New information released by Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet contradicts some earlier reports about the first hostage situation in Dammartin-en-Goele.



Brandet said that a graphic designer named Lilian was hiding inside on the building's second floor underneath boxes and communicating with police via text message.



The owner of the company, Michel Catalano, was never actually a hostage.



The Interior Ministry apparently never reported that there was a hostage during the crisis because they wanted to protect Lilian from being discovered. It was the town hall spokeswoman who inadvertantly reported that detail.