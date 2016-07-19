Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Attendees Bust a Move at the Republican National ConventionABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN:Delegates danced with fervor tonight at the Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland, as a house band warmed up the crowd prior to a slate of speakers on the opening night of the Republican National Convention.
GOP Kicks Off Convention Amid Upheaval at Home and AbroadABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL:Republicans plan to kick off their presidential nominating convention in Cleveland with a message of strength and security, after a series of attacks and instability abroad, as well as violent shootings across the United States.Reality star Willie Robertson, of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" was the first to speak at the evening session of the 2016 Republican National Convention. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Mother Who Lost Son in Benghazi Blames Hillary Clinton for His DeathABC's JULIA JACOBO:"How could she do this to me?" asked Patricia Smith, the mother of one of four killed in the Benghazi terrorist attacks in 2012. "How could she do this to any American Family?""Donald Trump is everything Hillary Clinton is not," Smith said.Pat Smith (mother of Sean Smith): "I blame @HillaryClinton personally for the death of my son." #benghazi #RNCinCLE https://t.co/6nbhaLB9Pp8:28 PM - 18 Jul 2016
'Lone Survivor' Marcus Luttrell Speaks at RNCABC's ADAM KELSEY:Marcus Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL known as the sole survivor of a 2005 ambush by Taliban fighters that killed three other members of his reconnaissance unit, received a hearty ovation as he discussed the treatment of veterans."We’ve got to make sure that the hell veterans return from is not the hell veterans come home to," said Luttrell"I challenge all of you to fight for this country and for each and every one of us. The world outside of our borders is a dark place. A scary place. America is the light," he added.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:"Making America great again starts with taking care of our veterans," said former Texas Gov.Rick Perry at the 2016 Republican National Convention, before he introduced Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell to the stage.Watch Rick Perry's speech here..@GovernorPerry: "Making America great again starts with taking care of our veterans." #RNCinCLE https://t.co/dnb2MjANIW8:18 PM - 18 Jul 2016
ABC's RYAN STRUYK:How 'Never Trump' Could Still Stir Up Trouble Tomorrow
The last hopes of "Never Trump" may have collapsed this afternoon with a resounding bang -- but its reverberations will likely still be felt tomorrow. They lost the fight, but there may still be a show.
What To Watch: The state-by-state roll call vote for the presidential nomination tomorrow. This is when delegates cast their votes and Donald Trump will officially win the GOP nomination.
What Could Happen: Individual delegates could stand up and protest that their votes are not being announced and recorded correctly. Waters said late last week the roll call wouldn't be "some quiet little
rodeo." "These individuals are extremely passionate about the right to vote their conscience," Waters said. "So I can't imagine that people are going to sit around and not do anything."
Could This Go Anywhere? No. The RNC says that votes will be recorded according to how delegates are bound by the primaries and caucuses. Full stop.
But They Are Still Allowed To Raise A Fuss? They could. Delegates are allowed to protest if they think their vote wasn't announced correctly. Anti-Trump efforts say there will be delegates who believe they should be unbound who will try to raise trouble if their vote is counted for Trump anyway. "What's gonna happen tomorrow night during the nomination? Who knows," said Dane Waters, the head of the anti-Trump group. Delegate Kendal Unruh implied today's fireworks would instigate more tomorrow: "Do you think people are going to be more likely to cooperate now or less likely to cooperate?"
And What Happened
Today Exactly? "Never Trump" eventually flopped -- but it was an embarrassing moment for Donald Trump that highlights the division still lurking in the party. "Never Trump" tried to force a state-by-state vote on the convention rules package, so they could try to vote it down. They said they had the necessary signatures from delegates to force a state-by-state vote, but the chair said they did not. The convention held a voice vote and said that the rules passed. Today’s chaos shows tomorrow could be quite a scene.
