happening here," said South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster, quoting Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth," and referring to the swell of support for Donald Trump."Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a dream. This is the real thing. And it’s deadly serious," continued McMaster.He went on to further second the nomination of Trump for President.
-
Chris Collins Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:The first House Republican to endorse Donald Trump for president spoke at day 2 of the 2016 Republican National Convention, saying he "proudly" represents western New York, which has been "devastated by unfair trade deals.""The stakes in this election cannot be overstated." Collins said. "We will either make America great again or travel down the path of a third Obama term."
Jeff Sessions Speaks (Again) at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Speaking for the second consecutive day at the RNC, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions took to the stage to officially nominate Donald Trump."Mr. Speaker, it is my distinct honor and great pleasure to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of president of the United States of America," said Sessions.
Paul Ryan Opens Night Two at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stepped forward at the start of the RNC's second evening to serve as Chair and kick off the formal nominating process for President and Vice President.He then turned the floor to Sen. Jeff Sessions for Trump's official nomination.
What Paul Ryan Was Doing Day 1 of the RNCNotably missing from the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention Monday, Speaker Paul Ryan was taking part in youth program Empower Cleveland's Youth, which "matches young people in the city with the tools and skills they need to succeed," he said in a press release."One thing we know about poverty is that it is generational: if you are born poor, you are just likely to stay poor as you were 50 years ago," Ryan said. "This doesn’t just mean that our kids lose opportunity and mobility."Credit: Paul Ryan
Donald Trump Jr. Says Apology to Michelle Obama Not Necessary for Speech LikenessesABC's ENJOLI FRANCIS:
In an interview today with "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir,Donald Trump Jr. said first lady Michelle Obama was not owed an apology for similarities between her 2008 Democratic National Convention speech and the one that Melania Trump delivered Monday night.
"I don't know that Michelle Obama ... or whoever is involved in this ... I don't think so," Donald Jr. said. "I don't think this is something of that magnitude. I mean, I think, I understand from a media perspective trying to create a much bigger story out of something than it is but I really don't think so. ... I don't at all."
The Westboro Baptist Church has arrived in Cleveland to protest the 2016 Republican National Convention.#westboro baptist church protesting now at #RNCinCLE #publicsquare in the "free speech zone" condemning #LGBTQ https://t.co/dNmJWUSM7e5:06 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Cleveland Police are starting to show up to RNC protesters in riot gear.First time we are starting to see police in riot gear #RNCinCLE #ClevelandPolice https://t.co/iYXoWh6WjD5:00 PM - 19 Jul 2016
1-1 With Rep. Michael McCaul After His RNC SpeechABC's DEVIN DWYER:The day after Texas Rep. Michael McCaul spoke at on the first evening session of the 2016 Republican National Convention, he stopped by the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland to talk to ABC News' Devin Dwyer about homeland security and protests by Republican deleagates."It's time to pull together, that's what conventions are all about," McCaul said. "I think it's counterproductive, in some respects. If we appear to be divisive to the nation, of course the media's gonna represent that.""He is going to be the nominee," McCaul said of Donald Trump. "We have to support him, and in my case advise him on national security issues moving forward."
President Obama Ignored Question About Melania Trump's Speech at the RNCAccording to WH pool, President Obama ignored a shouted question about plagiarism during an Oval Office photo spray4:47 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Inside the Iowa Delegation's RNC Ice Cream SocialABC's JOSH HASKELL:The head of the Republican Party of Iowa said the community in Cleveland "doesn't know how to frown.""This city has rolled out the red carpet," he said. "The people in Cleveland have raised the bar to the Iowa standard."
Cleveland Police Create Walls With Their Bikes to Separate Protesters#ClevelandPolice create walls with their bikes to keep protesters apart #RNCinCLE https://t.co/LGW7QsoSts4:25 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Speaker Paul Ryan Takes Podium at the RNCABC's JOHN PARKINSON:Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was spotted at the podium for the 2016 Republican National Convention while doing a walk-through.Speaker Paul Ryan takes the podium during a walk-through on the second day of the 2016 RNC. Credit: John Parkinson/ABC News
Tensions Running High During RNC ProtestsTensions begin to run high in Public Square as protesters clash about #BlackLivesMatter #Trump and #LGBTQ #RNCinCLE https://t.co/YWc5XT9pQu4:20 PM - 19 Jul 2016
'Diamond' and 'Silk': 2 of Trump's Biggest Supporters Attend the RNCABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI:Sister act Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, two of Donald Trump's biggest supporters, have arrived in Cleveland for the 2016 Republican National Convention.Diamond and Silk have appeared at multiple Trump's campaign rallies before he speaks, and the North Carolina natives were registered Democrats before they became Republicans to vote for Trump.2:13 PM - 19 Jul 2016
Protests Increase Outside of RNCABC's LINSEY DAVIS:The powder keg that was expected seems to be moving to the verge of eruption in the last few minutes.Black Lives Matter protesters have just arrived in Public Square where there is quite a divide as white counter-protesters yell to the Black Lives Matter group to "get a job" and questioning how many black people died in Chicago last week.This comes as the Westboro Baptist Church arrives in the same space for a protest of their own. Where we have seen only dozens of protesters, the space is now crowded with hundreds, perhaps more than a thousand.Police are diffusing several tense situations and putting out figurative fires right and left. For the most part you could still characterize them as "peaceful" in as much as we are not seeing outright violence, but tensions are the highest we have seen and growing.