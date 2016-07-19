Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis





P olling Note: The Economy and Jobs





ABC's GARY LANGER: There’s ample fodder for the Republican Party as it focuses today on jobs and the economy. While economic attitudes are far better now than they’ve been through most of the Obama administration, there’s still plenty of pain – and blame – to fuel a night of speeches, and more.





In ongoing Bloomberg polling, two-thirds of Americans say the national economy is in bad shape and six in 10 call it a bad time to buy things they want and need. Ratings of personal finances are better, but a still-substantial four in 10 say they’re hurting. Four in 10 last month also said the economy’s getting worse, vs. only 23 percent who said it’s improving.





Much of this reflects the experience of less educated, less well-off Americans – and economically discontented, non-college-educated whites are the core of Trump’s candidacy. Compared to college educated whites, whose who lack a four-year degree are 16 points more sour on the national economy, 21 points more negative on the buying climate and nearly twice as likely to rate their own finances negatively.





There’s good reason: Hourly earnings are up long-term among college graduates, but down – by 9 percent in real terms in the last 40 years – among those who lack a four-year degree. And that’s more than two-thirds of the public.





That said, as noted, views of the economy are vastly better now than they were in the dark days of the Great Recession and its long aftermath. Barack Obama advanced to a 55 percent approval rating for handling the economy in our June poll, his best on the issue since the early days of his presidency, in June 2009. When the economy’s unequivocally bad, it has unequivocal political consequences, as the 1992 and 2008 elections demonstrated. This year the picture’s less clear.





Trump is trying to use economic discontent to his advantage – though, his support is more about suspicion of others and interest in a populist outsider. (The latter is partly but by no means solely informed by economic challenges.) His path, in any case, is a tricky one. Trade is an example: On one hand, more Americans say it kills jobs than creates them. But other data show support for international trade agreements. Attitudes on the issue seem equivocal, raising the question of how Trump’s absolutism will play.





As it stands, Americans divide on which presidential candidate they’d trust more to handle the economy – 45-45 percent between Trump and Hillary Clinton in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, and 48 43 percent among registered voters. On looking out for the middle class, though, Clinton does better – 50-37 percent among all, 47-41 percent among registered voters.



Trump’s up 5 points among registered voters in trust to handle the economy is within the poll’s margin of error. Still, even if countered by results on helping the middle class, it does indicate an opening for him – if he can find the key to turn still-lingering economic discontent to his advantage.