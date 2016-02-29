Oscars 2016: LIVE UPDATES
Best actor nominee Michael Fassbender looks as dapper as ever on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/hvh3zkihVT8:16 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Backstage at the #Oscars with @CharlizeAfrica https://t.co/uqZBSmT09yRetweeted by Variety8:09 PM - 28 Feb 2016
No black nominees, people are like Chris you should Boycott ... how come it's only unemployed people who tell you to quit. I thought about quitting ... they are not going to cancel the Oscars cause I quit. The last thing I need is to lose another job to Kevin Hart. - Chris
Curious about the journalists who are profiled in "Spotlight"? Check out ABC News' entertainment writer Michael Rothman's interview with them here:
The Real 'Spotlight': Meet Team That Inspired the Oscar-Nominated FilmABC NewsA conversation with Mike Rezendes, Walter Robinson and Sacha Pfeiffer.
The one and only @RealTracyMorgan stars as the "Danish" Girl. #Oscars https://t.co/DtwPEMBe5p9:02 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Yes! Tracy Morgan is the "Danish" Girl! #Oscars 😂oscars.com snpy.tv/1oRwQ7nby Good Morning America via twitter 2/29/2016 2:04:27 AM
🎶 For you I have to risk it all... Cause the writing's on the wall. 🎶
@samsmithworld #Oscars https://t.co/xL0H2AH7q59:05 PM - 28 Feb 2016
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
- Rooney Mara, Carol
- Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
- Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
- Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
The #Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to Alicia Vikander for Danish Girl. #Oscars https://t.co/G8KQBgdYa69:13 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Live Stream of the carpet - http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/oscars-2016-watch-official-abc-red-carpet-live/story?id=37232832
The #Oscar for Best Costume Design goes to Mad Max: Fury Road. #Oscars https://t.co/eY5IvDiQLS9:20 PM - 28 Feb 2016
