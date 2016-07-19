Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
ABC's RICK KLEIN:ANALYSIS: Trump Convention Leads with Fear – and FamilyMelania Trump Sings Donald's Praises at the RNC
The Republican National Convention got off to a raw, meandering, downbeat, and downright scary start – a stunning and stark portrait of reasons to be fearful in America.
It was against that backdrop that Donald J. Trump made his early entrance at his own convention. Hours after the gathering threatened to unravel, and more than a full hour before the night would limp toward an end, Trump introduced his wife so she could help offer him up as the answer for a nation on edge.
“If you want someone to fight for you and your country, I can assure you, he’s the guy,” Melania Trump said, in a well-received speech that was a rare break from a night of insults and potential injuries. “Donald is, and always has been, an amazing leader. Now, he will go to work for you.”
Trump doesn’t do subtle. The first night of Trump’s convention was built around fear – of illegal immigration, violence against police officers, terrorism, liberal activists, and all manner of foreign enemies.
Above all, Trump made clear his campaign is about making the nation afraid of Hillary Clinton. She was accused of ignorance, incompetence, lying, and outright criminality – up to and very much including blame for the deaths of four American in Benghazi.
The theme of the night – “Make America Safe Again” – is predicated, of course, on the presumption that the nation isn’t safe now. Outside events matter, after a string of incidents and attacks that have undermined the sense of security both at home and abroad.
Convention-goers finally got something close to unanimity when House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul asked, “are you safer than you were eight years ago?” (The nos won that roll call, very clearly.)
Conventions in the past have been about re-branding, a change of emphasis, or moves to the center. They tend to be upbeat, energetic affairs.
This, though, is the first Trump convention – and seldom has any convention been as built around a single candidate as this one is.
To that end, Trump and his surrogates are making clear that their path to unity is lit by fear.
“There’s no next election. This is it,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said.
“This is the last stand on Earth,” said retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Trumps entrance was its own production – a lectern rising, lights depicting him in hazy silhouette, and Queen lyrics blaring, “No time for losers.”
“We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win so big,” Trump said on stage.
Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Late Monday night, Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke and former U.S. Navy SEAL told a waning crowd at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland that he although he warned his daughter to never join the Navy or marry a Navy seal, "She ignored me and did both."Zinke then began to speak about the Guantanamo Bay detention camp:"Let's just say I'm personally acquainted with many of the individuals now experiencing those accommodations."Zinke said success as a Navy Seal depends on three factors: teamwork, training, and to "never quit" and began to criticize President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton."The world knows our president is weak," he said. "Together, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton brought us ISIS and brought down Benghazi."
Former Special Forces Soldier Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Jason Beardsley, who spent 22 years in both the Army and Navy, spoke late in the evening about his belief that Hillary Clinton shows a lack of leadership."[Clinton's leadership] was absent as enemies overran our consulate and killed four of our Americans in Benghazi," said Beardsley.
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:While speaking late in the first evening session of the 2016 Republican National Convention, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said she "never would have imagined" that a "farm girl" like her would be the first woman elected to federal office from Iowa."My parents always said...that if we worked hard, anything was possible,:" Ernst said.Ernst retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard after more than 23 years, she said."Our country and the world of which we are a part simply cannot afford four more years of this lack of leadership under Hillary Clinton," Ernst said.The RNC floor began to empty out after Melania Trump spoke.This is the floor of a national convention, folks. https://t.co/PRqBrahX3j11:09 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Pence and Manafort Join Bob Dole in the VIP BoxABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS:Mike Pence and his wife Karen have been sitting next to former Sen. Bob Dole in the VIP box for the first night of the convention.Pence has gotten up from his seat to take multiple selfies and sign autographs, and has adopted the Trump wave and thumbs up.Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort came down to the VIP box briefly to say hello and chat with Pence.When asked about the chaos on the floor earlier, Manafort responded by saying, "What chaos?"
RNC Attendees Chant 'Lock Her Up'ABC's JULIA JACOBO:During Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn emphasized that Hillary Clinton "needs to go" after the crowd began chanting, "Lock her up."Toward the end of Flynn's speech, attendees then starting chanting "Trump.""Donald Trump knows that the primary role of president is to keep us safe," Flynn said. "He recognizes the threats we face and i snot afraid to call them what they are."
Quicken Loans Arena Begins to Empty Out During Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's SpeechHard to follow the candidate's spouse. Do they let people in the cheap seats move down? #rncincle https://t.co/GWFg4ejf5p10:54 PM - 18 Jul 2016
ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:Melania Trump Sings Donald's Praises at the RNC
There are few people that can cut Donald Trump off. One appears to be his wife Melania.
