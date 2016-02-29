Oscars 2016: LIVE UPDATES
Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the 20th person to win Best Directing twice, first to go back-to-back. #Oscars https://t.co/XqIZgKDbBX11:39 PM - 28 Feb 2016
"Thank for giving your soul, your art, your life..." - Iñárritu to Leonardo DiCaprio. #Oscars https://t.co/MJ2gUXwfrz11:40 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Learn all about Brie Larson here!
Brie Larson: From 'Six Chick' to Oscar NomineeABC NewsNo doubt about it, Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, known by her stage name Brie Larson, is this year’s “It Girl.”
The “Room” actress, who is up for the Best Actress Oscar on Sunday, has seemingly blown up overnight; she’s appeared on several magazine covers and Forbes named her one of their "30 Under...
Best friend goals. #Oscars
@brielarson @JacobTremblay https://t.co/Z4NQuDx3st11:49 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Odds are that this one is going to Leo, but you never know!
This is it... #Leo time? #Oscars https://t.co/cQSgeWJo9s11:51 PM - 28 Feb 2016
