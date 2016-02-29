Oscars 2016: LIVE UPDATES
FINALLY! #Leo #Oscars https://t.co/XEZsskUsRO11:56 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Here's to you, Leo. #Oscars https://t.co/qBZYpUvwGT11:56 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The #Oscar for Best Picture goes to Spotlight. #Oscars https://t.co/ZCxRzdnkG012:00 AM - 29 Feb 2016
Again, learn all about the people behind "Spotlight" here:
The Real 'Spotlight': Meet Team That Inspired the Oscar-Nominated FilmABC NewsA conversation with Mike Rezendes, Walter Robinson and Sacha Pfeiffer.
Congratulations to all of tonight's #Oscars winners! http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/CcW3drCUEAAE7QD.jpgby The Academy via twitter 2/29/2016 5:09:27 AM