Just For Reference: Rule 37(b). "If exception is taken by any delegate from that state to the correctness of such announcement by the chairman of that delegation, the chairman of the convention shall direct the roll of members of such delegation to be called, and then shall report back the result to he convention at the conclusion of balloting by the other states. The result shall then be recorded in accordance with the vote of the several delegates in such delegation."
Actor Scott Baio Speaks at RNC"Is Donald Trump a messiah? No. He's just a man who wants to give back to America." - @ScottBaio, aka Charles in Charge, at #RNCinCLE8:14 PM - 18 Jul 2016
ABC's JULIA JACOBO:Scott Baio spoke second at the 2016 Republican National Convention.Being an American doesn't mean "getting free stuff," said Baio. "It means sacrificing, winning, losing, failing, succeeding.Baio said "all the things that we hold dear are being attacked every single day."
"Is Donald Trump a messiah?" Baio asked. "No, he's just a man. A man who wants to give back to this country--America."
-
Willie Robertson from 'Duck Dynasty' Speaks at RNCABC's JULIA JACOBO:Reality star Willie Robertson from A&E's "Duck Dynasty" was the first to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.Robertson said are three things he and Donald Trump have in common:1. "We're both successful businessmen, although I flew commercial here and I'm guessing he didn't."2. "We've both had hit television shows."3. "And we both have intelligent wives who are much better looking than we are."Robertson said those who missed the "Trump train" don't hang out with "regular folks" like him.
Meet the 'Baseball Card Delegate'ABC's RICK KLEIN:A self-professed "political junkie" and alternate delegate from California is known for collecting political baseball cards."I knew there would be a market for this," he told ABC's Rick Klein. "I really believe that politicians have fans like athletes.:"
Don King made an appearance at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.Don King: "We will create a whole new system! We will tear this system apart!" https://t.co/pXkuk87QT97:15 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Republican National Convention 2016: Schedule, Themes and Headline Speakers
-
What's the ABC News politics team up to while waiting for RNC speakers to start?Playing cards with @jparkABC. Decision 2016 cards that is, because #GOPinCLE cc: @rickklein https://t.co/AQIhiIJnrq6:36 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Slideshow: Delegates Gather for the Republican National Convention:ABC's Photo Team:
The Republican Senator Leading the Insurrection Against TrumpABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE:Cameras caught Utah Sen. Mike Lee, one of Ted Cruz's best friends, standing next to one of the Never Trump delegates shouting in the microphone trying to get heard."Point of information, Mr. Chair," the delegate shouted into the microphone as Lee stood next to him.I’ve never seen anything like this," Lee told ABC News. The chairman walked off the stage unattended…It certainly has to be a good reason for the chair to abandon the stage...it’s unprecedented."
Montana Representative Ryan Zinke on Mike PenceABC's DEVIN DWYER:Representative Ryan Zinke called Indiana Gov. Mike Pence the "Rock of Gibralter" of picks for vice president.He's the "Rock of Gibralter" of VP picks - @RepRyanZinke, only former SEAL in House, on @GovPenceIN on @ABCNewsLive @facebook #RNCinCLE6:16 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Statement from #NeverTrump Senior Adviser Rory Cooper:
Delegates presented party officials with more than enough states
to force a roll call vote on the floor. There is no excuse for strong arming
delegates and skirting the rules to silence these members of the party. Or as
the Trump campaign puts it, a ‘crushing’ and ‘destroying’ delegates. The
convention exists for a reason and to ignore the will of the delegates in order
to preserve a false sense of support for Donald trump will do even more harm to
the party and this week’s proceedings. If Donald Trump is secure in his
position as the presumptive nominee, he should have nothing to feat from a
routine roll call vote.”
