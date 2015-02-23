Oscars 2015: Academy Awards Live Updates - Live Blogs & Updates - ABCNews

Oscars 2015: Academy Awards Live Updates

The big day is here -- it's time for the 2015 Oscars.All the action begins tonight at 7 p.m. EST, with the glam from the red carpet, the winners and of course, your host with the most -- Neil Patrick Harris.Harris, 41, takes over for last year's host Ellen DeGeneres who was amazing in 2014 with her record-breaking selfie and non-stop jokes, something Harris said is daunting but also that he's ready for the challenge.

