Paris Terror Attack: Police Actions at Twin Standoffs
Negotiations are underway in a hostage standoff with the suspected gunmen in the Charlie Hebdo attack. Meanwhile, a second hostage situation was reported in eastern Paris.
The Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be traveling to Paris with Attorney General Eric Holder to attend the an international security meeting with the French Interior Minister.
Holder and Mayorkas will travel to France on Sunday Jan. 11 and the meeting is set to cover "a range of shared security-related priorities," according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.
More details have been released about the terrorists calls into French station BFM TV, including a quote of what the younger Kouachi brother said.
"I was sent, Cherif Kouachi, by al Qaeda in Yemen, and that I went there and that it was Sheikh Anwar al-Awlaki, may he rest in peace, who financed me," the man who identified himself as Kouachi told the television station.
This article by ABC News' Rym Momtaz and Lee Ferran has more information, including details from the call that the station received from the suspect in the second location.
One of the most powerful images released today shows the moment that an explosion is seen at the front of the kosher grocery store, the site of the second hostage situation. The explosion is likely a flash bang, which was reportedly used by the tactical team as they moved in. Gabrielle Chatelain/AFP/Getty Images
New information released by Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet contradicts some earlier reports about the first hostage situation in Dammartin-en-Goele.
Brandet said that a graphic designer named Lilian was hiding inside on the building's second floor underneath boxes and communicating with police via text message.
The owner of the company, Michel Catalano, was never actually a hostage.
The Interior Ministry apparently never reported that there was a hostage during the crisis because they wanted to protect Lilian from being discovered. It was the town hall spokeswoman who inadvertantly reported that detail.
A member of the branch of al Qaeda in Yemen has issued a statement to the Associated Press saying that the group directed the terror attack in France.
"The leadership of the AQAP directed the operations and they have chosen their target carefully," the statement from the anonymous source read."
He told the wire service that Osama bin Laden had previously warned the Western world about "the consequences of the persistence in the blasphemy against Muslim sanctities."
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint intelligence bulletin today in the wake of the French terror attacks.
The documents says the "sophistication and timing of the attack indicates the attackers may have had military type training," according to a knowledgeable source.
The bulletin is going to be distributed to 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the U.S.
The Paris Public Prosecutor revealed that one of the Charlie Hebdo attackers was wounded by police before the brothers retreated inside the printing workshop north east of Paris.
After the siege was over, police found automatic weapons, a bunch of Molotov cocktails and a rocket propelled grenade that were primed and ready to launch.
The Paris Prosecutor said that investigators have discovered that the wife of Cherif Kouachi and Hayat Boumeddiene, Coulibaly's lover who is now on the run, had exchanged more than 500 phone calls in 2014 which indicates constant between the couples. This 2010 photo obtained by ABC News shows the Coulibaly and Boumeddiene in Grenoble, France.
The first action began today at around 2:45 a.m. ET. Time to get caught up.
Here is a minute-by-minute account of the twin standoffs, written by ABC News' Kirit Radia.
Corinne Rey, one of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists who survived the attack, posted an emotional message on her Twitter account this evening. The message, shown with a photo of the newspaper's lead cartoonist Stephane 'Charb' Charbonnier signing a book, translates to read "Neither got nor master... I miss you so much. It remains standing."
ni dieu ni maître... vous me manquez tellement. on reste debout
Merci pour vos centaines de messages. Vos soutiens. Votre affection. On va se relever. Mobilisez vous tous dimanche. Merci
The U.S. State Department has issued a worldwide travel alert in the wake of this week's attacks.
"Recent terrorist attacks, whether by those affiliated with terrorist entities, copycats, or individual perpetrators, serve as a reminder that U.S. citizens need to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness," the alert warns.
The New York Police Department has stepped up security measures at the French Consulate and also at high-profile Jewish sites throughout the city. Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly, who is now an ABC News contributor, said that there is "more being done in New York than perhaps in any other city in the world." Photo Credit: WABC.
The gunman who held people hostage at a kosher supermarket reportedly visited the shop a week before the attack. That allegation, which comes from the brother of the shop's owner, was reported on French television and indicates that the attack was premeditated.
