Paris Terror Attack: Police Actions at Twin Standoffs
Negotiations are underway in a hostage standoff with the suspected gunmen in the Charlie Hebdo attack. Meanwhile, a second hostage situation was reported in eastern Paris.
There are now two separate hostage situations unfolding outside of Paris. Here is what we know right now:
The first hostage situation is in Dammartin-en-Goele and involves the two brothers who are the main suspects in the Charlie Hebdo shooting, where 12 people were killed at or near a satirical newspaper office on Wednesday. Police have reportedly made contact with the two suspects, Said and Cherif Koachi, and they are thought to have one male hostage.
The second hostage situation started less than an hour ago, in a kosher supermarket in the town of Porte de Vincennes. There are far fewer details about this second hostage situation but teams of armed police have been seen moving in towards the building.
The situation is rapidly unfolding and we will be constantly updating this live blog.
The alleged Charlie Hebdo shooters are inside a printing factory and a spokesperson for Dammartin City Hall has confirmed that they are holding one male hostage, though that man and what connection he has- if any- to the printing factory has not been released.
There is are at least two schools -- an elementary school and a high school -- close to the printing factory and a city-wide "shelter in place" order has been put into effect.
Henry Dunant elementary school is 500 yards from the printing factory and the 200 students, all between ages 3 and 10, are locked inside.
The principal, Valerie Tarcere, told ABC that "all pupils are in classrooms, staying away from windows, sitting on the floor, watching TV or singing songs in order not to get panicked."
Paris police have now released the name of the suspect in the second hostage situation, and said that he is believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a female police officer in south Paris early Thursday morning.
The suspect, 32-year-old Amedi Coulibaly, was wearing body armor when he attacked the police officer. They also said that when he allegedly attacked the officer, he was with a female suspect, that police have now named as Hayat Boumeddiene. It is unclear whether or not she is involved in the hostage situation at the kosher deli.
These are the pictures released by police of the two suspects who are believed to have fatally shot a female police officer on Thursday: Amedy Coulibaly (left) and Hayat Boumeddiene (right). Coulibaly is now believed to have taken an undetermined number of people hostage at a kosher supermarket.
Yesterday's shooting of a female police officer in a suburb south of Paris called Montrouge added to the confusion of the manhunt for the Charlie Hebdo suspects. At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that at that time, officials saw no connection between that shooting and the attack on Charlie Hebdo.
The municipal police officer who died has not been identified, and neither has her colleague who Cazeneuve said was gravely wounded at the shoot out.
#France's most famous cartoonist, 87 year old Uderzo - father of Asterix - comes out of retirement for #CharlieHebdo. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B66Gd-kCIAA4zV_.jpgby Jon Williams via twitter 1/9/2015 2:39:25 PM
Both Amedy Coulibaly, the gunman at the supermarket siege in eastern Paris, and one of the Kouachi brothers were tried for their involvement in attempting to get a break a convicted terrorist out of jail, an official in the Paris Public Prosecutor's office tells ABC News. Cherif Kouachi was released, while Coulibaly was convicted.
More details have been revealed about the jailbreak that connects the two hostage situations.
Amedy Coulibaly, who is believed to be holding hostages at a kosher deli, and Cherif Kouachi, the Charlie Hebdo suspect who is holding a hostage at a printing factory with his brother, stood trial together for attempting to get a break a convicted terrorist out of jail.
That terrorist was Smain Ali Belkacem, one of those behind the 1995 attack on the Paris transport system that killed eight people and wounded 120, according to the Paris Public Prosecutor's office.
Planes have been ordered to only land at the south runway of Charles de Gaulle airport since the international airport is just more than 7 miles from Dammartin-en-Goele, where the Charlie Hebdo shooting suspects reportedly have a person hostage in a printing factory.
Takeoffs have not been affected but there are a few minor delays.
Explosion at building where #CharlieHebdou suspects are located http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6642q6IUAAXiNW.jpgby Karl Riley via twitter 1/9/2015 4:38:29 PM
The Mayor of Dammartin-en-Goele told ABC News that both suspects in the first hostage situation have been killed.
Brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who are believed to be responsible for the Charlie Hebdo shooting, were holding a hostage in a printing factory in Dammartin-en-Goele.
Hostages leave Jewish supermarket in Paris after siege broken (Pic: @AFP) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B67BplNCUAEcBZo.jpgby Jon Williams via twitter 1/9/2015 4:44:54 PM
The fate of the female suspect remains unknown. Earlier today, police released the names and photos of two suspects who they believe fatally attacked a police officer on Thursday. They said that the male suspect, Amedy Coulibally, was holding hostages in a kosher grocery store, but the female suspect 26-year-old Hayat Bournedienne was not believed to be inside.
Police are expected to hold a press conference outside the grocery store shortly.
The French Ambassador to the United States reported that the suspect in the second hostage situation, at the kosher grocery store, was killed.
That suspect was earlier identified by police as Amedy Coulibally.
Ambassador Gerard Araud also posted on Twitter that the hostages are alive.
Here's what we know at the moment:
Police stormed two different locations where two different hostage situations were unfolding.
The suspects in each case -- the two Charlie Hebdo attackers at the first hostage situation and a man who had a connection to one of those attackers who was holding people hostage at a separate location -- were killed by police.
Proud of our police forces! Thank you.by Gérard Araud via twitter 1/9/2015 5:04:24 PM
ABC News' Alex Marquardt reports that life appears to be going back to normal in Dammartin-en-Goele, the scene of the first hostage situation. Traffic is now moving, and the school near the printing factory that was on lock down has now re-opened their shuttered windows.
President Obama was briefed on the situation in France by Counterterrorism and Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco, according to deputy White House press secretary Eric Schultz.
He is expected to make some brief remarks at the beginning of a speech in Knoxville, Tennessee.
A French TV channel, BFM-TV, reported that it spoke to two of the hostage takers during the sieges in eastern and northern Paris. Cherif Kouachi claimed he had been "commissioned" by Al Qaeda in Yemen and been trained by the U.S. cleric, Anwar Al Awaki, according to the TV station. He also told the station that "we are defenders of the prophet."
BFM-TV also said Amedy Coulibaly, the supermarket gunman, called the station at 3 p.m. local time and claimed he had "synchronized" his attack with the Kouachi brothers. He told the station he belonged to ISIS.
President Obama said that the U.S. government has been in "close touch" with French authorities since the "outrageous attacks" began.
"We're hopeful that the immediate threat is resolved," Obama said.
He stressed the close bond between the U.S. and France, who he called "our oldest ally."
French President Hollande pointed out during his televised remarks that France was attacked three days in a row: first on Wednesday with the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices, then on Thursday when a municipal police officer was killed, and then again today with the twin hostage situations.
All told, 19 people died in connection to those attacks, including 16 victims and three alleged assailants.
-
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told France 2, a local station, that Kouachi brothers did not know the owner of the printing factory was inside during the siege.
Cazeneuve said that the owner, Michel Catalano, was hiding when the suspected Charlie Hebdo attackers burst into the building.
Throughout the siege, the police knew the owner was in hiding but Said and Cherif Kouachi did not.