Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Ivanka Trump Makes the Case for Women Voters to Back Her FatherIvanka Trump, who has helped run her father's business Trump Organization, argued her father was the best to take on women's fight for pay equality." He will fight for equal pay for equal work and I will fight for this too, right alongside of him," Trump said.Trump argued that at the Trump Organization "there are more females than male executives.""Women are paid equally for the work that we do and, when a woman becomes a mother, she is supported not shut out," Trump said.
Ivanka Trump Introduces Her Father at RNCABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Ivanka Trump introduced her father as a strong leader, a great father, and a man of " kindness and compassion.""Millennials, I do not consider myself categorically Republican or Democrat. More than party affiliation, I vote based on what I believe is right for my family and my country," Trump said. "Sometimes, it’s a tough choice. That is not the case this time.""If it’s possible to be famous, and yet not really well known, that describes the father who raised me," Trump said, adding "My father taught my siblings and me the importance of positive values and a strong ethical compass."Trump had introduced her father when he declared his candidacy on June 16, 2015.More from ABC's Michael Edison Hayden here.
And we're underway. @IvankaTrump on stage. Lots of "Women for Trump" signs on the floor. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7ytK3WcAA0fTF.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 7/22/2016 2:03:53 AM
Actor Jon Voight Narrates Video About Trump's CareerABC's ADAM KELSEY: The audience at the Republican National Convention is viewing a video presentation of Donald Trump's career highlights in the field of construction and real estate in New York City, narrated by actor Jon Voight and featuring appearances from Trump Organization employees and Trump family members.
melania and baron now in the vip box #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7wZOtWEAAp0R0.jpgby Stephanie Ramos via twitter 7/22/2016 1:54:41 AM
Convention floor. #RNCinCLE everyone is pumped for @realDonaldTrumpby Stephanie Ramos via twitter 7/22/2016 1:54:07 AM
Didn't expect to see this: baby on the floor of the #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7v5NFWAAYCWo3.jpgby Dan Harris via twitter 7/22/2016 1:52:59 AM
In the last hour, including during his speech to the RNC, there was a 1,100 percent spike in search interest for Peter Thiel, according to Google Trends.+1,100% spike for searches for @PeterThiel in past hour9:31 PM - 21 Jul 2016
RNC Awaits Speeches from Ivanka and Donald TrumpABC's ADAM KELSEY: With ten minutes to go until the broadcast networks begin their coverage of the Republican National Convention, guitarist G.E. Smith and the house band in Cleveland is entertaining the crowd.Ivanka Trump will speak next to introduce her father, Donald Trump, who is expected to accept the Republican Party nomination for president.
RNC crowd dancing to musical rendition of "Make America Great Again." #GOPConvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7vC_SWcAAA7ox.jpgby Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 7/22/2016 1:47:57 AM
Businessman Tom Barrack Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Tom Barrack, a real estate investor and business associate of Donald Trump who served in the Department of the Interior under President Ronald Reagan, had a casual conversation with the RNC crowd, discussing his history with Trump." I have only amazing things to tell you about Donald," said Barrack. "This man is good enough, he’s tough enough, he’s smart enough and he’s well versed enough."Speaking off-the-cuff without a teleprompter, Barrack shared personal stories about business deals with Trump and vouched for him as an "administrator, an executive and as a guy who can actually take care of the people that work for him and build teams."
Peter Thiel Makes History at RNC
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Peter Thiel made history tonight as the first openly gay speaker to address a Republican National Convention. On stage during his remarks, the co-founder of PayPal openly declared he's gay."Every American has a unique identity. I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican," Thiel said to applause from the crowd. "But most of all I am proud to be an American.""I don’t pretend to agree with every plank in our party’s platform," Thiel admitted. But fake culture wars only distract us from our economic decline. And nobody in this race is being honest about it except Donald Trump."Thiel also weighed in on the debate on transgender bathrooms: "This is a distraction from our real problems. Who cares?"
less talk of social issues from major speakers than any Republican convention since... ?by Rick Klein via twitter 7/22/2016 1:19:39 AM
And Donald Trump has arrived at the Q #RNCinCLE #gopconventionby Joshua Hoyos via twitter 7/22/2016 1:18:56 AM
Democrats Troll RNC Chairman's Speech on TwitterWhile Reince Priebus was on stage, a few Democrats weighed in on social media, trolling the Republican National Committee chairman.Florida Rep. Alan Grayson --GOP leadership right now. #RNCinCLE #gopconvention https://t.co/9sxG1qEUXC9:09 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin --Someone didn't read their own platform9:05 PM - 21 Jul 2016
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus Speaks at RNC
ABC's ADAM KELSEY: After a video introduction that touted victories by Republican candidates in senate elections and promoted the assistance provided by the Republican Party during the campaign process, RNC Chairman Reince Priebus took to the podium in Cleveland.