Rather than wait until the final day of the Republican convention like most presidential candidates, Trump first addressed the crowd in Cleveland tonight before his wife took the stage.
And unlike at many of Trump’s campaign rallies -- and even the announcement of his own vice president -- Trump kept his comments short as planned ahead of Melania’s speech.Melania Trump speaks on the first day of the 2016 RNC. Credit: Tannen Maury/EPA
-
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:"I don't know how you follow an act like that," began Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as he stepped to the podium following Melania Trump.Flynn, who was once considered to be on the shortlist of possible running mates for Donald Trump, has advised the candidate on foreign affairs and national security issues, fitting with tonight's theme to "Make America Safe Again.""Tonight, Americans stand as one, with strength and confidence to overcome the last eight years of the Obama-Clinton failures," said Flynn.Read more below:
Melania Trump's RNC Speech Broke Free From the InsultsMelania speech was a break from insults and potential injuries. #RNCinCLE10:41 PM - 18 Jul 2016
.@MELANIATRUMP: “It would not be a Trump contest without excitement and drama.” #GOPConvention https://t.co/WJi6HxqVL310:37 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Trump seems to approve. #GOPConvention https://t.co/xwCZBEeGUm10:39 PM - 18 Jul 2016
More on Melania TrumpABC's JULIA JACOBO:
"My husband is ready to lead this great nation. He is ready to fight every day to give our children the future they deserve. Ladies and gentleman, Donald J. Trump is ready to serve and lead this country as the next president of the United States. Thank you. God bless, you. And God bless America.""There is a great deal of love in the Trump family." -- @MELANIATRUMP10:32 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Melania Trump says there's "no room for small thinking, no room for small results" in the @WhiteHouse. https://t.co/w5WItYNku710:33 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Says He Advocated for Cleveland to Host RNCABC's MERIDITH MCGRAW:
During a phone interview on Fox News’ O’Reilly Factor tonight, Donald Trump said that he advocated for
Cleveland, Ohio to be chosen as the host city for the 2016 Republican National Convention.
“I wanted it to be here. And we had lots of choices. I wanted it to be in Ohio. I recommended Ohio. And
people fought very hard that it be in Ohio.”
Except that the site for the G.O.P.’s 2016 convention was picked in July of 2014.
Host cities are chosen by the RNC’s Site Selection Committee—comprised of RNC members from four regions across the country. In 2014 the Committee decided between Dallas and Cleveland, ultimately deciding to take the Convention to the swing state of Ohio.Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivers a speech on the first day of the RNC. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
-
Melania Trump Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:After her husband walked out to the tune of Queen's "We Are the Champions," Melania Trump took the stage, saying she and her family were "excited" to be at the "historic convention.""I have been with Donald for 18 years,and I've been aware of his love for this country since we first met," Melania said. "He never had a hidden agenda when it comes to his patriotism, because, like me, he loves this country so much."Melania went on to describe her upbringing in Slovenia."From a young age, my parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise," the former model said.The only limits to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them, Melania said she wants the children of this nation to know."After living and working in Milan and Paris, I arrived in New York City twenty years ago, and I saw both the joys and the hardships of daily life," she said.Donald "does not give up," Melania said."If you want someone to fight for you and your country, I can assure you, he is the 'guy,'" she said.Recounting how she became a citizen in 2006 @MELANIATRUMP calls it the "greatest privilege on planet earth." #RNCinCLE10:28 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Melania offers "respect and gratitude" to the GOP candidates Trump defeated. Did she watch the campaign? #RNCinCLE10:25 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Entering in silhouette as Queen's "We Are the Champions" blared from the speakers at Quicken Loans Arena and his podium rose from the stage in front of him, Donald Trump made clear his intentions for the upcoming presidential election."We're going to win so big," said Trump.But the presumptive nominee kept his remarks brief, turning immediately to introduce his wife, Melania."It is my great honor to present the next First Lady of the United States, my wife and amazing mother, incredible woman, Melania Trump."
