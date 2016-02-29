Oscars 2016: LIVE UPDATES
First, they're paying tribute to "Toy Story," which just turned 20. Here's how it changed animated films forever.
The #Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film goes to Inside Out. #Oscars https://t.co/K4F0JWlfYU10:11 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Oscars producer Michael Seligman said that this year's performances would be especially notable. "We worked with [Lady Gaga] until 11 o'clock on Monday night, laying down track and listening to her ideas. It's really good," he said in an interview with ABC News. "Today I went down to look at the dances for the Weeknd number, which is awesome. It blew my mind."
🎶 Cause girl you earned it, girl you earned it... 🎶
@theweeknd #Oscars https://t.co/WZ4qi5eFjR10:18 PM - 28 Feb 2016
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Christian Bale, The Big Short
- Tom Hardy, The Revenant
- Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
- Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
- Sylvester Stallone, Creed
We love you, @TheSlyStallone. #Rocky #Oscars https://t.co/1TOQHHnygZ10:33 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The #Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to Amy. #Oscars https://t.co/FMWZdszPaO10:43 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Arnold @Schwarzenegger tells @TheSlyStallone he is the "best, no matter what they say." #Oscars https://t.co/tQOk6dekgd10:46 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The creator of lasting movie fear and memories.
Rest in peace, Wes Craven. https://t.co/08JfCWZ6g310:55 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Decades of memorable roles and unforgettable films.
Rest in peace, Christopher Lee. #Oscars https://t.co/QZu5RuSsit10:56 PM - 28 Feb 2016
An unforgettable film icon.
Rest in peace, Alan Rickman. #Oscars https://t.co/2PhNvF7MM510:57 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Live long and prosper.
Rest in peace, Leonard Nimoy. #Oscars #LLAP https://t.co/cZ4sz2isJj10:59 PM - 28 Feb 2016
-
