And the winner is ... Patricia Arquette!
"To My 'Boyhood' family, who I love and admire" - Patricia "To my friends, who all work so hard to make this world a better place."
"It's our time to have wage equality once and for all and woman's right for everyone in america" - Patricia Arquette
And the winner is .. Interstellar
And the winner is ... Feast
And the winner is ... Big Hero 6
And the winner is ... The Grand Budapest Hotel -- third of the night!!
And the winner is ... Birdman
Things take a somber turn as we reflect on those we lost in 2014, Meryl Streep takes the stage to honor them. "Through their work, they shared a piece of their soul."
"There will never be anyone like them, each and every one" - Meryl Streep
James Garner, Edward Herrmann, James Rebhorn, Gordon Willis, Ruby Dee, Robin Williams and more all honored thus far
Jennifer Hudson takes the stage to sing and honor all those we lost last year
Patricia Arquette is in the press room! Any questions?
And the winner is ... Whiplash