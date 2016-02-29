Still waiting for Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio to come backstage...
It's not televised, unfortunately, but I'll type out what he says as quickly as I can! He's just not back here yet.
In the meantime, Alejandro G. Iñárritu is backstage!
... With Leonardo DiCaprio.
"I couldn't be more happy," Iñárritu said of winning his second Oscar in a row. "We are celebrating tonight, and that's fantastic."
They were just asked what they love about being storytellers. Leo said, "To tell stories has been my dream ever since I was four years old. This film, to me, was exemplary in the sense that I got to work with a director and all the things we spoke about off-camera during the making of this movie transferred their way on [screen]. This was true storytelling. We really got to have a collaborative experience together and this was a journey together I'll never forget."
Leo was just asked where he's going to put his Oscar, but he didn't really answer. Instead, he gushed about how proud he is of Iñárritu for winning two in a row. (Iñárritu joked he'll keep it on his head.)
Leo was just asked how it feels to win!
"I felt very honored, quite frankly. This whole thing has been an amazing experience," he said, adding that he was thrilled to be able to talk about climate change. "The time is now. It's imperative that we act. ... I feel so overwhelmed with gratitude for what happened tonight, but I feel there is a ticking clock out there. There is a sense of urgency that we all must do something proactive about this issue... If you do not believe in climate change, you do not believe in modern science or empirical truths and you will be on the wrong side of history."
@Kaydeelow He said, "It all feels incredibly surreal and it's surreal because you can't reach out and physically meet everybody. You hear it on the Internet, you hear it from other people and the truth is, we always strive for the best of what we do and this year in particular I've been overwhelmed with such support."
Brie Larson should be back here any minute!
@K, No, he had to go, but Brie is here now!
"How am I?! Good. Feeling pretty good!" she said. "This time a year ago I was still trying to figure out who I was. The movie was done but I was in deep searching. ... Who I was by the time the movie was over was so far way from [who I was] when I started... Everything about this experience... has been very pointedly about it being a representation of who I am and I feel really strong."
"Spotlight" won Best Picture, and the team behind the film is backstage now.
They're honored to have won Best Picture: "I don't know how you can describe that emotion. I don't have words for it but I think we were genuinely thrilled to the core."
And that's it from backstage at the Academy Awards! Thanks so much for joining us!