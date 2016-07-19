Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
-
Donald Trump's Campaign on Melania's RNC Speech:"In writing her beautiful speech, Melania's team of writers took notes on her life’s inspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking. Melania’s immigrant experience and love for America shone through in her speech, which made it such a success," said Trump Senior Communications Advisor Jason Miller.
-
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton compared the opening night of the 2016 Republican National Convention to "The Wizard of Oz.".@HillaryClinton compares opening night of #GOPConvention to "The Wizard of Oz": There was "even a fog machine" https://t.co/HsIBv5Hkob3:37 PM - 19 Jul 2016
WATCH LIVE: @HillaryClinton remarks at AFSCME 42nd International Convention in Las Vegas https://t.co/U6NQo1ZInL https://t.co/uD4wpaZTfG3:31 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Josh Earnest on Melania Trump's RNC SpeechWhite House Press Secretary John Earnest said the sentiments Melania Trump expressed in her speech on the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention are "American values we all strive for when we are at our best.""These are the kids of examples that have animated his two terms as president. Ultimately when it comes to our politics what matters most is the agenda that's put forward to advance these values and instill them in the next generation," Earnest said during a White House press briefing Tuesday.
-
Donald Trump on Twitter: "We are going to put America back to work."
-
Members of the Cleveland Police Department's color guard rehearse before the start of the second day of the Republican National Convention. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What You Need to Know About the RNC Day 2ABC's JONATHAN KARL and MORGAN WINDSOR:As the Republican National Convention gears up for day two, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl breaks down the top three stories unfolding in Cleveland tonight.1. Paul Ryan Takes the Stage2. Protests against Trump’s Nomination3. Trump Family Speeches
-
The Rock & Roll Convention
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: Just over a mile from Quicken Loans Arena, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is arguably Cleveland’s biggest tourist attraction. This week, the museum is offering free admission while the convention is in town.
Many recent Hall of Fame inductees like Green Day (2015), Cat Stevens (2014) and Public Enemy (2013) are known for political views that tend to lean to the left, but there are more than a few Republican rockers who have supported conservative causes in the past.
2011 honoree Alice Cooper was a George W. Bush supporter who condemned other musicians’ criticisms of the president.
Gene Simmons, who entered the Hall as the frontman of 2014 inductee, Kiss, was an outspoken supporter of the Iraq War and supported Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.
And The Beach Boys have prior RNC experience. The band brought ‘Good Vibrations’ to a 1984 convention fundraiser for Ronald Reagan, four years before entering the Hall of Fame in 1988.As for politicians planning a trip to the museum, Ohio Gov. John Kasich -- who has made clear he’s not stepping foot inside the convention -- will attend an event today for the Ohio delegation to the convention at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.Now waiting on Gov John Kasich at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland https://t.co/WygaKlTgRw2:37 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
"I am out here because I am scared to death of #DonaldTrump becoming president." #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cnv_OukXYAAQwL8.jpgby Linsey Davis via twitter 7/19/2016 7:06:19 PM
-
Famous Celebrities and Musicians Gather in Cleveland
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: It won’t be the first time the Republican National Convention welcomes big names to the stage, and while the musical acts are not directly affiliated with the Republican National Committee (RNC) they will entertain more than a dozen events.
Among the musical acts are country singers, Big & Rich and rock stars Dave Navarro, best known for his work with Jane's Addiction, and Mark McGrath, the lead singer of Sugar Ray..@bigandrich congratulate the newly engaged couple at a #GOP benefit concert at the #RNCinCLE. He's a Mass. delegate https://t.co/9vnVvI0OjG2:42 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter to share her excitement to “hit the road” for Cleveland. Jenner won’t be attending the RNC, but will be a special guest at the “Big Tent Brunch” hosted by conservative pro-LGBT group the American Unity Fund.Can't wait to hit the road to Cleveland! #gop #lgbt https://t.co/pDuD9Dd7hX12:25 AM - 09 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
In 2012, the GOP convention in Tampa, Florida included special guests Trace Adkins, Kid Rock, Zac Brown Band, Rodney Atkins and DJ Steve Aoki.
