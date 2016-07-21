Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Video: 'Stand Against Trump' Protesters March in ClevelandABC NewsABC News' Charli James talks to protestors who are marching in Cleveland.
How Donald Trump is Polling in Ohio
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Republican nominee Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are neck and neck in the Buckeye State, according to recent polls. A NBC/Wall Street Journal/ Marist poll shows Trump and Clinton tied at 39 percent among Ohio voters. A Quinnipiac University poll released July 13 shows the two candidates tied at 41 percent of support. Trump and Clinton were also tied in Quinnipiac’s poll last month.
There’s a gender divide among voters as women prefer Clinton, 48 to 35 percent, and men prefer Trump, 47 to 33 percent, according to July’s Quinnipiac poll. Trump is backed by white Americans, 46 to 35 percent, and Clinton has support from non-white voters, 69 to 15 percent.
Lebron James Fan Protests RNC2:25 PM - 21 Jul 2016
California Highway Patrol deploying for possible protests at #RNCinCLE tonight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn6V3uWWYAUq1XB.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 7/21/2016 7:18:41 PM
Police from Ft Worth, Texas get ready for tonight's possible #RNCinCLE protests http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cn6VtrVWEAEA5FG.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 7/21/2016 7:18:36 PM
Cleveland Police Create 3-Layer 'Wall' to Keep Protesters Out#ClevelandPolice create three layer "wall" to keep protesters apart #RNCinCLE https://t.co/WbaEWeMGh92:47 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Stakes Rising for Donald Trump's RNC Speech After Ted Cruz PerformanceABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
With Ted Cruz’s jaw-dropping speech on Day Three of the Republican National Convention dominating the conversation today, the bar is rising for Donald Trump’s address this evening.
“The pressure is on Trump tonight, big time,” James Campbell, a political science professor at the University at Buffalo in New York, told ABC News this morning.
“He needs a big bump coming out of this convention, and too many things have gone wrong so far. The only way to salvage this is a blockbuster speech.”
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
-
Donald Trump Could Reach 10 Million Twitter Followers During Final RNC SessionFWIW, @realDonaldTrump could hit 10 million Twitter followers tonight https://t.co/uSWvcgTtHf2:14 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Words on the Teleprompter During Donald Trump's RNC Walk-ThroughABC's EVAN MCMURRY:The start of the Gettysburg Address has been used for mic checks for every speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention.Trump read from this teleprompter during a mic check for the final session of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Claire Brinberg/ABC News
Ted Cruz 'Not in the Habit' of Endorsing People Who Attack His FamilyABC's JORDYN PHELPS:
After getting booed during his address to the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, Ted Cruz this morning defended his decision not to endorse Donald Trump after the real estate mogul’s attacks on his family during the primary campaign.
“I am not in the habit of supporting someone who attacks my wife and attacks my father,” Cruz told the Texas delegation at a breakfast in Cleveland.
He added: “That pledge [to endorse the eventual nominee] was not a blanket commitment that if you go and slander and attack Heidi, that I'm going to nonetheless come like a puppy dog and say thank you very much for maligning my wife and maligning my father."
Read more from ABC's JORDYN PHELPS here.Credit: Ida Mae Astute/ABC News
-
Donald Trump 'Ready' for RNC SpeechABC's TOM LLAMAS and JOHN SANTUCCI:As Donald Trump exited the stage at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland after a walk-through, he told ABC News that was "ready" for his speech on the final night of the 2016 Republican National Convention, where he is expected to officially accept the GOP presidential nomination."I'm ready as you'll ever be, I guess," Trump said.When asked if people are going to be surprised, Trump responded, "I hope they'er gonna be impressed. We have a lot to say and I hope we say it well."Donald Trump tells @ABC @TomLlamasABC - "I'm ready...I'm ready as you'll ever be I guess." The Big Night...hours away.. watch @ABCWorldNews1:59 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Trump Camp Has Conflicting Answers About Cruz Non-EndorsementABC's Morgan Winsor:
Donald Trump was unaware that his former GOP rival Ted Cruz was not going to endorse him at the Republican National ConventionWednesday night, Trump’s campaign chairman told ABC News.
