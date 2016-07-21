Chaos Continued at Texas Delegation Breakfast After Ted Cruz Left

ABC's ARLETTE SAENZ:





A pro-Cruz woman grew emotional at a breakfast for Texas delegates Thursday as she argued with two delegates angry with Cruz's decision not to endorse Donald Trump as the party nominee for president.





"This is like if there's an engagement and

your guy that you're gonna marry goes out and does these things that is

abomination to your vows that you're gonna take then you have a right to reject

that person and not marry him," one emotional Cruz supporter

said.







One pro-Trump man shouted at that woman and said, " People talked about my family and I didn't cry

about it. I grew up. "





Another man said of Cruz, "He said he's a Christian. He should forgive. "





The woman responded, "He should forgive,but he does not need to endorse."



