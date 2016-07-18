Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis
The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday July 18 to Thursday July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. Get real-time and behind-the-scenes coverage from ABC News.
Ivanka Trump Reacts to GOP Leaders Not Attending RNC
ABC’s JOHN SANTUCCI, KATIE KINDELAN and KAITLYN FOLMER:
Ivanka Trump said the presidential campaign of her father, Donald Trump, is a “forward-looking moment.”
The 34-year-old also said she is not hurt that major figures in the Republican Party -- George W. Bush,Mitt Romney, Sen. John McCain and Ohio Gov. John Kasich among them -- will not be attending the Republican National Convention that kicked off today in Cleveland, Ohio.
https://gma.yahoo.com/ivanka-trump-reacts-gop-leaders-not-attending-republican-190904491--abc-news-topstories.html
Notable Republicans Who Are Skipping the Convention
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Several Republicans are skipping this election year’s Republican National Convention, giving excuses as to why they won’t be attending.
John Kasich
The governor of Ohio, the convention’s host state, told ABC News affiliate WEWS two weeks ago that he believes it’s inappropriate for him to attend, since he hasn’t endorsed Trump.
“This convention is Donald Trump’s convention. And if I’m gonna show up at the convention, and I’m not going to be saying all these great things about the host, then I think it’s inappropriate for me to kind of go in there,” Kasich said.Oh look, @JohnKasich makes an appearance at #RNCinCLE after all .... On video http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cnq2EP8WEAEd69O.jpg3:04 PM - 18 Jul 2016
The Bush Family
Jeb Bush said he won’t vote for Trump in November, backing out of his signed RNC pledge, and he’s sitting out this convention.
His father and his brother, former presidents George H W. Bush and George W. Bush have also followed suit.
Mitt Romney
An aide to Romney confirmed to ABC News in May that Romney “has no plans to attend the convention.” The 2012 Republican nominee isn’t exactly the biggest fan of Trump. Romney gave a scathing speech against Trump back in March and has withheld endorsing Trump for president.
John McCain
The 2008 Republican nominee is just one of a handful of Republicans who are faced with a tough re-election battle.
“John McCain will be working and campaigning throughout Arizona during the convention,” his campaign spokesperson Lorna Romero told ABC News. “He has always taken every election seriously, this year is no different.”
Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk and New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte are also focusing on their own campaigns, or attempting to distance themselves from the Trump convention, instead of attending.
About the RNC House Band Rocking the Quicken Loans ArenaAmerican guitarist George Edward "G. E." Smith (C) smiles during rehearsals with the Republican National Convention House Band GE Smith & the GE Smith Band, Aug. 26, 2012, at the Tampa Bay Times Forum in Tampa, FL. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
ABC's RYAN STRUYK, ALANA ABRAMSON, MEGHAN KENEALLY and INES DE LA CUETARA: Approximately a third of Cleveland police –- 500 officers –- are assigned to the convention area. Cleveland Municipal Court will have extended hours to deal with any increase in arrests.
What Will Security Be Like At The Convention?Cleveland police keeping a close eye on small groups of protesters in Public Square, checking permits #RNCinCLE https://t.co/21kN3LAmba1:12 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Roughly 2,500 officers from outside areas have been brought in to help and can detain people, but any official arrests will be by local police.California Highway Patrol helping keep protests peaceful in Cleveland, uniformed officers here from all over U.S. https://t.co/TXLPGLfhuK2:15 PM - 18 Jul 2016
The event zone is 1.7 square miles in downtown Cleveland. The secure zones include the Quicken Loans Arena, known as “the Q,” and the convention center and is managed by the Secret Service.Law enforcement on roofs surrounding protest of roughly 200 people in Mall A #RNCinCLE https://t.co/djva4g6nlL1:18 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Ohio is an open-carry state so, as long as state laws are followed, a person can carry a gun in the event zone (not in the secure zone). Note that the banned list of items above includes water guns, umbrellas with metal tips, drones ... and tennis balls.Guy with rifle causing quite the stir at public square at #RNCinCLE @WCPO https://t.co/9a4p1lJ6bj12:55 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Black Lives Matter protesters making their way through Cleveland http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqqUhmWAAAtLrn.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 7/18/2016 6:19:55 PM
-
GOP rules have cleared third hurdle. One more left...