-
-
Everything You Need to Know About Tonight's GOP Convention Roll Call VoteABC's RYAN STRUYK: Delegates will vote tonight to officially nominate Donald Trump as the Republican Party's nominee for president.The afternoon session will gavel in shortly after 5:30 p.m., with the roll call coming after 6:00 p.m. The convention secretary goes one-by-one through the list of states alphabetically. The chair of each delegation will briefly tout their state before announcing their state's vote total. It should last over an hour. Since nearly all of the delegates are bound, we know that Trump will win a majority of delegates. But anti-Trump backers may still stir up trouble on the floor by trying to go rogue.Here's everything you need to know: http://abcn.ws/29Lk8Qt
-
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled as one of tonight's headline speakers.Couldn't resist the opportunity to throw out an obscure #spinaltap reference during my mic check. #hellocleveland https://t.co/MMd1ktllT61:48 PM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Five Things to Watch at the Second Day of the RNCABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY: With one day down and three days to go, the first real clues about how the RNC will unfold were seen with the surprising chaos over the roll call vote.While this is expected to be a week filled with the unexpected, one particularly unusual move came when Donald Trump decided to call into a news program while his own convention was underway. He also gave a hint of what his capstone speech will be like on Thursday night after introducing his wife Melania.But even more surprises are in store for today. Here are five key storylines to keep an eye on:-Fallout from the failed final stand of Never-Trump-A rowdy roll call-Two of Trump's former rivals - Gov. Chris Christie and Ben Carson - take the stage-The beginning of the Trump relative parade-How Paul Ryan jumps the hurdles with his speech tonight
-
Video: Jonathan Karl: What to Look for Tonight at the Republican National ConventionABC NewsABC News' Jonathan Karl breaks down the top three stories unfolding at the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
-
DNC Chairwoman Responds to Melania Trump Speech
ABC's JOSH HASKELL: Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz of the DNC held a press conference this morning with other Hillary Clinton surrogates at their Cleveland rapid response headquarters and was asked to respond to Paul Manafort’s claim that Hillary Clinton is responsible for Melania Trump's alleged plagiarism.
“Let’s make no mistake, the Clinton campaign isn’t pressing this issue. What’s very clear is that the media has seen extreme similarities between one person's delivered speech and Melania’s and one has really only to plug the passages of the speech into a online tool to see those similarities,” said Wasserman Schultz.
Wasserman Schultz told reporters that it wasn’t surprising the Trump campaign "has had another in a series of evidence that demonstrates how not ready and unprepared he is to assume the White House and be the president of the united states."
Calling Melania’s speech “nice,” Wasserman Schultz made clear that she thinks "the Trump campaign is the one that should be held accountable for the content of it.”
The congresswoman from Florida also shared her thoughts on day one of the RNC and said the DNC in Philadelphia next week will be very different.
“The first day of the RNC was a mess on so many levels. We heard a lot of anger, a lot of yelling, but no substance. Just empty rhetoric and divisive language. The long discredited attacks yesterday were only interrupted by the chaos, disorganization, and mismanagement of the Republican National Convention.”
-
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Actor Stephen Baldwin is one of a few celebrities attending the RNC this week in support of Donald Trump.
aVideo: Actor Stephen Baldwin on Why Donald Trump's the Man for AmericaABC NewsABC News' Amna Nawaz talks with the actor, director, and producer at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, OH.Baldwin called Trump a "God's guy" and said that Trump would help fix the economy in an interview with ABC News today. Baldwin also argued that the Republican candidate and billionaire is "down to Earth" and will "unify this country in a way that's greatly needed" if he's president.Baldwin was a contestant on Trump-hosted reality show "Celebrity Apprentice." Baldwin also said he may join Trump on the campaign trail.
-
. @StephenBaldwin7 says @realDonaldTrump is Gods guy. #RNCinCLE @ABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnvhHB-WAAAxfug.jpgby Stephanie Ramos via twitter edited by Veronica.Stracqualursi 7/19/2016 4:52:08 PM
-
.@StephenBaldwin7 talking Donald Trump at the #GOPConvention. Watch live: facebook.com/ABCNewsPolitic… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnvfkFvXEAAzRUD.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/19/2016 4:45:02 PM
-
Polling Note: The Economy and JobsABC's GARY LANGER: There’s ample fodder for the Republican Party as it focuses today on jobs and the economy. While economic attitudes are far better now than they’ve been through most of the Obama administration, there’s still plenty of pain – and blame – to fuel a night of speeches, and more.
In ongoing Bloomberg polling, two-thirds of Americans say the national economy is in bad shape and six in 10 call it a bad time to buy things they want and need. Ratings of personal finances are better, but a still-substantial four in 10 say they’re hurting. Four in 10 last month also said the economy’s getting worse, vs. only 23 percent who said it’s improving.
