Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
That's a wrap. The Republican National Convention has concluded and Donald Trump is the Republican Presidential Nominee.For more coverage and analysis, head to the ABC News Election Page.
The Q is still echoing with the sound of balloons being popped. #RNCinCLE https://t.co/VGOlejoU6h12:29 AM - 22 Jul 2016
One down. One to go. @romoabcnews @akramabihanna #RNCinCLE #philly next. https://t.co/yJ3yUgRsFe12:53 AM - 22 Jul 2016
ANALYSIS: Trump Takes Role as Angry Savior for Nation’s ‘Disaster’
ABC's RICK KLEIN: He’s been an entrepreneur and an entertainer, a provocateur and, most recently, a politician.
Now comes Donald J. Trump, angry savior. In wrapping up a convention that was unmistakably his, delivering an extra-long speech very much in his own staccato, Trump combined elements of all of his former careers to try the role of a lifetime -- ready to fix a country he believes to be deeply broken, and that he believes he is uniquely suited to mend.
“Nobody knows the system better than me -- which is why I alone can fix it,” Trump said in his acceptance speech.
Trump, with the help of his daughter on Thursday, may or may not have saved his own convention, after the campaign’s self-imposed distractions and a hostile takeover attempt by a scorned rival. That media-ready candy replaced the meager policy vegetables offered up by speakers earlier in the week -– sideshows that were novel yet somehow predictable at Trump convention.
But whether Trump succeeds more broadly in the election will depend on grim calculations: that voters see the country as broken and beaten, and that they will reject Trump’s rival as corrupt, criminal, or worse.
Those twin themes are apparent in the way Trump has rewritten a Hillary Clinton campaign slogan -– “I’m with her” -– for his own purposes.
“My pledge reads: ‘I’m with you – the American people,’” Trump said.
Trump’s speech was a gloomy exclamation point on a run-on sentence of a convention. After the first three days meandered through major themes, Trump on Thursday marched through a parade of horribles: poverty, crime, terrorism, illegal immigration, trade, unemployment, war and Hillary Clinton.
“This is the legacy of Hillary Clinton: death, destruction, terrorism, and weakness,” he said.
Trump’s answer includes, prominently, a promise of “law and order.” At one point, when the crowd starting chanting, “Lock her up,” Trump responded with what counts as restraint for him: “Let's defeat her in November."Trump used his family to offer the uplift that his speech, and much of his convention, lacked.Ivanka Trump offered powerful personal testimony to her father, humanizing him while connecting biography to policy –- just not the policies that Trump is best known for endorsing.
“He will fight for equal pay for equal work and I will fight for this too, right alongside of him,” she said. “Politicians ask to be judged by their promises, not their results. I ask you to judge my father by his results.”
Like her father, Ivanka Trump underscored qualifications she views as making him unique.
“In ways no one expected, this moment in the life of our country has defined a mission, and given it to an extraordinary man,” she said.
Her dad wouldn’t disagree. Eight years ago, the next president was ushered into office on the strength of “yes we can.” After a year of campaigning and winning, Trump is replacing that with the first person singular.
“People who work hard but no longer have a voice –- I am your voice,” he said.
Trump is making a calculation, but it’s not a blind one. Trump’s voice has gotten louder because of what he senses in the country he’s traveled.
Inside the broad of statements Trump made -- “Safety will be restored,” “Americanism, not globalism, will be our credo,” “I am the law and order candidate” -- is a deep sense of anxiety that Trump is recognizing and amplifying during his remarkable campaign for the White House.
“America is back,” Trump thundered, well more than an hour into his speech. “History is watching us now. We don’t have much time, but history is watching.”
The balloons fell, the Trumps were joined by the Pences, and the campaign music blared the Rolling Stones: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” http://abcn.ws/2azBaSA
Best Lines from Donald Trump's RNC Speech
ABC's MICHAEL HAYDEN EDISON: Trump gave a highly anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, one that was defined by anger toward the status quo of American politics, and marked by some surprises, including references to the LGBTQ community.
Here are a few highlights from the speech:
"Not only have our citizens endured domestic disaster, but they have lived through one international humiliation after another. We all remember the images of our sailors being forced to their knees by their Iranian captors at gunpoint."
"When I take the oath of office next year, I will restore law and order our country."
