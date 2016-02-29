Oscars 2016: LIVE UPDATES
Retweet if you would like a Liz Lemon and Michael Scott crossover. #Oscars https://t.co/8j70kklc0P9:23 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Alicia Vikander said that she used to stay up late to watch he Oscars, and to experience her win with her mom was fantastic. "This is a celebration of film and the people behind it, so I'm just really honored that I was invited to be part of this thing tonight and to get this is beyond anything I would ever imagine." She's going to celebrate with a glass of wine with her family, friends and crew. (She brought a short dress with her to make dancing easier!)
The #Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to The Revenant . #Oscars https://t.co/Mgc7EVmdLV9:37 PM - 28 Feb 2016Delete
Everyone associated with Mad Max: Fury Road right now. #Oscars https://t.co/Y85BKmNsOH9:28 PM - 28 Feb 2016Delete
SOUND EDITING
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Sicario
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Martian
- The Revenant
You need to see 'Mad Max: Fury Road' because it's winning a lot of #Oscars and because of THIS... https://t.co/Te2FZAIJ729:41 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The #Oscar for Best Sound Mixing goes to Mad Max: Fury Road. #Oscars https://t.co/JvLU2Ty5MR9:52 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Our film editor, David Blaustein, called it back in May! Read his review of "Mad Max: Fury Road" here.
"With "Mad Max: Fury Road," George Miller has created a beautiful, raucous, violent cinematic symphony unlike anything we’ve ever before experienced. If his one Oscar is lonely, it may be getting some company real soon."
abcnews.go.com
Counting Mad Max's #Oscars like... https://t.co/yNVuq4BhNE9:54 PM - 28 Feb 2016
C3PO and the #Oscars statue, long-lost relatives? #TheForceAwakens https://t.co/68LSfBZx3v10:02 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Emmanuel Lubezki, who's won Best Cinematography three years in a row, is backstage now, and he was just asked if "Mad Max"'s huge night makes him nervous for "The Revenant." "Honestly, I never saw the Academy Awards as a competition," he said. "It's more of a celebration of the craft, the art of filmmaking in general."
IMPORTANT: Kate Winslet prefers Tagalongs for her Girl Scout Cookie choice. #Oscars https://t.co/wAGexVYTAB10:07 PM - 28 Feb 2016