✅ 1. RNC rules panel
✅ 2. Full RNC
✅ 3. Convention rules panel
◻️ 4. Full conventionby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/18/2016 6:08:50 PM
-
The GOP convention panel has swiftly passed the 2016 rules package. A handful of delegates vote against it.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/18/2016 5:52:11 PM
-
Here's the RNC Rules Committee agenda #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqkHbZWIAA3Wel.jpgby Katherine Faulders via twitter 7/18/2016 5:48:05 PM
-
They're calling the roll in the GOP rules committee meeting here in Cleveland. Only 15 media allowed in the room. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqjIkVWIAA837-.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 7/18/2016 5:44:53 PM
-
The Political History of OhioABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL: Ohio, the setting of this year’s Republican convention, has a prominent place in the nation’s political history. Ohio has been a key political battleground state, and has sided with the winner of the general election for the past several decades. Ohio, in fact, is tied with Virginia for being the birthplace of the most US presidents. Eight American presidents were born in the Buckeye State.
-
The star of the convention plans on being there for his wife Melania's speech tonight. Trump plans on flying back to New York tonight after Melania's speech, according to Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort.Looking forward to being at the convention tonight to watch all of the wonderful speakers including my wife, Melania. Place looks beautiful!1:28 PM - 18 Jul 2016
Anti-Trump Group Says They Can Force Roll Call Vote on Rules Package
ABC’s RYAN STRUYK in Cleveland, Ohio: Delegates Unbound, a group still hoping to let GOP delegates vote for whomever they choose, says they have the support necessary to force a roll call vote on the rules package.
This is a very minor, incremental step -- one that relies on the delegates on the floor rejecting the entire rules package and sending it back to the committee.
The up-or-down vote on the rules package coming late this afternoon is traditionally handled by voice only.
-
From ABC's JOSH HASKELL outside the Quicken Loans Arena --Cleveland police keeping a close eye on small groups of protesters in Public Square, checking permits #RNCinCLE https://t.co/21kN3LAmba1:12 PM - 18 Jul 2016
-
We're underway. @Reince takes podium. #RNCinCLE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqagRkW8AEREdl.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 7/18/2016 5:04:51 PM
-
Trump Train http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqSh83WEAElbEo.jpgby Brian Hartman via twitter 7/18/2016 4:32:08 PM
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Gov. Rick PerryABC’s ADAM KELSEY: Former Texas Governor Rick Perry served for just over 14 years at the helm of the second largest state in the union, originally taking over in Austin after then-Governor George W. Bush was sworn into the presidency in 2001. Perry made two runs for Chief Executive himself, first in 2012 and again during this cycle, but was never able to gain traction. He came in fifth in the 2012 Iowa Caucuses and dropped out before South Carolina, then became the first candidate to withdraw last September as his campaign struggled to fundraise. He endorsed Trump in May after fellow Texan, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz dropped out.
-
Polling Note: 'Law and Order'
ABC's GARY LANGER: With “law and order” the GOP convention’s focus of the day, ABC News/Washington Post polling data finds Donald Trump competitive on the issue – but at a serious disadvantage when the conversation turns to a related subject, race relations.
In our latest poll, the public essentially divides between Hillary Clinton and Trump in trust to handle terrorism, 47-43 percent. And in May, it was an almost identical 47-44 percent on who would “do more to make the country safer and more secure.”
That said, a discussion of law and order can branch in many directions. Turn to race relations or handling an international crisis and we see substantial leads for Clinton – as we did last month in ratings of the candidates’ responses to the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando. Those results are 58-26 percent, 59-31 percent and 46-28 percent, respectively, with Clinton ahead in each.
With 68 percent of Americans saying the country’s off on the wrong track, there’s room for Trump to earn votes as the “change” candidate, and a turn away from the violence of recent weeks and months surely is an element of desired change.
Getting there is the issue. The public divides on banning assault weapons, 54 percent favor an armed citizenry and 72 percent favor increased surveillance of terrorism suspects. But even more - 86 percent – favor gun control measures such as a no-buy rule for the FBI watchlist, and, in past polling, background checks on gun show and private gun sales.
