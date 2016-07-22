Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
No Trumps in family box yet. But I did notice the distinctive haircut of Gov. Rick Scott. #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7bL2gVUAAMI2t.jpgby Rick Klein via twitter 7/22/2016 12:21:55 AM
Fran Tarkenton Compares Trump's Leadership to Football LegendsABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton holds Trump up there with football coaches Vince Lombardi and Nick Saban.The 76 year old retired Minnesota Vikings quarterback praised Trump: "Whether it’s Vince
Lombardi years ago or, Nick Saban of Alabama today, I can tell you in just five
simple words what every great leader does. A leader gets stuff done.A leader gets stuff done. I’ve known Donald Trump for 48 years. Like those other leaders I’ve known, he gets stuff done.""Donald Trump knows how to get the best out of all people," Tarkenton said "I’ve watched him succeed. I’ve watched him fail. I’ve watched him get back up. He never quits."
So exciting. Triumph the insult comic dog!! In person https://t.co/Bd4fE5uQqp7:55 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Pastor Mark Burns Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY: Mark Burns, the South Carolina pastor who made waves on the first day of the convention when he said during his benediction that "our enemy is not other Republicans but is Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party" gave a raucous speech from the floor of Quicken Loans arena tonight."Hello Republicans" yelled Burns at the top of his remarks. "Are you ready to elect the next president of these United States of America?"Burns delivered blistering remarks, focused upon the divisions he saw the Democratic Party creating. Later in his speech he turned to issues of race, saying, "[U]nder a Donald Trump administration, all lives matter."He went on to lead the crowd in Cleveland in a chant of "All lives matter."
He's baaack! Pastor Mark Burns leads crowd in chant of "All Lives Matter!" #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7YCmPUIAAh8on.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 7/22/2016 12:08:39 AM
Hillary Clinton's campaign responds to Sheriff Joe Arpaio's speech---"I already have a concentration camp...it's called Tent City." —Joe Arpaio, Trump endorser and #RNCinCLE speaker https://t.co/KH0K2q50em8:00 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Sheriff Joe: “Donald Trump will build the wall.” #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7W8r7VYAAOR8r.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/22/2016 12:04:30 AM
Arizona Sheriff Arpaio on Trump: 'He Produces Results'ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: "We are more concerned with the rights of illegal aliens and criminals than we are with protecting our own country. That must change," Sheriff Joe Arpaio said tonight.Sheriff Arpaio endorsed Trump back in January and has campaigned with the Republican nominee.
"I'm supporting Donald Trump because he is a leader," Arpaio said to cheers from the crowd. "He produces results. He is the only candidate for president ready to get tough in order to protect Americans."The Arizona sheriff has been at the center of controversy over his Tent City Jail in Maricopa County and for his rhetoric against illegal immigrants.
Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell Jr. Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY and RYAN STRUYK:Jerry Falwell Jr., the President of Liberty University, began his speech by noting his family has lived in Virginia since the 1600s and that his wife is a descendant of George Washington."Our founding fathers envisioned a government that existed only to protect [the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.]"Falwell also touted the religious bonafides of the university he now presides over and called for the end of investigations of conservative churches and colleges."Mr. Trump has added a plank to this party’s platform to repeal IRS rules sponsored by Lyndon Johnson in 1954 barring churches and nonprofits from expressing political free speech," said Falwell.He also told a joke about Hillary Clinton that got some laughs:"In the days before my father passed away in 2007, he joked with CNN that he dreamed Chelsea Clinton had asked him in an interview about the three greatest threats facing the nation. He replied: Osama, Obama and yo Momma," he said to laughs from delegates."The only way to make America great again is to tell Chelsea’s Momma: 'you're fired!'"
.@ACDC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long” now playing at the #RNCinCLE. facebook.com/ABCNews/videos… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7SbI5VIAIiwDR.jpgby Dan Linden via twitter 7/21/2016 11:43:10 PM
Young singer Heavenly Joy brought down the house with her rendition of "America the Beautiful."WOW this five-year-old singer at #RNCinCLE https://t.co/005S4ee81t7:31 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Ayla Brown, the daughter of former U.S. Senator and Trump surrogate Scott Brown, performed the National Anthem tonight.
