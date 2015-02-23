@CMM228, she called Meryl Streep "the queen of all actresses" and "the patron saint of actresses"!
Terrence Howard breaking down as he introduces "Whiplash," "The Imitation Game" and "Selma" -- very touching, you can see how he's affected by these films
And the winner is ... Citizenfour
"The subject of Citizenfour couldn't be here tonight for some treason ... reason," - Neil said and Edward Snowden.
Now Common and John Legend are on stage to perform "Glory."
Legend sounds sharp and on point - amazing performance thus far!
Common just as smooth, both artists are really captivating the audience.
That was an amazing performance, standing ovation -- well deserved
David Oyelowo with tears in his eyes, beautiful!
John Travolta just went up to Idina Menzel and pronounced her name!!!
And the winner is ... Glory
Common - "I would like to thank God that lives in us all. Recently John and I got to go to Selma and perform on the bridge that Dr. King marched on 50 years ago ...It was once a landmark of a divided nation, now a symbol for change ... the spirit of this bridge was built on hope."
Legend - "Selma is now, because the struggle for justice is right now."
"Right now the struggle for freedom and justice is real." - John Legend
Lady Gaga now singing songs from "The Sound of Music."
Julie Andrews just walked on stage out of nowhere!!
"Dear Lady Gaga, thank you for that wonderful tribute" - Julie Andrews "It's hard to believe 50 years have gone by since that joyous film was released. I blinked and here I am."
And the winner is ... The Grand Budapest Hotel
And the winner is ... Birdman
And the winner is ... The Imitation Game!!
The press room just broke into applause for that speech.