Commotion During Rudy Giuliani's SpeechProtestor holding "Refugees Welcome" sign infiltrated #RNCinCLE, yelling during Giuliani speech before escorted out. https://t.co/1yhOS0SXZ4there's fear, and then there's Rudy fear. “There’s no next election. This is it." #RNCinCLEProtester gets escorted out during Giuliani speech: #RNCinCLE https://t.co/9s6J1eGJ0D
Code Pink Protester Escorted Out of RNCCode Pink protester escorted out of #RNCinCLE. Chanting "end Mike Pence's war on women." https://t.co/07zEkw2xKa10:13 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Former Mayor of NYC Rudy Giuliani Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani said it's time to make America "safe" and "one" again at the 2016 Republican National Convention"I know we can change it because I did it by changing New York City from the crime capital of America to the safest large city in the United States.""What I did for New York, Donald Trump will do for America," he said, saying Trump has a "big heart" and that every time there was a tragedy in New York City, Trump was "there to help.""This is a good man," Giuliani said of Trump.Huge cheers for Giuliani when he says, "What I did for New York, Donald Trump will do for the country." #RNCinCLE10:09 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Tom Cotton Follows the Footsteps of... John Kerry?ABC's ALI ROGIN:If Sen. Tom Cotton’s declaration that “help is on the way” sounds familiar, that’s because it was -- for anyone watching the 2004 Democratic National Convention.Cotton and John Kerry -- then his party’s presidential nominee -- both used the phrase, with Kerry reciting it five times, enough so that the audience started repeating it after him.Here’s what Cotton said tonight: “To everyone who agrees that America should lead the way, let me say loud and clear: help is on the way.”And here’s what Kerry said in 2004: “To all who serve in our armed forces today, I say: Help is on the way.”It’s not exactly an uncommon phrase -- but probably one that Cotton doesn’t want serving as a connection between him and Hillary Clinton's replacement at the State Department.
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions said this year, voters are speaking clearly on two critical issues: trade and immigration."Is it too much to ask that we slow down and protect the American people and jobs?" Sessions asked.Read more below:Jeff Sessions: Everything You Need to Know.@mike_pence and Bob Dole sitting in the VIP seats listening as @SenatorSessions speaks #RNCinCLE https://t.co/dMjFaTh7F99:59 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Mother of Navy SEAL Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Karen Vaughn lost her son, Aaron after the helicopter he was travelling in was shot down in Afghanistan in 2011.Tonight, she noted the country is at a crossroads and called for change."We need new leadership, strong leadership," said Vaughn. "Leadership we can trust to protect us in the face of ever changing dangers.""It is way past time to make American strong and safe again," she said.
Coming up at 10 p.m.:Coming up @abc 10p ET #RNCinCLE special w @jonkarl @GStephanopoulos @MarthaRaddatz @matthewjdowd @CokieRoberts https://t.co/NE2YXNcXNz9:45 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told a story about his father, a farm boy from Arkansas who served in Vietnam in 1969. After the tragic events of 9/11, despite his family's wishes, he gave up his legal career and volunteered for the army, he said."We don't fight because we hate our enemies, but because we love our country," Cotton said.Cotton said "it would be nice" to have a commander-in-chief who can "handle classified information."
Senate Candidate Darryl Glenn Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:"Good evening. My name’s Darryl Glenn, and I’m an unapologetic constitutional conservative, pro-life, second amendment loving veteran."That's how the El Paso County, Colorado commissioner and candidate for the U.S. Senate in Colorado introduced himself to the crowd in Cleveland.Glenn described his feelings about the state of the black community, saying that Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton don't speak for him."Somebody with a nice tan it needs to say this," said Glenn. "All lives matter."He also attacked Hillary Clinton's fashion choices and his belief that she should be in prison."We all know she loves her pantsuits," Glenn said. "We should send her an email and tell her she deserves a bright orange jumpsuit."
Rep. Sean Duffy and Wife Rachel Speak at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel, spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.The couple, who met on an MTV reality show in 1998, said one of the fundamental rules in their family of 10 is "no lying," especially to the FBI.They went on to recant how hardworking their parents were, despite their differing backgrounds."Our grandparents chose to be Americans," Sean said. 'We choose to be Republicans. The Republican party offers upward mobility rooted in individual liberty and economic freedom.".@RepSeanDuffy talking about how he first met his wife Rachel on @RealWorldMTV, says they just had their 8th baby. https://t.co/0Prs17R9yi9:34 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Delegates Outraged Over Latest Move by RNCDelegates Unbound issued the following statement after organizing a signature effort among GOP convention delegates to force a roll-call vote on adoption of the Rules Committee report. After clearing the necessary procedural hurdles, receiving a majority of delegates in at least seven states, the RNC continued to deny the will of the delegates utilizing tactics typically seen under repressive regimes."These tactics not only fail to unify the party but have gone 180-degrees in the opposite direction, creating division not seen in my lifetime," said M. Dane Waters co-founder of Delegates Unbound.
"We have seen the Trump government in prototype, it is ruled by force, contempt for procedure and the shouting down of opposition," said Former Senator Gordon Humphrey (R-NH).
"I resigned my position today as Trump Finance Chairman in protest of the bullying tactics employed by the RNC to silence the voice of delegates," said Gary Emineth.
