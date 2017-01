Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis

1-1 With Rep. Michael McCaul After His RNC Speech

 

ABC's DEVIN DWYER:

 

The day after Texas Rep. Michael McCaul spoke at on the first evening session of the 2016 Republican National Convention, he stopped by the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland to talk to ABC News' Devin Dwyer about homeland security and protests by Republican deleagates.  

 

"It's time to pull together, that's what conventions are all about," McCaul said. "I think it's counterproductive, in some respects. If we appear to be divisive to the nation, of course the media's gonna represent that. "

 

"He is going to be the nominee," McCaul said of Donald Trump. "We have to support him, and in my case advise him on national security issues moving forward. "