Trump’s proposed temporary ban on Muslim visitors, for its part, got more opposition
than support last month, 52-43 percent – and on the flipside of the issue, 56 percent see him as biased against minorities and women. He trails Clinton, moreover, on attributes such as temperament, judgment and values. The question then is not solely whether Americans desire greater security – but whether Trump can persuade them that he’s better suited to deliver it.
-
#Trump supporters brandishing their right to carry as they sport #hillary for prison shirts at today's rally http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnqJn7sWYAENDWg.jpgby Linsey Davis via twitter 7/18/2016 4:01:02 PM
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Sen. Tom Cotton
ABC’s ADAM KELSEY and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Cotton, the junior senator from Arkansas, is also the youngest member of the U.S. Senate at 39-years-old. The Arkansas native is a graduate of both Harvard College and Harvard Law School and served five years as an infantry officer in the Army, making two tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. Upon his return, he won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and moved up to the U.S. Senate in 2014.
Last year, Cotton raised alarm over the Iran nuclear agreement, penning a letter to the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran in which he and 46 other GOP senators expressed their belief that the deal was improperly negotiated without the consultation of the senate.
Just as Obama’s 2004 DNC speech catapulted him from a unknown senator to a prospective candidate for America’s highest office, Cotton’s speech tonight could put him on the radar for a presidential run in 2020, as some already hope.
-
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via Instagram 7/18/2016 3:49:30 PM
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Lt. Gen. Michael FlynnABC’s ADAM KELSEY: Flynn is a 33-year Army veteran who most recently served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012 to 2014. Though a registered Democrat, Flynn has been vocal in his support of Donald Trump and has served as an adviser to the candidate on foreign affairs and national security issues. Flynn was once considered a potential running mate for Trump, but stumbled in recent weeks, voicing support for the pro-choice movement, then backtracking days later.
-
by Linsey Davis via twitter 7/18/2016 3:27:26 PM
-
Paul Manafort Briefs on Convention Plans, Says Bush Family Is 'Part of the Past'ABC's KATHERINE FAULDERS, SHUSHANNAH WALSHE and LISSETTE RODRIGUEZ in Cleveland, Ohio: In a press briefing this morning, Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort gave some insight into what tonight and the rest of convention week will look like.He confirmed Trump's plans to travel to Cleveland for his wife Melania's speech tonight. After Melania's speech, the Trumps will travel back to New York.Manafort says Trump will formally return to Cleveland on Wednesday, but here today to introduce Malania.10:13 AM - 18 Jul 2016
Three different groups will be speaking today -- the family and personal aspects, people affected by world events, and political figures.“We have three different groups speaking today, as you heard from some of the comments of Jon Larson. You’ll have certainly the family and personal aspects, presented Melania Trump and a few people who know him personally talking tonight,” Manafort said. “You then have some people who have been affected by world events, who will be speaking to some of the issues relevant to making American great America safe again, and then you’ll have some political figures talking about it from the standpoint of policy.”Convention will be four-pronged: biography of Trump, indictment of Obama/Clinton yrs, Clinton character flaws, unification of party10:10 AM - 18 Jul 2016
Also, Manafort said they would have liked to had backing of the Bush family, but they are “part of the past.”
“Certainly the Bush Family, while we would have liked to have them, they’re part of the past, we’re dealing with the future….we’re dealing with issues that relate to the future," Manafort said. “We think unification has happened and when the Bush family decides to participate…we hope they’ll join us."
-
Video: George Stephanopoulos: What You Need to Know About RNC Day 1ABC NewsABC News' George Stephanopoulos breaks down the top three stories unfolding at the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.
Three big questions are on everyone's minds tonight, ABC's GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS notes.
1. Will Donald Trump speak tonight on the first day of the convention?
2. Will the protests outside the Quicken Loans Arena remain peaceful?
3. Will the Never Trump delegates disrupt the convention proceedings?
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Sen. Jeff SessionsABC's NOAH FITZGEREL: Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is a prominent Republican lawmaker on Capitol Hill, having been the first sitting senator to endorse the Trump campaign. The endorsement Sessions offered for Trump was seen as a slight against fellow GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, who at the time was campaigning for president.