The problems we face now -– poverty and violence at home, war and destruction abroad -– will last only as long as we continue relying on the same politicians who created them. A change in leadership is required to change these outcomes."
More here: http://abcn.ws/2ae5Afj
-
Video: Balloons, Fireworks Follow Trump's RNC SpeechABC NewsThe Trump and Pence families join together on stage at the closing of the 2016 Republican National Convention.
-
ABC news fact check tally on tonight's trump speech.
5 FALSE
1 HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE
1 MOSTLY FALSE
1 MISLEADING
3 QUESTIONABLE
1 TRUE11:57 PM - 21 Jul 2016
More here from ABC's CHRIS GOOD, JOHN KRUZEL and NOAH FITZGEREL: http://abcn.ws/2a9Vyh4
FORMAL ACCEPTANCE OF THE NOMINATION! #TrumpPence16 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn8NoROXYAAMdFX.jpgby Donald J. Trump via twitter 7/22/2016 4:02:00 AM
-
WATCH: SpeakerRyan officially adjourns the 2016 #GOPConvention abcn.ws/2agUhl6 snpy.tv/2ae49h8by ABC News Politics via twitter 7/22/2016 3:58:42 AM
-
Surprise of the night: Trump said "LGBTQ" more than he said "God." That is a first for the modern GOP, per @TerryMoranby devindwyer via twitter 7/22/2016 3:49:46 AM
-
#RNC #Cleveland convention finale - balloons and confetti. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn8JBQHWgAAiWon.jpgby Christine Romo via twitter 7/22/2016 3:42:19 AM
-
BALLOONS! A conventional ending to a very unconventional GOP convention.by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/22/2016 3:38:15 AM
-
This speech is one-part specially crafted convention speech, one-part 25 min rally speech tacked on the end.by Candace Smith via twitter 7/22/2016 3:29:35 AM
-
References support of evangelical community that was so important to his success in South Carolina: "I'm not sure I totally deserve it."by Brad Mielke via twitter 7/22/2016 3:26:01 AM
-
Trump mentions the NRA - which has dropped about $2.8 million in television ads on him in battleground states in the last several weeks.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/22/2016 3:25:41 AM
-
Fact Check (Mostly False): America is One of the Highest-Taxed Nations in the WorldABC's JOHN KRUZEL:Claim: America is one of the highest-taxed nations in the worldStatus: Mostly False. The U.S. is near the bottom of the list of industrialized countries in terms of taxes as a share of GDP. But marginal corporate tax rates are among the highest.Donald Trump said: “Middle-income Americans will experience profound relief, and taxes will be simplified for everyone. America is one of the highest-taxed nations in the world. Reducing taxes will cause new companies and new jobs to come roaring back into our country.”Background: An analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center shows the U.S. has among the lowest taxes as a share of GDP compared to other industrialized countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).If Trump had claimed more narrowly that American corporate tax rates are among the highest in the world, he would have been more accurate. According to Tax Foundation, the U.S. has the third highest marginal corporate tax rate in the world at 39 percent.But as Politifact notes, the marginal corporate tax rate doesn’t account for deductions and exclusions, which lowers the amount of tax companies pay in practice. Using a different metric--corporate tax revenue as a percentage of GDP--the U.S. ranked 17th among the 33 industrialized countries (OECD), according to 2014 data.
-
"As your President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology." - Donald TrumpABC's MERIDITH MCGRAW: This is the first time in history a Republican nominee has mentioned gays or the LGBTQ community in an acceptance speech.
-
Fact Check (True): Hillary Clinton Has Called for a 550 Percent Increase in Syrian Refugees
ABC's JOHN KRUZEL:
Claim: Hillary Clinton has called for a 550% increase in Syrian refugees.
Rating: True. Hillary Clinton said she would like to move from President Obama’s goal of 10,000 Syrian refugees to 65,000.
Donald Trump said: “My opponent has called for a radical 550% increase in Syrian—think of this, this is not believable but this is what’s happening—refugees on top of existing massive refugee flows coming into our country already under the ‘leadership’ of President Obama.”
Background: As flagged in a previous fact check, after President Obama directed his administration in September 2015 to accept at least 10,000 additional Syrian refugees, Hillary Clinton went further, saying she’d like to accept more than six times that figure. “I would like to see us move from what is a good start with 10,000 to 65,000.”
