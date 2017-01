More details have been released about the terrorists calls into French station BFM TV, including a quote of what the younger Kouachi brother said."I was sent, Cherif Kouachi, by al Qaeda in Yemen, and that I went there and that it was Sheikh Anwar al-Awlaki, may he rest in peace, who financed me," the man who identified himself as Kouachi told the television station. This article by ABC News' Rym Momtaz and Lee Ferran has more information, including details from the call that the station received from the suspect in the second location.