Much of this reflects the experience of less educated, less well-off Americans – and economically discontented, non-college-educated whites are the core of Trump’s candidacy. Compared to college educated whites, whose who lack a four-year degree are 16 points more sour on the national economy, 21 points more negative on the buying climate and nearly twice as likely to rate their own finances negatively.
There’s good reason: Hourly earnings are up long-term among college graduates, but down – by 9 percent in real terms in the last 40 years – among those who lack a four-year degree. And that’s more than two-thirds of the public.
That said, as noted, views of the economy are vastly better now than they were in the dark days of the Great Recession and its long aftermath. Barack Obama advanced to a 55 percent approval rating for handling the economy in our June poll, his best on the issue since the early days of his presidency, in June 2009. When the economy’s unequivocally bad, it has unequivocal political consequences, as the 1992 and 2008 elections demonstrated. This year the picture’s less clear.
Trump is trying to use economic discontent to his advantage – though, his support is more about suspicion of others and interest in a populist outsider. (The latter is partly but by no means solely informed by economic challenges.) His path, in any case, is a tricky one. Trade is an example: On one hand, more Americans say it kills jobs than creates them. But other data show support for international trade agreements. Attitudes on the issue seem equivocal, raising the question of how Trump’s absolutism will play.
As it stands, Americans divide on which presidential candidate they’d trust more to handle the economy – 45-45 percent between Trump and Hillary Clinton in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, and 48 43 percent among registered voters. On looking out for the middle class, though, Clinton does better – 50-37 percent among all, 47-41 percent among registered voters.
Trump’s up 5 points among registered voters in trust to handle the economy is within the poll’s margin of error. Still, even if countered by results on helping the middle class, it does indicate an opening for him – if he can find the key to turn still-lingering economic discontent to his advantage.
-
The Transformation of the Quicken Loans Arena
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: The home of the Cleveland Cavaliers swapped its basketball hoops for a wooden stage to host the Republican National Convention.
The third-largest arena in the NBA, located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, is no stranger to large crowds drawing nearly two million guests each year.
“The Q,” as the arena is recognized locally, is expecting nearly 50 thousand convention goers.
GOP officials have not revealed cost estimates for the transformation, however conversion work at the GOP convention in Tampa, Fl. cost nearly $20 million.
-
Video: Assembly Required: Constructing the RNC and "Election Cycle"ABC NewsABC News' Michael Koenigs constructs his bicycle in less than four minutes, while RNC had just four weeks to complete their convention stage at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH.
-
Ben Carson Doesn't Think Melania Trump's Speech Was Plagiarized, But If It Was 'That Should Make Us All Happy'ABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS and LISSETTE RODRIGUEZ in Independence, Ohio:
After addressing the Florida delegation, Carson commented on the similarities between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama’s speech, saying something quite unusual: That if it was plagiarized we should be “very happy."
"Well I think what we should be thinking about is if Melania’s speech is similar to Michelle Obama’s speech, that should make us all very happy because we should be saying whether we’re Democrats or Republicans, we share the same values,” Carson told reporters Tuesday. "That’s what we should be talking about. Not trying to make it into a controversy.”
Carson said he believed that the speech was in fact not plagiarized, and has blamed the media outcry on “creating controversy” and not “promoting harmony."
"I don’t think they were plagiarized. I know there are general principles that are very valuable to American and of course to express those principles you’re going to use similar language,” he said. "Again, I think we spend way too much time trying to create controversy and if we spent equal amount of time trying to promote harmony, I think we’d be a much stronger country.”
-
Small gathering at a security checkpoint. @CornelWest among demonstrators protesting killings by police. #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnvLf-hWAAE88k8.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/19/2016 3:50:51 PM
-
5 Things to Know About Tiffany Trump Ahead of Her RNC AddressTiffany Trump listens to a speech on the first day of the RNC on July 18, 2016 (John Moore/Getty Images)ABC's MORGAN WINSOR: Donald Trump’s 22-year-old daughter, Tiffany Trump, will take the stage tonight at day two of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to deliver her first speech on the campaign trail.
Unlike her older sister, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump rarely gives interviews and has largely shied away from the spotlight surrounding her father’s presidential campaign until now. Here are five things to know about the lesser-known Trump daughter:1. She's Trump's daughter from his second marriage to Marla Maples.2. She graduated from her father's alma mater.3. She's a recording artist.4. She interned at Vogue.5. She's dating a Democrat.
