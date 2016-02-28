Oscars 2016: LIVE UPDATES
Getting ready! @michaelstrahan now arriving! #Oscars https://t.co/b6fh9kJ8pxRetweeted by ABC7NY6:18 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Don't you love that blue?! @LaraSpencer now arriving on the red carpet! #Oscars https://t.co/gUP0FEDlTT6:29 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Red carpet ready at the grand staircase inside the Dolby Theater! @arobach #Oscars https://t.co/3hd5a13BWS6:12 PM - 28 Feb 2016
How about these two looking glam on the red carpet? @RobinRoberts @michaelstrahan #Oscars https://t.co/48oU5b5q4c5:54 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Alicia Vikander stuns in a custom @LouisVuitton dress. See more from the #Oscars red carpet: https://t.co/kng8bBlf6m https://t.co/X03MneumJB6:34 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Jacob Tremblay is ADORABLE #Oscars https://t.co/xPeQ0r5P286:34 PM - 28 Feb 2016
#Oscars: @MindyKaling for 'Inside Out' https://t.co/XXE1Dbf4C26:38 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The #Oscars red carpet is now in full force thanks to #StarWars actress Daisy Ridley https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/9Va8Vfm7tf6:39 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Alicia Vikander looks exactly like Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast.' #Oscars https://t.co/nk3B8EP6G46:47 PM - 28 Feb 2016
#Oscars Flashback: @WhoopiGoldberg in 1991 and tonight. https://t.co/u02H9ik0f5 https://t.co/QLo7VqtjFD6:37 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The Force is strong with Daisy Ridley on the #Oscars red carpet. #TheForceAwakens https://t.co/WFFxDOYG0I6:55 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Looking fabulous, @SofiaVergara! #Oscars https://t.co/VvRuqumBgf6:59 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The show is about to begin and look who I'm saying hello to! Get ready everyone! Red carpet starts now! https://t.co/O35GuicNNWRetweeted by GMA7:01 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Saoirse Ronan wearing a nod to her Irish heritage with her beautiful green dress. #Oscars https://t.co/Xkq1VvKvC17:11 PM - 28 Feb 2016
The red carpet is HOT! #Oscars https://t.co/tvrcNMYVoU7:16 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Best actress nominee @brielarson dons a glamorous blue dress on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/cnSAWlcF1x7:18 PM - 28 Feb 2016
.@heidiklum opts for a multicolored, feminine dress on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/t72owk1KsO7:17 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Olivia Munn brightens up the red carpet in an orange, one-shoulder gown https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/pjhlheTwnF7:13 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Sofia Vergara didn't bring her husband, Joe Manganiello, to the #Oscars. Here's why: https://t.co/8wuYNe1wnp https://t.co/93QNR955647:20 PM - 28 Feb 2016
"I'm gonna go to the #Oscars after parties." - @JacobTremblay is staying up past his bedtime tonight. https://t.co/vBRqH9qx7V7:21 PM - 28 Feb 2016
❤️ @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen! (with a baby on board!) #Oscars https://t.co/Ax0pbc54pZ7:30 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Sports meets hollywood. @oliviamunn and @AaronRodgers12 on the #Oscars red carpet! - @packers https://t.co/QIrRJVaAK37:25 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Margot Robbie. Wow. #Oscars https://t.co/e3ymFS532I7:27 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Hey #Gladiators, it's @kerrywashington! #Oscars #Scandal https://t.co/wefwFBZnf37:35 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Hello to you too, Matt Damon! #Oscars https://t.co/Wd4A940HyX7:39 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Supporting actress nominee Rachel McAdams rocks an elegant emerald gown at the #Oscars. https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/G5iVbfOsU67:42 PM - 28 Feb 2016
#Oscars Flashback: Matt Damon in 1998 and this evening. https://t.co/Mu0qNVIIYa7:46 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Cutting the fat off my monologue #oscars https://t.co/ngMQD6LAkt7:46 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Rocky! @TheSlyStallone in 1977 and tonight. #Oscars https://t.co/kYrACdb3b37:53 PM - 28 Feb 2016
I'm officially team #LittleMonsters - @ladygaga is beautiful and classy and so very talented! #Oscars https://t.co/LHhAnULSKfRetweeted by GMA7:48 PM - 28 Feb 2016
7:56 PM - 28 Feb 2016
#Oscars flashback from 1998 for @_juliannemoore. https://t.co/C7iHnX8FuS7:57 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Reese Witherspoon opted for purple, one of the night's hottest colors #Oscars https://t.co/p22XDow1fY https://t.co/P50nEsh5hV7:58 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Even The Hulk needs help with his bow tie. - @MarkRuffalo #Oscars https://t.co/aI0W4BSTAL8:02 PM - 28 Feb 2016
Retweet for Leo and Kate. #Oscars https://t.co/D8MYpPBdj38:14 PM - 28 Feb 2016
My heart will go on. #Oscars https://t.co/JN1GmSAtfe8:09 PM - 28 Feb 2016