Ivanka Trump lost her earring last night at the RNC and one young Samaritan helped Trump get it back.Annabelle tweeted at Ivanka: "Your earring is beautiful, but it's not mine to keep. How can I return it?"@IvankaTrump Your earring is beautiful, but it's not mine to keep. How can I return it? https://t.co/fkQtgBhi529:45 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Thank you for helping us get the earring back to its owner! Only trying to be honest and kind here, life is good :) https://t.co/LwGtndCHJa3:40 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Clinton Campaign Trolls the RNC on Snapchat
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: In the latest attempt to campaign using new media -- and perhaps appeal to the masses of millennials on smartphones -- Hillary Clinton’s campaign has purchased Snapchat geofilters centered in Cleveland.
The filters, which appear when a Snapchat user takes a picture then swipes across the screen before sending or posting it, feature yellow police tape with the words “Stop Trump” and quotes from the likes of John Kasich highlighting internal disagreement within the Republican party. As mandated by campaign advertising laws, the filters note that they are “Paid for by Hillary for America” at the bottom.
Other non-sponsored Snapchat filters in Cleveland include an elephant behind a podium, a protest cam, and a fake ballot that allows users to check off a vote for “Hillary,” “Trump,” or “LeBron.The @HillaryClinton campaign trolling the #gopconvention by buying @Snapchat geofilters https://t.co/OFIH3miAbS6:51 PM - 21 Jul 2016
.@ABCNewsLive EXCLUSIVE: @jonkarl interviews Abraham Lincoln @devindwyer @Nawazistan @Locs_n_Laughs #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7MjgmXYAETlUo.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/21/2016 11:24:09 PM
RNC Chair Reince Priebus calls the convention to order. The final night of the convention has begun.Here we go! Final night of #RNCinCLE getting started! https://t.co/blrdFu7SwQ7:22 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Trump Campaign Promotes Hashtag Mocking ClintonABC's ADAM KELSEY: The campaign of presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump made a purchase on Trump's favorite social media platform in anticipation of his speech at the Republican National Convention tonight.#TrumpIsWithYou currently appears at the top of Twitter's United States Trends. Trump coined the phrase a few weeks ago, saying, "I'm with you," referring to the American people, while mocking the Hillary Clinton campaign's attempts to connect with its supporters. The Democrats had encouraged use of the #ImWithHer hashtag to express support for Clinton's run.In a draft of Trump's prepared remarks for Thursday, Trump addresses the "I'm with her" pledge and promotes his version.
The Dogs Spotted at the Republican National ConventionTexas delegate and his dog have matching TX flag outfits at #RNCinCLE https://t.co/vSQRnbO2VM3:31 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Protestor (2016)by jsnbrgmn 7/21/2016 10:41:00 PM6:41 PMThis is the best thing I've seen this entire convention https://t.co/DjbBPMsVEI6:12 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Meet the Cutest Security at the RNC
ABC’s JENNIFER HANSLER He may not be as fierce as his German Shepherd counterparts, but that won’t stop Reagan the dachshund from “guarding” the Cleveland Hofbrauhaus restaurant during the RNC. The restaurant’s market representative told ABC News that they wanted to have “something lighthearted” during the convention. The 8-year-old, 17-pound weiner dog belongs to a friend of the owner and will be at the restaurant during all of their events.
Ted Cruz's Father Appears on Convention FloorABC's RICK KLEIN, KATHERINE FAULDERS and ADAM KELSEYRafael Cruz, the father of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, is at the RNC tonight, a day after his son made waves by refusing to endorse Donald Trump during his Wednesday speech.The elder Cruz is a delegate from Texas and remains at the convention even after his son has left Cleveland. Rafael Cruz also attended the Texas delegation breakfast this morning where his son defended the choice not to endorse, saying he was "not in the habit of supporting someone who attacks my wife and attacks my father."Following Ted Cruz's speech last night, Heidi Cruz was seen being escorted out of Quicken Loans Arena as the crowd turned on her husband.Rafael Cruz was in the news earlier in the year when Trump attempted to draw a connection between his presence in Dallas in the 1960s and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Man Dressed as Hillary Clinton in an Orange Prison Jumpsuit Roams the RNC FloorThis is happening on the floor of the RNC right now. #RNCinCLE #GOPConvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7E0h3WEAAmrQd.jpg6:43 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Trump supporter Bruce Levell: "It's not uncommon" for groups like the KKK "to try to latch onto someone popular." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7EYiqWcAEExoM.jpgby Evan McMurry via twitter 7/21/2016 10:42:10 PM
Excerpts of Donald Trump's speech have been released by his campaign ahead of his scheduled delivery at the RNC tonight.Here are a few lines from the preview of his prepared remarks.