Trump Not in Car Involved in AccidentDonald Trump's motorcade was thought to be part of a minor accident prior to his arrival at the Republican National Convention, but the car involved was operated by a member of his campaign staff. Trump was not in the car, according to the Secret Service.FACT CHECK: Media report re Trump motorcade accident. Vehicles involved were operated by campaign staff and NOT part of motorcade.5:57 PM - 18 Jul 2016
House Speaker Paul Ryan's Instagram Post Raises Questions About Diversity on Capitol HillABC's BEN SIEGEL:House Speaker Paul Ryan's selfie with Capitol Hill interns is prompting a backlash on social media and raising questions about diversity on Capitol Hill.I think this sets a record for the most number of #CapitolHill interns in a single selfie. #SpeakerSelfie.by speakerryan via InstagramThe photo was posted over the weekend to his Instagram account and critics have noted that virtually all of the interns visible in the photo are white..@SpeakerRyan, in this day & age, there’s no excuse for not having diverse staff & interns. https://t.co/8SUrigUxaK11:15 AM - 18 Jul 2016
Read:House Speaker Paul Ryan's Instagram Post Raises Questions About Diversity on Capitol Hill
Watch: Trump Protesters Gather in ClevelandABC's JOSH HASKELL:Parts of Downtown Cleveland were completely shut down due to Donald Trump protesters. At least one demonstrator was detained.
5 Things to Know About Melania TrumpABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY:Melania Trump was born in Slovenia and speaks four languages.Click here to find out more about the potential next first lady of the United States.
-
19 Senate Republicans Skipping RNCABC's ALI WEINBERG:Of the 54 Republicans in the U.S. Senate, 34 plan to attend the Republican National Convention, while 19 will skip it. Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho is still undecided on whether he will attend.
-
Security Concerns Surrounding the RNCABC's JOSH HASKELL and PIERRE THOMAS:Earlier today at the "Dump Trump" protest in Cleveland, ABC's Pierre Thomas said "feelings are raw" because protesters believe police are overly aggressive at times in this country."They don't like Hillary. They don't like Donald Trump," Thomas said. "So, it was a really interesting moment to witness."Police on bikes are on almost every corner in Cleveland right now, ABC's Josh Haskell said..@joshbhaskell is snapping from anti-Trump protests outside the #RNCinCLE. Follow ABCPolitics on @Snapchat for more: https://t.co/5rRUaU7S0IRetweeted by joshbhaskell2:28 PM - 18 Jul 2016
ABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS:President of Senate Conservatives Fund Ken Cuccinelli threw his RNC credentials to the ground, saying "Virginia, I'm not going to do this again." He was referring to the 2012 convention.He then started chanting "Roll call vote.".@KenCuccinelli was thinking "oh my gosh here we go again," when he thru down creds, referring to 2012 convention https://t.co/6GF56UTvOz4:42 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Republican Convention Floor Erupts Into Chaos Amid Push for Roll
Call Vote
ABC’s RYAN STRUYK and NOAH FITZGEREL:
The floor of the Republican National Convention erupted into chaos Monday amid an attempt by the Never Trump forces to change the rules of the event.
With delegates erupting into dueling chants of "roll call vote" and "USA" on the floor, the chair has just
forced a voice vote on the rules and they passed.
Each group shouted "aye" or "nay" and the chair selected what he thought was the loudest group.
This is despite anti-Trump efforts saying they had signatures to have a state-by-state roll call vote on the rules.
Delegates Unbound, which was hoping to let GOP delegates vote for whomever they choose, said today they have the support necessary to force a roll call vote on the rules package.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/anti-trump-group-claims-signatures-force-roll-call/story?id=40673487
-
President of Senate Conservatives Fund Ken Cucinelli Screams 'Shame' at RNCABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS:Asked what's next, @KenCuccinelli tells me "we'll see, we'll see. This is pretty disgusting."4:20 PM - 18 Jul 2016
CAIR National Passes Out "Islamophobin" Medicine to RNC Attendees
ABC’s JENNIFER HANSLER:
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) handed out
“Islamophobin: Multi-symptom relief for chronic Islamophobia” to attendees at
an anti-Trump press-conference and rally in Cleveland today. The satirical
medication “treats blind intolerance, unthinking bigotry, irrational fear of
Muslims [and] U.S. presidential election year scapegoating.” It “cautions”
users that taking it “may result in peaceful coexistence.” The packets actually
contain chewing gum. The organization had gathered “to challenge the anti-immigrant,
anti-Muslim stance of the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump
and of other party officials and representatives,” according to a press
release.#RNCinCLE #CAIR: This "Islamophobin" Medicine At The RNC Is One Group's Creative Way To Protest Donald Trump
The... https://t.co/aOAn6vQATw4:12 PM - 18 Jul 2016
The Roll Call Rules Have Been Approved
ABC’s RYAN STRUYK:
With delegates screaming on the floor, the chair has just forced voice vote on the rules, and the passed.
