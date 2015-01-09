There are now two separate hostage situations unfolding outside of Paris. Here is what we know right now:



The first hostage situation is in Dammartin-en-Goele and involves the two brothers who are the main suspects in the Charlie Hebdo shooting, where 12 people were killed at or near a satirical newspaper office on Wednesday. Police have reportedly made contact with the two suspects, Said and Cherif Koachi, and they are thought to have one male hostage.



The second hostage situation started less than an hour ago, in a kosher supermarket in the town of Porte de Vincennes. There are far fewer details about this second hostage situation but teams of armed police have been seen moving in towards the building.



The situation is rapidly unfolding and we will be constantly updating this live blog.