"But Hillary Clinton’s legacy does not have to be America’s legacy."
America is far less safe – and the world is far less stable – than when Obama made the decision to put Hillary Clinton in charge of America’s foreign policy.
Every day I wake up determined to deliver a better life for the people all across this nation that have been neglected, ignored, and abandoned. …
Coming up on @ABCWorldNews - @jonkarl from the Texas delegation, a group divided over Cruz not endorsing Trump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7CrM-WEAAuD09.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 7/21/2016 10:35:19 PM
-
Tonight what @realDonaldTrump told me about his big speech. @ABCWorldNews #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn7CQojXEAAGim7.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 7/21/2016 10:34:35 PM
Rep @farenthold tells @ABCNewsLive @realDonaldTrump Trump "needs to overcome the meme that he's hot-headed and doesn't listen." #RNCinCLEby devindwyer via twitter 7/21/2016 10:06:21 PM
Attention Bachelor nation! Chris Soules, star of season 19 of the ABC's The Bachelor, is at the RNC. Soules also plans on attending the Democratic National Convention next week.At the #RNC & #DNC to raise awareness about biofuels like ethanol and Agriculture issues. Not endorsing anyone. #Ag https://t.co/cXtUI01o5M3:13 PM - 21 Jul 2016
The Iowa farmer aka Prince Farming also shared a picture of him and the Republican nominee.Congrats @realDonaldTrump!Thank you for supporting American agriculture. #RNC #RNCinCLE (📷: @blairlholmes) https://t.co/lOpDFQQgxH12:28 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Video: Meet Rachel Hoff, The First LGBT Delegate on the RNC Platform CommitteeABC NewsABC News' Devin Dwyer and LZ Granderson interview Rachel Hoff, the first LGBT Delegate on the RNC Platform Committee.
LIVE on @facebook: Congressman Blake @farenthold talks #GOPConvention abcn.ws/29WU31J http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn65kmyW8AIVEMS.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/21/2016 9:54:24 PM
Police move in to check out suspicious bag. All clear #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn60WGOUIAABTT4.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 7/21/2016 9:33:45 PM
The scene outside the #RNC @ABC @ABCNewsRadio @ABCPolitics #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn6yhjlUIAAqZuW.jpgby LanaZak via twitter 7/21/2016 9:23:42 PM
Former Arkansas Gov. and former GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee endorsed Trump in May, tweeting he's "all in.""I'm not voting for Trump because Ted Cruz didn't endorse him"
- said no one ever.5:09 PM - 21 Jul 2016
LIVE on @facebook: @FiveThirtyEight previews the final night of the #GOPConvention: abcn.ws/29P0A1g http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn6uCwHWEAApyiF.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter 7/21/2016 9:06:21 PM
All About the First GOP Convention
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL: The first Republican convention was held in 1856, when John Fremont was chosen to be the party’s nominee. The convention was held in the same city where this year’s Democratic convention is being held: Philadelphia. One memorable participant in the first convention was a younger Abraham Lincoln, who lost to William Dayton in his bid for the party’s vice presidential nomination.
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Peter Thiel
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: While Trump has been critical of Silicon Valley, one billionaire techie is showing his support of Trump by delivering remarks at the convention. The co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, Peter Thiel may be the first openly gay speaker to address a Republican National Convention, according to The Associated Press.
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: RNC Chair Reince Priebus
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL: As chair of the Republican Party, Reince Priebus is responsible for electing as many Republicans to office as possible during this election cycle. Tensions between the RNC and Trump flared at several points during the election cycle. Nevertheless, Priebus has been calling for party unity – a role that he will likely continue to play between now and November.J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
What Ohioans Think of the Candidates
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Majority of voters from the Buckeye State don’t like Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.
Trump and Clinton both garnered negative favorability ratings among Ohioans in a Quinnipiac poll released July 13. 51 percent of Ohio voters view Clinton strongly unfavorable and 9 percent view Clinton somewhat unfavorable. As for Trump, 49 percent voters have a strongly unfavorable view of him and 10 percent see him somewhat unfavorable.
Ohio voters believe Clinton is the more intelligent candidate, 52 to 35 percent, and that she is more prepared to be the next Commander in Chief, 57 percent to 34 percent.
Trump leads in honesty and trustworthiness among Ohioans, 47 to 37 percent. 54 percent of Buckeye State voters think Trump would be better equipped to create jobs and 51 percent think Trump would more effective against ISIS.
-
-