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Sen. Joni ErnstABC's NOAH FITZGEREL: Ernst is the junior senator from Iowa and a rising star in the Republican party. Ernst will help Trump appeal to voters in the midwest and among Rust Belt voters, who may deliver Trump key battleground states such as Pennsylvania.This is not Ernst's first time in the national spotlight. In 2015, she delivered the Republican response to President Obama's State of the Union address.Was up bright & early practicing @GOPconvention speech. Go on at 9:30 pm CDT. I hope you'll tune in! #RNCinCLE https://t.co/f9mj1joEMJ9:39 AM - 18 Jul 2016
-
Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Shares Details on Trump's Convention SpeechABC's JONATHAN KARL in Cleveland, Ohio: At an on-the-record breakfast with reporters hosted by Bloomberg, Donald Trump's Campaign Chair Paul Manafort offered some more details on the convention and had some eye-opening things to say about the electoral map and Trump’s feud with Ohio Gov. John Kasich."Once the American people accept Donald Trump as somebody who can be president, the race is over" - Paul Manafort https://t.co/eeC8birqOS8:28 AM - 18 Jul 2016
- Reply
According to Manafort, Trump is on “the third of fourth draft” of his convention speech. It will be “a more standard speech” -- not like his free-wheeling rally speeches, Manafort said. Trump adviser Stephen Miller is overseeing the drafting of the speech, but he has also brought in people who helped draft
previous convention speeches.
Manafort cited Richard Nixon’s 1968 convention speech as “instructive” and “pretty much in line” with the message Trump is offering now.
Manafort also savagely criticized the popular Republican governor of Ohio for refusing to support Trump and skipping his convention."John Kasich is being petulant ... He is embarrassing his party" - Paul Manafort @bpolitics breakfast8:31 AM - 18 Jul 2016
On the electoral map, Manafort acknowledged that New York is not a real target (as Trump has claimed), but he insisted Trump is dramatically expanding the map from about a dozen battleground states to about 20 including Oregon, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nevada.Manafort: "New Mexico is coming back in play and that's even before we fix the Hispanic problem" @bpolitics breakfast8:29 AM - 18 Jul 2016
-
Tony Schwart, Co-Author of Donald Trump's 'The Art of the Deal,' Says Trump Presidency Would Be 'Terrifying'ABC's MORGAN WINSOR: Tony Schwartz, co-author of Donald Trump's “The Art of the Deal,” admitted that he regrets writing the 1987 book and the thought of a Trump presidency is “terrifying.”
So, why did Schwartz keep his silence for so long?
“We had a successful experience together. I never in a million years thought he would run for president. Had I thought that 30 years ago, I wouldn’t have written the book,” Schwartz told George Stephanopoulos on ABC News' “Good Morning America” today. “But for 29 years I didn’t think he would and it didn’t seem like it was important to speak out. I now feel it’s my civic duty.” http://abcn.ws/2a4vhAM
-
Five Themes to Watch All Week at the RNCABC's RICK KLEIN: There will be more Trumps than nights, but not a Bush in sight at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Cleveland is locked down, though the GOP doesn’t have things buttoned up. Minor celebrities and slick video productions will lend some glitz, yet the no-shows will have some glamour of their own. And while Donald Trump has a running mate, there will be only one real theme of the Republican National Convention: Donald J. Trump. As convention-goers, reporters, protesters and law-enforcement officers descend on Cleveland for today’s launch of the Republican National Convention, here are the five storylines to watch in what promises to be a wild week: http://abcn.ws/29H2pKb
-
Newt Gingrich Says Bushes Acting 'Childishly' and Need to 'Get Over' Jeb's LossABC's MORGAN WINSOR: Newt Gingrich accused the Bush family of behaving “childishly” by skipping this week’s Republican National Convention and refusing to endorse Donald Trump. The former speaker of the House, who was widely considered one of the top three vice presidential contenders for Trump, made the comments today on “Good Morning America” in Cleveland, where the convention kicks off. “The reason people nominated Donald Trump is because they weren’t happy and, frankly, I think the Bushes are behaving childishly,” Gingrich told George Stephanopoulos on “GMA.” “Jeb loss. Get over it.”First trip to The Q for @GMA! Follow me on @Snapchat 👻 newtgingrich94 https://t.co/u8PrLBcE718:15 AM - 18 Jul 2016
-
Tony Schwartz, ghost-writer of "Art of the Deal" tells @GStephanopoulos he hasn't slept a night through since Trump announced he was runningby MikeDelMoro via twitter 7/18/2016 11:48:31 AM
-
ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile weighed in this morning on "GMA" on how important the Trump family is in helping Donald Trump get his message to the voters.
