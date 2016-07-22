Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis

Fran Tarkenton Compares Trump's Leadership to Football Legends

ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURS I: Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton holds Trump up there with football coaches Vince Lombardi and Nick Saban.







The 76 year old retired Minnesota Vikings quarterback praised Trump: " Whether it’s Vince

Lombardi years ago or, Nick Saban of Alabama today, I can tell you in just five

simple words what every great leader does. A leader gets stuff done. A leader gets stuff done. I’ve known Donald Trump for 48 years. Like those other leaders I’ve known, he gets stuff done."









"Donald Trump knows how to get the best out of all people," Tarkenton said "I’ve watched him succeed. I’ve watched him fail. I’ve watched him get back up. He never quits."