"Chairman Priebus's flagrant use of party resources to silence the will of the delegates will not be tolerated said A.J. Spiker, former Republican Party Chairman of Iowa and Co-founder of Delegates Unbound. "I call on Chairman Priebus to resign immediately for this reprehensible abuse of power."
-
Milwaukee Sheriff Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:David A. Clarke Jr., the Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, led off his remarks with an emphatic statement."I would like to make something very clear, blue lives matter in America," said Clarke.Clarke touched upon this past weekend's murder of three police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before addressing polls that show Americans have increasing concerns about crime and violence."Sadly, for a growing number of communities, the sense of safety that many of us once took for granted has been shattered," said Clarke.
For the First Time in 40 Years, a Complete Absence of Bushes at the GOP ConventionABC's JONATHAN KARL:
For the first time in 40 years, and only the second time since 1956, not a single member of the Bush family is taking part in the Republican National Convention.
Neither of the two former presidents, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, nor former Florida governor and 2016 candidate Jeb Bush, are in Cleveland for the party's convention now underway. Even the rising star of the Bush political dynasty, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who first spoke at a convention at the age of 12 in 1988, is skipping.
Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. tells ABC News he doesn't believe President Obama is a Christian.Antonio Sabato Jr., who just spoke at #RNCinCLE, tells @ABC's @Nawazistan and @Locs_n_Laughs that he "absolutely" believes Obama is a Muslim9:26 PM - 18 Jul 2016
From the stage to our booth: @antoniosabatojr on abcnewslive facebook with @locs_n_laughs &… https://t.co/jECUlyJjFq9:22 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Antonio Sabato Jr., who just spoke at #RNCinCLE, tells @ABC's @Nawazistan and @Locs_n_Laughs that he "absolutely" believes Obama is a Muslim9:26 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Rep. Michael McCaul Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, asked the crowd if they'd had "enough" of President Obama's "reckless" immigration policy."Hillary Clinton is promising more of the same," McCaul said. "Open borders, executive amnesty, and a surge of Syrian refugees."McCaul mentioned the recent terrorist attacks in Nice, Paris, Brussels and Istanbul, saying, "Our own city streets have become battle grounds."Chairman McCaul asks: “Are you safer than you were eight years ago?” This time, the no's definitely had it #RNCinCLE9:20 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Immigration Reform Advocates Speak at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Three parents whose children died in encounters with undocumented immigrants spoke about their support for Donald Trump."Only Trump will stand against terrorists and end illegal immigration," said Jamiel Shaw, whose son died in a shooting at the hands of an undocumented gang member.Shaw was joined by Mary Ann Mendoza who lost her son in a motor vehicle accidents involving an immigrant to the United States.
Cleveland Police are heading toward the center of the city for the 2016 Republican National Convention.The night shift of Cleveland Police officers heads towards center of the city #RNCinCLE https://t.co/hS1669mpHZ9:00 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Mother Whose Son Was Killed by Illegal Immigrant Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Sabine Durden lost her son, Dominic, to a drunk driver who was an illegal immigrant said she agrees with Donald Trump's proposal to "build a wall" because "Americans needs to come first.""His future looked bright," Durden said. "Until a criminal turned his car in front of him riding his motorcycle to work and killed him instantly."Although the man, who was from Guatemala, didn't have a license, registration or insurance, he only got probation, Durden said."We need to secure our borders so no other person has to ever go through this kind of grief, pain, agony knowing this could have been prevented," she said.
Former Notre Dame Head Coach Lou Holtz arrives to the 2016 Republican National Convention carrying a bottle of Crown Royale.Legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz carrying a bottle of Crown Royale at #RNCinCLE https://t.co/UeXt0q9cOD8:41 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:"I know I'm not your typical convention speaker," said actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. on the first day of the 2016 Republican National Convention.The actor said he was "concerned" about his children's future and that Republican nominee Donald Trump will "get our country back on track."Sabato, Jr., who was born in Italy and became a naturalized citizen in 1996, said those who want to come to the U.S. to live and work "should follow the same rules."That's right," he said. We are a nation of laws for a reason. There should be no shortcuts for those who don't want to pay or wait."
Benghazi Fighters Speak at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Mark Geist and John Tiegen, former soldiers who served as security contractors during the 2012 raid on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, described the events of that evening."We got a call that the U.S. consulate had been overrun," said Tiegen. "We immediately got our gear ready to go"The attack, in which four Americans -- including Ambassador Christopher Stevens -- died, and the response by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been a point of contention among Trump supporters.The events of that night were recently dramatized in the film, "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi."We have an opportunity... to elect someone to make this country safe again," said Geist. "I believe that person is Donald Trump."