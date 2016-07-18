Republican National Convention: Live Updates and Analysis





Notable Republicans Who Are Skipping the Convention



ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Several Republicans are skipping this election year’s Republican National Convention, giving excuses as to why they won’t be attending.



John Kasich



The governor of Ohio, the convention’s host state, told ABC News affiliate WEWS two weeks ago that he believes it’s inappropriate for him to attend, since he hasn’t endorsed Trump.

“This convention is Donald Trump’s convention. And if I’m gonna show up at the convention, and I’m not going to be saying all these great things about the host, then I think it’s inappropriate for me to kind of go in there,” Kasich said.



devindwyer @devindwyer



Oh look, @ JohnKasich makes an appearance at #RNCinCLE after all .... On video http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cnq2EP8WEAEd69O.jpg 3:04 PM - 18 Jul 2016 Reply

Favorite



The Bush Family

Jeb Bush said he won’t vote for Trump in November, backing out of his signed RNC pledge, and he’s sitting out this convention.



His father and his brother, former presidents George H W. Bush and George W. Bush have also followed suit.



Mitt Romney

An aide to Romney confirmed to ABC News in May that Romney “has no plans to attend the convention.” The 2012 Republican nominee isn’t exactly the biggest fan of Trump. Romney gave a scathing speech against Trump back in March and has withheld endorsing Trump for president.

John McCain



The 2008 Republican nominee is just one of a handful of Republicans who are faced with a tough re-election battle.



“John McCain will be working and campaigning throughout Arizona during the convention,” his campaign spokesperson Lorna Romero told ABC News. “He has always taken every election seriously, this year is no different.”



Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk and New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte are also focusing on their own campaigns, or attempting to distance themselves from the Trump convention, instead of attending.