“We didn’t know he wasn’t going to endorse Trump, but that wasn’t the point. I said Mr. Trump made no conditions on it,” Paul Manafort said in an interview today with ABC News’ Tom Llamas. “The reason he spoke is because Mr. Trump believes Ted Cruz was one of the candidates that ran for president, he should be allowed the opportunity to help bring the party together again.”
Cruz’s convention speech was met with loud boos inside the Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland. The Texas senator, whom Trump derided as "Lyin' Ted" throughout the primary contest, also told voters to "vote your conscience."
Read more from ABC's MORGAN WINSOR here.Trump campaign gives conflicting answers about Ted Cruz non-endorsement https://t.co/XgJayJYvqH https://t.co/uQTbuzy8iB1:48 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Donald and Ivanka Trump Prepare for RNC Speeches
"I love the media," Donald Trump said during a mic check for the final session of the 2016 Republican National Convention. "They are so honest. They're such honorable people."
Trump then gave a "thumbs up" signal and said, "It's about time I said that, right?"
The presumptive GOP presidential nominee then sang his praises for the convention's host city.
"I love Ohio. It's great to be here," Trump said. "Thank you everybody. I love Cleveland. And they are doing a great job and the police are doing an incredible job."
Trump on convention stage: "I love the media. They're so honest. They're such honorable people."Trump on convention stage: "I love the media. They're so honest. They're such honorable people."Instead of a real mic check - Trump says: "I love the media". https://t.co/GrRBnyXh6e
George Stephanopoulos: What You Need to Know About the Last Day of the RNCABC's MORGAN WINSOR:It’s Donald Trump’s big night and everything has been leading up to this moment. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos breaks down the top stories unfolding on the last day of the Republican National Convention.--Trump's speech--Controversial policies--How will America react?Credit: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump May Have Lost an Earring at Last Night's RNCPaging @IvankaTrump. https://t.co/XA6soTAajh9:46 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Ivanka Trump Suggests 'Lock Clinton Up' Chants Just Part of an Exciting ConventionABC's CANDACE SMITH:
As Ivanka Trump, eldest daughter of Donald Trump, prepares to take the stage on the final day of the Republican National Conventiontonight, she has responded to questions about some of the rhetoric that has permeated the convention floor.
On “The Today Show” this morning, Trump was asked about certain chants that ring out among delegates, including calls to “lock her up” in reference to Hillary Clinton. She was asked if she is comfortable with this chant.
"It is certainly exciting," Trump said, apparently deflecting the question to comment on the convention as a whole. "It’s a major production, but it's definitely a different experience. I’ve never been to something like this."
Read more from ABC's CANDACE SMITH here.Ivanka Trump watches during day two of the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP
-
Stand Together Against Trump Getting Ready to March at RNCStand Together Against Trump March getting ready to march #RNCinCLE https://t.co/Joeg2EhoJ51:17 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Republican National Convention 2016: Fact-Checking the SpeakersABC's CHRIS GOOD, JOHN KRUZEL and NOAH FITZGEREL:ABC News is fact-checking selected speakers at the 2016 Republican National Convention taking place in Cleveland.
DAY THREE: Wednesday, July 20
Claim: Hillary Clinton Took Money from Saudi Government
Rating: Misleading. The Clinton Foundation has received donations from the Saudi government, but Hillary Clinton has not taken that money.
Background: Newt Gingrich said, “So when you hear about Hillary’s dishonesty, of the emails, or taking millions from the Saudis and other Middle Eastern dictatorships--remember: this is not about politics.”
Republicans have pointed to donations that the Clinton Foundation received from the Saudi government to imply that Hillary Clinton personally benefited from the donations. Politifact did a thorough analysis of the claim after Donald Trump posted on Facebook that the foundation had received over $25 million from the Saudi government.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given a total of between $10 million and $25 million, since the foundation started back in 1997, according to its website. However, Hillary Clinton became a board member of the foundation only after she left government office in 2013. According to Politifact, the foundation did not receive donations from Saudi Arabia while Clinton served as secretary of state.