This is despite anti-Trump efforts saying they had signatures to have state-by-state roll call vote on the rules.
Delegates are chanting ‘roll call vote,” with other delegates trying to down them down by chanting “U.S.A.”
-
Here are the eleven states who backed roll call vote:
Minnesota
Iowa
Washington
Colorado
DC
North Dakota
Alaska
Virginia
Utah
Maine
Wyoming4:10 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Protesters at the Republican National Convention
ABC’s MEGHAN KENEALLY:
Terry Kaye is a local retiree who was protesting at an anti-Trump rally near the Cleveland Convention Center today said that while he thinks Trump is "a failed businessman, a terrible reality actor and a misogynist," he was increasingly frustrated with both of the mainstream political parties.
"I'm not a Hillary fan. I'm not an Obama fan. Other countries have four, five, six people on the ballot," Kaye said, while dressed as his version of Uncle Sam.
-
Here's the rule that anti-Trump efforts are trying to use to force a roll call vote on rules: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqzX6CUsAAAXXo.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/18/2016 8:08:15 PM
Peaceful Protests Show Wide Swath of Anger in Cleveland:
ABC’s Meghan Keneally:
The first day of the Republican National Convention brought with it growing group of peaceful protesters, only about half of whom were there to vent about Donald Trump.
At one of the protests in Cleveland today, there were groups with varying interests, from vocal anti-Islam protesters, to Trump supporters, to civil rights activists. A number of local activists were on hand at the late morning protest in Public Square, which also included others like Gary Mathes, who came to Cleveland from Alaska with a tall cross in tow with no political interests other than spreading his belief in Jesus. There was even one woman offering free hugs
and prayers for police officers.
abcnews.go.com
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Television Stars
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY: More than a few of tonight’s speakers are familiar with being in front of the camera -- stars of Duck Dynasty, Happy Days, General Hospital and The Real World will all be delivering remarks at the convention.
Willie Robertson is the bearded star of A&E’s Duck Dynasty and the CEO of the Duck Commander. He first endorsed Donald Trump’s candidacy in January.
Scott Baio is best known as Chachi Arcola in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, as well as lawyer and law blog proprietor Bob Loblaw in Arrested Development. Baio is a longtime Republican who once campaigned for Ronald Reagan and publicly supported Mitt Romney in 2012.
Antonio Sabato, Jr., whose career took off as a Calvin Klein model, has starred in the soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful. He told People Magazine that he supports Donald Trump because, “it is refreshing to have a candidate… who is so honest about his feelings.”
Republican Congressman Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos Duffy met as contestants on MTV’s The Real World in 1997. Since then, the couple has had eight children and Sean has risen from the office of District Attorney in Wisconsin to U.S. Representative.
Anti-Trump Group Claims to Have Enough Signatures to Force Roll Call Vote on Rules
ABC’s RYAN STRUYK and NOAH FITZGEREL:
Delegates Unbound, a group still hoping to let GOP delegates vote for whomever they choose, said today they have the support necessary to force a roll call vote on the rules package.
This is a minor, incremental step towards unbinding pledged delegates who are committed to voting for Donald Trump but would like to vote for another candidate. If this step succeeds, delegates on the floor must reject the entire rules package passed by a rules committee earlier today, sending it back to the committee for reconsideration.
abcnews.go.com