"I think it's become very important," Dowd said on "Good Morning America." "Over the last 20 or 25 years who the first lady is and who the family has become a big part of the equation. It used to be they just voted on the candidate, just voted on the one person. Now it's, 'I'm going to make a decision on putting the whole family in the White House.'".@donnabrazile & @matthewjdowd talking to @RobinRoberts this morning on @GMA from #RNCinCLE https://t.co/rCAxNgFCO67:38 AM - 18 Jul 2016
"They can also give us some insights in terms of his demeanor at home. What he's like when he's, you know, on the golf course," Brazile said. "What he's like on a Sunday afternoon, watching football."Brazile said of Mrs. Trump, who will deliver a speech tonight at the convention, " If he's elected she will be the second first lady who was not born in the United States so I think she brings a unique perspective.
-
Video: What Donald Trump Hopes to Accomplish at the RNCABC NewsThe presumptive Republican presidential nominee and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will work to shore up support with the Republican party.
-
Notable People Who Are Speaking Today: Melania TrumpABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL, MERIDITH MCGRAW and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI:Melania Trump is Donald Trump’s third wife. Born in the former Yugoslavia (now Slovenia), Melania Trump began her career in modeling, and has appeared on the covers of GQ and Vogue, among other prominent magazines. Historically, the spouses of party nominees have had an important role in making a case for their spouse’s character at the party convention.On Saturday, when Trump formally announced his VP as Gov. Mike Pence, Mrs. Trump was noticeably missing. According to sources, Melania Trump was practically her speech.Tonight's speech will be her first public speech since April.Donald Trump confirmed this morning on "Fox and Friends" that he would be at the convention for his wife's speech."I'd love to be there when my wife speaks. So the answer is yes, I will be there," Trump said, adding, "I want to watch. It's going to be very exciting."
-
Tensions Between Protesters and Police at RNC
ABC’s JOSH HASKELL and MEGHAN KENEALLY:
ABC’s Meghan Keneally spoke to a woman named Kim Snyder, who traveled to Cleveland to “pray for police” and “de-escalate tensions” between protesters and police.
Snyder said she was appalled by several signs protesters were holding inciting racism, and believes they’ll be at the Republican National Convention in the upcoming days.
“I don’t think they’re going away,” Snyder said, adding that she was "deeply impacted” by the recent shootings of police in Baton Rouge and Dallas.
WATCH: ABC News' Charli James is LIVE as Citizens for Trump hold rally at Settler's Landing Park in Cleveland abcn.ws
Click to view Facebook VideoABC News Politicsvia Facebook at 11:45 AM
-
Ten minutes away @GMA from #RNCinCLE. Tune in! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CnpE5KEWAAAUWQk.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 7/18/2016 11:06:30 AM
-
Everything You Need to Know About the Republican National Convention
ABC’s MEGHAN KENEALLY: Cleveland is having a big summer. A month after welcoming home the NBA Championship-winning Cavaliers, tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the Rock and Roll Capital of the World for the Republican National Convention which starts on Monday July 18 through Thursday July 21. The tumultuous primaries led to speculation that the event could be the first contested convention in decades. Even though Donald Trump’s evolution as the presumptive party nominee -- after securing a majority of pledged delegates -- has put a damper on that, he’s promised a spectacle. Trump previously said that “we’re going to come up with some things that will make it interesting and informative,” though his campaign has been relatively tight-lipped about the schedule of events. More here: http://abcn.ws/29BYMbk