There is no evidence that Hillary Clinton personally “took” money from the Saudi government, as Gingrich’s statement implies. The foundation that bore her name beginning in 2013 after she left public office has received money from Saudi Arabia, but it is important to note the distinction between Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, as well as the timing of the donations and their purpose.
Read more from ABC's CHRIS GOOD, JOHN KRUZEL and NOAH FITZGEREL here.Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during the third day of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Tannen Maury/EPA
-
Tiffany Trump Attends RNC Day 3 With Democrat Boyfriend Ross Mechanic🇺🇸 #RNCinCLE #gopconventionby tiffanytrump via Instagram
-
The Note: Ted Cruz Crashes Trump's PartyABC's MICHAEL FALCONE:Some key points so far in the 2016 Republican National Convention:--Cruz disses the Donald.--Cruz further defends his RNC speech.--Trump to address trade, borders and law and order.-- Trump's GOP rivals wrestle with supporting his nomination.--How the ultimate showman lots control of the show.--Trump blasts Cruz for "not honoring the pledge" after convention speech.--Walker throws support behind Trump.--Eric Trump highlights father's passion for helping others.--Melania Trump's speechwriter comes forward to apologize.--Inside the arena: what it's like to be on the GOP convention floor in Cleveland.--Why the Never Trump movement failed--RNC taking cues from "The Apprentice" and Trump's reality TV past.Presumptive Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence speaks during day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP
Texas Delegates Break into Bitter Fighting Over Ted Cruz's Non-EndorsementABC's ARLETTE SAENZ and JORDYN PHELPS:
After withholding an endorsement of Donald Trump in his convention address Wednesday night, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had some explaining to do to his state delegation Thursday morning.
After taking questions from Texas delegates at a breakfast in Cleveland -- and explaining that “I am not in the habit of supporting someone who attacks my wife and attacks my father” -– the delegation devolved into bitter infighting.
A handful of delegates took their disagreements outside the ballroom after Cruz concluded and broke into full-out shouting matches.
Read more from ABC's ARLETTE SAENZ and JORDYN PHELPS here.This was the TX delegation Tuesday after casting its votes for Cruz. Things have changed: https://t.co/gHgbiZyiOI https://t.co/JI1F1M051y12:32 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Sen. Cory Booker on RNCBooker says he wasn't planning on coming to CLE, but had to because "what we've been witnessing" has been "insulting to this great nation"12:02 PM - 21 Jul 2016
Cory Booker is going off on Trump/RNC right now "Chants of lock someone up, take away their liberties - that's why we had a revolution."11:55 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Donald Trump's 'Air Kiss' With Mike Pence Puts Spotlight on Political Smooching
Donald Trump’s attempted kiss of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, after Pence’s speech Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention, is drawing plenty of attention and comparisons to other awkward shows of affection at political conventions.
Trump seemed to attempt to kiss his running mate on the forehead while shaking his hand but Pence stopped him short, resulting in what's being called an awkward "air kiss." The move quickly drew its own hashtage, #airkiss, and its own Twitter account.
Sen. Al Franken Compliments Mike Pence's RNC SpeechAl Franken compliments Pence's speech at #RNCinCLE "was good to see someone say something nice about trump who wasn't related to him"11:46 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Republican Women Looking Forward to Ivanka Trump's RNC SpeechABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Donald Trump is undeniably the star of tonight’s final segment of theRepublican National Convention but there’s another Trump who is generating interest as well.
Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka is slated to introduce her father, which comes as little surprise because she has been a fairly regular presence on the campaign trail.
She also has struck a chord with female voters, which has been particularly important given her father’s polling troubles with women at different points in the campaign.
“Ivanka amazes me,” said Kim Bowers, an alternate New York delegate. “I think she is a strong woman who has a phenomenal work ethic and it shows a lot about Donald Trump the father.
Read more from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here.Donald Trump stands with daughter Ivanka during the third session of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
-
Ivanka Trump to Introduce Father in Final Session of 2016 RNCI am soooo proud of my children, Don, Eric and Tiffany - their speeches, under enormous pressure, were incredible. Ivanka intros me tonight!8:37 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Paul Manafort Says Ted Cruz's RNC Speech Unified Party
ABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS:
Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort said Ted Cruz's vilified speech during the third night of the 2016 Republican National Convention actually unified the party.