Priebus took the time behind the microphone to outline what the party sees as its guiding principles.
"At every level, Republicans stand for aspiration and achievement," said Priebus. "We stand for peace and prosperity. We stand for freedom and fairness."
Capping a primary process that began with 17 candidates, Priebus drew contrasts between the GOP and what he called, "the same old Democrats."
"What separates Republicans from Democrats is our belief in better," continued Priebus. "We believe in a better chance at the American Dream for everyone."
The task of unifying the party has been a difficult one in recent days for Priebus, who watched Donald Trump secure the nomination for president only to find further resistance as fellow party members, including Sen. Ted Cruz, refused to endorse him.
"Let’s stand united as Republicans," urged Priebus. "Let’s stop Hillary Clinton, let’s get to work, expand our Republican majorities, and elect Donald Trump president."
Clinton's name mentioned before Trump's in @reince remarks.by Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 7/22/2016 1:07:35 AM
"Will #Wisconsin be a red state or blue state in Nov?" @TerryMoran asks @GovWalker. "Purple state," Walker says. #RNCinCLE @ABCNewsLiveby devindwyer via twitter 7/22/2016 1:05:45 AM
Tiffany Trump just entered the arena, Donald Jr. close behind. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7kG-rVIAELQwK.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 7/22/2016 1:00:36 AM
Lisa Shin: Hillary Clinton is a 'Direct Threat to the American Dream'ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Lisa Shin, a national delegate for New Mexico, delivered a passionate and energetic speech attacking Hillary Clinton."Hillary Clinton is a direct threat to the American Dream," Shin said. "She represents everything that is wrong with the system: the deceit, corruption, cronyism, and a total lack of accountability."Shin, who created Korean-Americans for Trump, added: With extreme carelessness, she has compromised our national security and our safety.Shin is the only Asian American to address the convention.
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY and INES DE LA CUETARA: Mary Fallin, the first woman to be elected governor of Oklahoma, told the RNC crowd in Cleveland about advice she received while growing up in "one of those all-American towns where everyone watches high school football on Friday night and neighbors take care of neighbors."Fallin recalled her mother, once the mayor of her hometown, telling her that if "[she] worked hard, [she] can be anything.""I took that lesson to heart," said Fallin.Fallin was once considered a potential running mate for Trump. Despite not being chosen, the former congresswoman was still effusive in her praise of the businessman."It is no secret Donald Trump is bold, tenacious, courageous and he’s an outspoken leader," said Fallin. "And he knows how to create jobs and successful businesses."Fallin also spoke about the need for party unity."As a party we don’t agree 100% on everything. That's OK, we don’t have to," explained Fallin. "As Ronald Reagan said, 'The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally.'"
Rep. Marsha Blackburn Speaks at the RNCABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Tennessee Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn made the case tonight that Trump can get the job done."The American people have had it! Yes, and they are ready for change!" Blackburn said. "They are ready for someone to take the reins and bring us together. There is someone that can get the job done or as Larry the Cable Guy would say, 'Let's get 'er done."She also took a subtle hit at Hillary Clinton and her email controversy. "Our nation is full of citizens who want a leader who knows the sure route to prosperity, who inspires, who knows that leadership is a hard-fought verb and not a subject line in an e-mail."
125,000 balloons waiting to fall #gopconvention #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7czSqVUAA5uxc.jpgby Christopher Donato via twitter 7/22/2016 12:28:38 AM
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Retired Indiana University coach Bob Knight made a brief appearance at tonight's RNC via video."I'm proud to be a part of Team Trump working toward making America the greatest there is. As a coach, my main objective was to win, and I know Donald Trump will always have winning on his mind," said Knight, who endorsed Trump in April.
Motivational Speaker Brock Mealer Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Brock Mealer, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in an accident nine years ago and made a full recovery after being told he might not ever walk again compared his defiance of the odds to Donald Trump's throughout the primary process."I couldn’t do it on my own," said Mealer. "Donald Trump can’t do it alone either. He needs our help and support."