-
Claim: There is no way to screen Syrian refugees
False - The U.S. employs a thorough, multi-stage vetting process.by xanaoneill via twitter 7/22/2016 3:08:26 AM
-
Fact Check (Highly Questionable): Hillary Clinton Deleted Emails to Hide Crimes
ABC's CHRIS GOOD:
Claim: Hillary Clinton deleted emails to hide other crimes.
Rating: Highly Questionable. This is a speculative accusation not supported by evidence. Some of Clinton’s work-related emails were deleted, but FBI Dir. James Comey disputed the notion that Clinton intentionally deleted work-related emails to hide them.
Donald Trump said: “And when a Secretary of State illegally stores her emails on a private server, deletes 33,000 of them so the authorities can’t see her crime, puts our country at risk, lies about it in every different form and faces no consequence – I know that corruption has reached a level like never ever before in our country … They were just used to save her from facing justice for her terrible, terrible crimes.”
Background: As is widely known, Hillary Clinton used a personal email server as secretary of State. Some of those emails were deleted and found later by the FBI; some are permanently gone.
Clinton handed over emails to the State Dept. her lawyers had deemed work related. They deleted the rest. FBI Director James Comey revealed that some of Clinton’s emails were “deleted over the years” in periodic purges. Some work-related emails were deleted by Clinton’s lawyers as personal, and some were found by the FBI in other people’s email archives.
The deleted emails are gone for good. Comey said Clinton’s lawyers “cleaned their devices in such a way as to preclude complete forensic recovery.”
But Comey specifically stated that no evidence supported what Trump claims here.
“[W]e found no evidence that any of the additional work-related e-mails were intentionally deleted in an effort to conceal them,” Comey said, during his widely publicized press conference.
It’s impossible to know whether Hillary Clinton really did commit “terrible crimes” unbeknownst to the public and deleted emails to hide them. But Trump presents his speculative accusation without evidence to support it.
-
Trump now affirming his support for the LGBTQ community. "As a Republican it is so nice to hear you cheering for what I just said."by Candace Smith via twitter 7/22/2016 2:58:07 AM
-
Lots of promises... but not a lot of policy from Trump tonight.by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/22/2016 2:52:31 AM
-
Trump mentions gunned down officers in Dallas, Baton Rouge. So far, no mention of the deaths of Sterling or Castile that preceded them.by Candace Smith via twitter 7/22/2016 2:52:15 AM
-
Code Pink Protester Interrupts Trump SpeechABC's ADAM KELSEY, MICHAEL FALCONE, BENJAMIN BELL and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Medea Benjamin, a protester from the CODEPINK organization that describes itself as a "grassroots peace and social justice movement," briefly put a halt to Donald Trump's remarks."Bearing a banner that read 'Build Bridges, Not Walls,' Benjamin called for delegates and the nominee to reject hateful rhetoric that demonizes immigrants, refugees and 1.6 billion members of the Islamic faith," read a press release posted by the organization.As Benjamin was led away by RNC security, Trump addressed his pride in law enforcement."How great are our police?" Trump asked the crowd. "And how great is Cleveland?"
-
.@realDonaldTrump after protester interrupts #GOPConvention speech: "How great are our police?" snpy.tv/29Z0Hmoby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/22/2016 2:47:45 AM
-
Trump responds to protester interruption: How great are our police? And how great is Cleveland?!by Mary Bruce via twitter 7/22/2016 2:44:12 AM
-
Fact Check (False): U.S. Gave Iran $150 billion for 'Nothing'ABC's CHRISTOPHER GOOD:Claim: The U.S. gave Iran $150 billion for nothingRating: False. Some estimates put the figure closer to $55B, and while it’s arguable what the U.S. got, Iran didn’t give up “nothing.” It is a rhetorical argument, not a literal statement.Donald Trump said: “the Iran deal … gave back to Iran $150 billion and gave us absolutely nothing”Background: It’s possible to argue, as many have, that the Iran deal is bad—but it’s simply not the case that the U.S. gave Iran $150B for nothing.For one, the U.S. did not transfer any of its own money to Iran, although the word “gave” might make it sound that way. The U.S. and world powers agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets by lifting international sanctions. Non-nuclear-related sanctions have remained in place.The $150 billion figure is at the high end of estimates. The U.S. Treasury has put the figure closer to $55 billion.As for what the U.S. got, when the deal was implemented the IAEA verified that Iran had:• Disabled its Arak heavy-water reactor, filling its core with concrete
• Removed centrifuges from other reactors
• Drastically reduced its stock of low-enriched Uranium
• Submitted to a monitoring regimeThose measures increased the time it would take Iran to build a bomb.The value of what the U.S. got is arguable, and critics have voiced informed criticism about the deal, particularly about its monitoring requirements and Iranian procurement activities. But it is a rhetorical point, not a literal statement, to say that the U.S. got “nothing.”