"In a backhanded way, even with what Senator Cruz did, we think Mr. Trump unifying the party enhanced last night," Manafort said Thursday during a briefing.
"We think it became very clear to everyone that Donald Trump has been very magnificent in his outreach program. He invited all the presidential candidates who ran to participate in this convention and speak, he felt if they had gone through the crucible of the campaign, they had the right to speak. He had no conditions about anything, we never said that there were conditions but everyone who did attend, in some way said that they support the ticket, voting for the ticket or endorse the ticket. Only Sen. Cruz decided to slip away with something unconscious and it was a convention speech that was poorly received by everybody in the hall. That was Sen. Cruz's decision," Manafort said.
Cruz's former campaign manager Jeff Roe said the Texas senator expected boos going into his speech last night.
.@jeffroe says during @tedcruz's speech last night he received 2 texts from someone at RNC:
1st: "Wow." (Good wow)
2nd: "Wow." (Bad wow)11:23 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Fmr Cruz camp manager @jeffroe tells reporters he thinks Trump camp "less than pleased that we weren't going to go w/ a full endorsement"11:07 AM - 21 Jul 2016
A Different View of the 2016 Republican National Convention
Donald Trump and Family Watch Ted Cruz's RNC SpeechThis photo says it all... Donald Trump and family listening to Ted Cruz’s speech last night. #RNCinCLE https://t.co/1dZOHSvnxY10:29 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Credit: ABC NewsFULL TEXT: Ted Cruz's 2016 Republican National Convention Speech
Donald Trump to Discuss Trade During RNC Address TonightTrump on speech: "I’m talking about trade, I’m talking about law and order, I’m going to be talking about borders." https://t.co/g0xpmm1Jlv7:43 AM - 21 Jul 2016
on one level, Trump couldn't script this better. He needs to rescue his own convention on its final, epic night. #RNCinCLE
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images5 Things to Watch on the Final Day of the Republican National ConventionABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Last night was definitely the most raucous evening of the Republican National Convention, but tonight may prove to be even more dramatic.
Why? Donald Trump is set to take the stage for a speech the entire convention has been building towards.
Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesScott walker Throws Support Behind Donald Trump in Convention SpeechABC's JORDYN PHELPS:
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker threw his support behind Donald Trump in his convention speech tonight.
“Let me be clear, a vote for anyone other than Donald Trump in November is a vote for Hillary Clinton,” the former 2016 candidate said, recalling the promise he made during a Republican debate in Cleveland last August to support the eventual nominee, regardless of who it was.
“Make no mistake, we can't wait four years to get them next time,” he continued. “The consequences are too great.”
Read more by ABC's JORDYN PHELPS here..@ScottWalker: If @HillaryClinton "were any more on the inside, she'd be in prison" https://t.co/mFzOwDPaLm https://t.co/paF0tjHoGn8:40 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Mike Pence: Obama's Presidency Ends in 6 MonthsTrump's VP pick @mike_pence introduces himself to America, criticizes Clinton, Pres. Obama https://t.co/g85uhLsfCD https://t.co/DQlcTJevLV8:00 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Poll Shows Americans Prefer Candidate With Experience Over an Outsider.@ABC/WaPo poll: Americans prefer a candidate with experience over an outsider, 55-41% https://t.co/xYhzq5wPyd7:50 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Donald Trump Says Republican Party is 'Very United'Other than a small group of people who have suffered massive and embarrassing losses, the party is VERY united. Great love in the arena!10:49 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Graham, Sasse Respond to Trump's NATO CommentsABC's ALI WEINBERG:
Two notable senators who are not attending the convention have released statements reacting to Trump’s declarations about reconsidering NATO’s collective defense commitments:
Ben Sasse:
"Our friends should draw strength and our adversaries should take pause from this simple fact: Americans keep our word. As Mr. Putin revives Soviet-style aggression and the threat of violent Islam looms over European and American cities, the United States stands with our NATO allies."
Lindsey Graham:
“Statements like these make the world more dangerous and the United States less safe.