-
GOP Under Pressure From Queen to Stop Using Its ' Champions'AnthemABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Donald Trump made a grand entrance at last night's Republican National Convention, walking out to Queen's classic 1977 song "We Are the Champions."
But now the convention and the Republican candidate are under pressure. The classic rock band tweeted today that the song's use was unauthorized and "against our wishes."An unauthorised use at the Republican Convention against our wishes - Queen10:18 AM - 19 Jul 2016
Adam Lambert, who is now the lead singer for Queen, also tweeted, criticizing the convention's use of the popular anthem. http://abcn.ws/29SumRk2:54 AM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Virginia delegate Ken Cuccinelli calls for a roll call vote on the rules package on the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena on first day of the RNC, July 18, 2016. (CQ Roll Call via AP Photo)How 'Never Trump' Could Still Stir Up Trouble TodayABC's RYAN STRUYK: The last hopes of "Never Trump" may have collapsed Monday afternoon with a resounding bang , but its reverberations will likely still be felt today. They lost the fight, but there may still be a show.What to WatchThe state-by-state roll call vote for the presidential nomination today. This is when delegates cast their votes and Donald Trump will officially win the GOP nomination.What Could Happen
Individual delegates could stand up and protest that their votes are not being announced and recorded correctly. The head of the anti-Donald Trump group, Dane Waters, said late last week the roll call wouldn't be "some quiet little rodeo."
"These individuals are extremely passionate about the right to vote their conscience," Waters said. "So I can't imagine that people are going to sit around and not do anything."
Could This Go Anywhere?
No. The RNC says that votes will be recorded according to how delegates are bound by the primaries and caucuses. http://abcn.ws/2a8UuGO
Video: Republican Convention Floor Erupts Into Chaos Amid Push for Roll Call VoteABC NewsThe Never Trump forces are trying to change the rules.
-
Paul Manafort: Clinton Campaign Responsible for Melania Trump Plagiarism AccusationsABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE, CANDACE SMITH and JOSH HASKELL in Cleveland, Ohio: During this morning's RNC briefing, Paul Manafort blames the Hillary Clinton campaign for pushing the story, even though the similarity was noted by a single user on Twitter, unaffiliated with the Clinton campaign.
"But, you know, again, there's a political tint to this whole issue, and, you know, certainly we've noted that the Clinton camp was the first to get it out there in trying to say that there was something untoward about the speech that Melania Trump gave. It's just another example, as far as we concerned the first thing she does is try to destroy the person."
Hillary for America Communcations Director Jennifer Palmieri responded on twitter to Manafort's
comments.Nice try, not true. @PaulManafort, blaming Hillary Clinton isn't the answer for ever Trump campaign problem. https://t.co/RvZ5GKeDYd10:23 AM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: In a press briefing this morning that just wrapped up, Donald Trump's campaign chairman said "absolutely" Melania Trump is being unfairly criticized for her speech last night at the RNC."She did a tremendous job last night. This is a woman who doesn't speak in public very often," Paul Manafort said Tuesday morning.Manafort added: "Trying to destroy those words through political allegations can distract from the fact that her speech was one of the highlights, if not the highlight of the convention yesterday."Manafort to reporters on Melania Speech: "You are all focused on trying to distort that message in some respects." #RNCinCLE9:54 AM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Ben CarsonABC's NOAH FITZGEREL: Carson, once a frontrunner for the Republican nomination, endorsed Trump and has been speaking to the press and voters about the reasons he supports him. Carson has a popular following among Republicans, and along with Chris Christie, will be one of Trump’s former competitors from this election cycle on the convention stage, putting him in a unique position to discuss his support for Trump.
-
-
-
ABC's CHRIS DONATO and JOSH HASKELL: Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, showed up at an Illinois Delegate Breakfast this morning and was asked about Melania’s speech and how it was similar to Michelle Obama’s 2008 speech. Lewandowski said “I think Mrs. Trump is a very smart articulate woman. Her thoughts are her own thoughts. And I think if it was a mistake, it was at the staff level and staff should be held accountable.”
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: House Speaker Paul Ryan
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL: Paul Ryan, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, is scheduled to address the convention tonight. According to an interview in Politico, he will talk about “how we ought to unite around our common principles.” Ryan has continued to speak out on areas of disagreement with Trump despite endorsing him after months of speculation.