-
Fact Check (False): Crime Has Increased Under President ObamaABC's NOAH FITZGEREL:
Claim: Crime has increased under Obama’s presidency.
Rating: False. Decreasing trends in crime have not been reversed by the Obama administration.
Background: Trump said, “Decades of progress made in bringing down crime are now being reversed by this administration’s rollback of criminal enforcement.”
Although Trump refers to increases in certain types of violent crime in the last year in certain cities, violent crime rates and property crime rates on a national scale have both decreased since President Obama took office on an annual basis, according to the FBI’s latest data.
The latest comparable annual data the FBI has made available is from 2014. In 2014, the FBI reported that there was a property crime offense rate of 2,596.1 per 100,000 inhabitants and a violent crime offense rate of 365.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2009, President Obama’s first year in office, there was a property crime offense rate of 3,041.3 per 100,000 inhabitants and a violent crime offense rate of 431.9 per 100,000. On both counts, according to this data, crime has decreased.
The FBI did release preliminary semiannual crime statistics for the first six months of 2015, showing a 1.7-percent increase in violent crime when compared to the number of violent crime offenses committed in the first six months of 2014. It found a 4.2-percent decrease in property crime offenses committed in the first six months of 2015 when compared to the first six months of 2014. However, annual numbers for 2015 have not yet been released by the FBI, leaving us with 2014 as the latest comparable dataset of crime committed on an annual basis.
-
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Tonight was mostly about Trump, but it was also about Hillary Clinton. During his remarks tonight on the last night of the convention, Trump went after his Democratic rival.Donald Trump to RNC: 'Let's Defeat Her in November'"America is far less safe – and the world is far less stable – than than when Obama made the decision to put Hillary Clinton in charge of America’s foreign policy. I am certain it is a decision he truly regrets," Trump said to loud cheers and chants of "Lock Her Up.""Let's defeat her in November, ok?" Trump said."Her bad instincts and her bad judgment – something pointed out by Bernie Sanders – are what caused the disasters unfolding today," Trump said.Trump then went on to hit Clinton's record as secretary of state."This is the legacy of Hillary Clinton: death, destruction and weakness," Trump said. "But Hillary Clinton’s legacy does not have to be America’s legacy."
-
Trump Offers 'Straightforward Assessment of the State of [the] Nation'ABC's ADAM KELSEY: Saying he would state the facts "plainly and honestly," Donald Trump offered his take on the problems faced by the United States."If you want to hear the corporate spin, the carefully-crafted lies, and the media myths, the Democrats are holding their convention next week," he said.The self proclaimed "law and order candidate" said that "decades of progress made in bringing down crime are now being reversed by [the Obama Administration's] rollback of criminal enforcement.""Nearly 180,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records, ordered deported from our country, are tonight roaming free to threaten peaceful citizens," said Trump
-
Trump: "We cannot afford to be so politically correct anymore.” #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn73m-HUkAEaEUC.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/22/2016 2:25:09 AM
-
ABC's EVAN MCMURRAY: It's been 401 days since Donald Trump announced
his candidacy for president after descending his escalator: https://twitter.com/ABCPolitics/status/756312840135475200
-
Donald Trump Accepts Republican Nomination for PresidentABC's ADAM KELSEY: Donald Trump is officially the presidential candidate of the Republican Party, accepting the nomination in the opening remarks of his speech tonight at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland."Friends, delegates and fellow Americans: I humbly and gratefully accept your nomination for the presidency of the United States," said Trump to a standing ovation from the gathered delegates on the floor of the arena, before leading them in a chant of "U.S.A."
-