“I can only imagine how our allies in NATO, particularly the Balkan states must feel after reading these comments from Mr. Trump. I’m 100 percent certain how Russian President Putin feels – he’s a very happy man.
“The Republican nominee for President is essentially telling the Russians and other bad actors that the United States is not fully committed to supporting the NATO alliance. NATO has been the most successful organization in modern history to provide collective defense for democracies. If Mr. Trump is serious about wanting to be Commander in Chief he needs to better understand the job which is to provide leadership for the United States and the free world.
“Mr. Trump has shown the ability to correct statements such as this. I hope he will do so tonight when the world is watching.”
Donald Trump on Ted CruzTed Cruz talks about the Constitution but doesn't say that if the Dems win the Presidency, the new JUSTICES appointed will destroy us all!10:12 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Insults Donald Trump Has Hurled at Day 3 RNC Speakers Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz on TwitterABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:
Before Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention today, they were famously excoriated by Donald Trump on Twitter.
Trump nicknamed them "Little Marco" and "Lyin' Ted," respectively, and blasted them on the social media platform and on the debate stage throughout the primary campaign.
Here are a few highlights of his insults to Rubio and Cruz on Twitter:All the insults Donald Trump has hurled at convention speakers Rubio and Cruz on Twitter https://t.co/mEzohh95Y3 https://t.co/q3Gtcc32lF8:20 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Mike Pence Admitted He Was Nervous About RNC SpeechABC's INES DE LA CUETARA:Addressing delegates from his home state, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence said admitted he had been slightly nervous about giving his speech on day three of the 2016 Republican National Convention.When told he "didn't even look nervous," Pence responded, "Well, looks are deceiving."Pence went out to thank his people and praise Indiana's economic success, saying he hoped the crowd "didn't mind" that he bragged about them last night."I'm gonna keep bragging everywhere I go," he said.Pence and his wife, Karen, walked off to the crowd chanting, "We like Mike!"
Chaos Continued at Texas Delegation Breakfast After Ted Cruz LeftABC's ARLETTE SAENZ:A pro-Cruz woman grew emotional at a breakfast for Texas delegates Thursday as she argued with two delegates angry with Cruz's decision not to endorse Donald Trump as the party nominee for president."This is like if there's an engagement and
your guy that you're gonna marry goes out and does these things that is
abomination to your vows that you're gonna take then you have a right to reject
that person and not marry him," one emotional Cruz supporter
said.One pro-Trump man shouted at that woman and said, "People talked about my family and I didn't cry
about it. I grew up."Another man said of Cruz, "He said he's a Christian. He should forgive."The woman responded, "He should forgive,but he does not need to endorse."One man who defended Cruz said, ""I hope you'd do the same thing I hope
you'd have some character and stand for your family."
Ted Cruz: "I Am Not Going to Come Like a Servile Puppy"Argument against pledge: "I'm not going to come like a servile puppy dog and say thank you for maligning my wife." https://t.co/Djr6LDnZUL9:46 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Paul Manafort Says He 'Didn't Know' Cruz Wouldn't Endorse TrumpABC's TOM LLAMAS:Political consultant Tom Manafort told ABC he "didn't know" Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wasn't going to endorse Trump and that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee wanted him to speak to promote party unity."His goal with this convention was, among other things, to unite the party," Manafort said of Trump. "He invited all of his components to speak, he made no conditions on any of the opponents."Cruz had an "opportunity" when he spoke during the third session of the RNC, Manafort said."He could have been Ronald Reagan 1976, or he could have been Nelson Rockefeller, 1968, 1964," Manafort said. "He chose Nelson Rockefeller. That was a losing model, not a winning
model."
More from Ted Cruz.@tedcruz address to TX delegates as defiant as his speech.Cruz saying Trump's attacks wife & father were a point of no return for him9:30 AM - 21 Jul 2016
Wow. Cruz: "I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and who attack my father"Ted Cruz: "I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and who attack my father.” #RNCinCLE https://t.co/erd5psWkl8Speaking to hostile TX delegates, Cruz says the race got personal, adding "I'm not going to say thank you very much for slandering my wife.""I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and who attack my father." https://t.co/zUUS721vec9:28 AM - 21 Jul 2016
