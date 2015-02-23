"When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself. I felt weird and different and felt like I didn't belong. Now I'm standing here this is for any kid out there who doesn't feel like they belong, because you do," - Graham Moore
"True art, true individual expression ... can't be compared, can't be labeled, our work will only be judged by time," Alejandro
(Meanwhile, Common and John Legend are heading backstage!)
And the winner is ... Eddie Redmayne
"I don't think I'm capable of articulating how I feel right now ... I am a lucky, lucky man -- wow!" Eddie, freaking out on stage. "This belongs to all the people around the world battling ALS."
Eddie is jumping up and down on stage, it's adorable how excited he is!!
And the winner is .... Julianne Moore
John Legend was just asked about Chrissy Teigen and how she reacted to the win: "She always inspires me and she’s so happy right now. She’s been crying since I won but she tried not to do it on camera so you don’t get her like you did last time but we’re gonna celebrate tonight. We’re gonna have a great time. This is really important there’s nothing like it in the world and for us to win this award we’re very grateful."
Crying, Julianne Moore "I read an article that said winning an Oscar could lead to living five years longer. If that's true, I want to thank the Academy, because my husband is younger than me!"
"To my husband Bart, thank you for my life, thank you for giving me a home," Julianne Moore
And the winner is ... Birdman
Supposedly Eddie Redmayne, Julianne Moore and the cast of "Birdman" are heading backstage -- but my guess is, they all must be pretty eager to get to the after
parties!
Julianne Moore is glowing backstage and can't stop smiling. "This is just amazing!" she said.
Julianne Moore just said her husband knew from the time he saw the film that she was going to walk away with an Oscar: "He was the first person to see the movie... When we walked out of there he said, 'You're gonna win an Oscar,'" she said. "I just couldn't believe he said that! But that's how much he supported me from the very very beginning."
@CMM228 It can translate to bigger, better roles down the line and of course, more recognition.
Eddie Redmayne and the cast of "Birdman" are coming backstage soon -- any questions for them?
@Cherie: I think he has, but if he comes back we'll try to ask him!
Here's Eddie Redmayne! He's talking about what he'll say to Stephen Hawking: "I'll certainly go to Cambridge at some point," he said. "Responsibility to tell their story truthfully and authentically, we felt it, so their support has been amazing."
"How did I feel? The fact that it was Cate Blanchett giving it... She's such an exceptional actor so I was recovering from that excitement of seeing her and then just trying to bury all this frenzy of nerves... it just felt like a euphoria really. An extraordinary euphoria. It's something i will not forget." - Eddie Redmayne, on what it feels like to win an Oscar
@Cherie: He most recently saw Stephen Hawking at the BAFTAs. "I will, I hope to speak to them soon and certainly will email them tonight."
"My mom is part of this journey... she is very old and I would like her to know that." - "Birdman" director Alejandro González Iñárritu, backstage, wanting to acknowledge his mother, whom he did not get to thank on stage
Were you offended by Sean Penn's joke when he introduced Alejandro González Iñárriu? He wasn't. "We have that kind of relationship, of old friendship," he said. "I didn't find him offensive. [I thought it] was very funny, in my personal opinion!"
"The Imitation Game" screenwriter is backstage, and he talked a bit about his emotional acceptance speech: "I'm a writer. When am I ever going to be on television?" he said. "This was my 45 minutes to get on television and say something … [so] I might as well use it to say something meaningful."