-
.@Reince says he "probably" would fire a speechwriter who did what Melania's speechwriter did. @bpolitics Breakfast http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cnun7JWWEAA3IWK.jpgby Jonathan Karl via twitter 7/19/2016 12:52:52 PM
-
ABC's ALANA ABRAMSON: Donald Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort told ABC News that Melania Trump was aware she was giving an extremely high-profile speech, and it would have made no sense for her to lift from Michelle Obama’s 2008 address.
“Melania Trump understood very well that her speech was going to be viewed by over 35 million Americans,” Manafort said. abcn.ws
-
Ivanka Trump on 'GMA': 'Excited' and 'Honored' for Her RNC Speech ThursdayABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is "excited" to introduce her father as the Republican nominee on Thursday at the Republican National Convention, but admits she's nervous."I'm terrified. I'm excited. I'm honored. I'm very humbled by it," Trump said in an interview that aired on "GMA" today.Trump also said her father has left her to write her own speech."I wish he'd give me input but I think he wants it to come from my heart," Trump said. "He says, 'Don't worry. You'll do a great job.'..But it's definitely an intimidating moment."
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Gov. Chris Christie
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL and JORDYN PHELPS: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who made headlines for his endorsement of Trump, is seen as a divisive figure on the national stage but as a popular leader within Republican circles. Christie, once an adversary of Trump’s on the campaign trail, has taken up a prominent role in the Trump campaign, making it to the top of Trump’s shortlist for his VP spot. Christie gave the keynote address at the 2012 convention, apparently using the phrase “make America great again.”In an interview on the “Today” show Tuesday morning, Christie said he’s “still doing a little editing” on his speech planned for tonight but that people should expect him to prosecute a case, using his experience in a courtroom, to argue that Trump is ready to be president and his opponent is not.
-
Christie defends Melania against plagiarism charge, says 93% of speech different from Michelle Obama’s, says speech “sounded like her to me”by Jordyn Phelps via twitter 7/19/2016 12:09:17 PM
-
Today's theme for day two of the convention is "make America work again." Two of Trump's children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump -- are scheduled to speak tonight. http://abcn.ws/29PUAAr
-
Trump Campaign Chairman Denies Melania Trump RNC Speech Plagiarism AllegationsABC's ALANA ABRAMSON: Donald Trump’s campaign chairman Paul Manafort flatly denied any allegations Melania Trump lifted last night’s GOP convention speech from Michelle Obama’s in 2008, claiming such an act would be “crazy.”
“There's no cribbing of Michelle Obama's speech," Manafort told Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “New Day." “These were common words and values that she cares about her family, things like that.”“She was speaking in front of 35 million people last night. She knew that,” Manafort added. “To think that she would be cribbing Michelle Obama's words is crazy.” http://abcn.ws/2a4TyEV
-
Ivanka Trump on "GMA" tells Lara Spencer she worries for her father's safety: "We live in scary times. I worry about the safety of my father, but I worry about the safety of every American including my children and myself, my family."
Video: Ivanka Trump on Fears for Her Dad's Safety, Presidential CampaignABC NewsIvanka Trump discusses what it's been like throughout her father's primary campaign as she looks ahead to RNC debut.
-
Coming up @ABC News exclusive @GMA - Ivanka Trump previews her major speech at the Republican Convention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnuVygQUkAA5ERN.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 7/19/2016 11:28:27 AM
-
Melania Trump's RNC Speech Had Similar Lines to 2008 Michelle Obama Address
ABC's MICHAEL FALCONE, MEGHAN KENEALLY and BRIAN MCBRIDE:
Melania Trump delivered the most anticipated speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, but portions of her remarks bear striking similarities to Michelle Obama's speech to the Democratic National Convention eight years ago.Video shows similarities between Melania Trump speech and Michelle Obama's 2008 speech. https://t.co/WPIb90vJMThttps://t.co/HGJITJfC6A2:27 AM - 19 Jul 2016
The Trump campaign released a statement early Tuesday morning addressing the controversy. http://abcn.ws/2a6GalvTrump campaign issues statement on Melania Trump speech in wake of plagiarism accusations. https://t.co/yWjPz5OU4F https://t.co/KqFff5hDDg1:53 AM - 19 Jul 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Good morning! It's Day Two of the Republican National Convention. Here's what you may have missed yesterday:
Video: Republican National Convention Day One In A MinuteABC NewsHighlights from the first night of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
-
The 2016 Republican National Convention has adjourned for the evening and the ABC News ive blog has closed. Please check back Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. for the latest updates on the 2016 RNC at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.