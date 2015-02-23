And the winner is ... The Grand Budapest Hotel
"She's so lovely, you could eat her up with her spoon " Neil on Reese Witherspoon
And the winner is ... The Grand Budapest Hotel -- back to back!!!
JK SIMMONS IS BACKSTAGE! Any questions for him??
JK Simmons joked that "maybe more people saw me tonight than see me in the commercials for the first time!" "This is the cherry on top of this extraordinary experience that 'Whiplash' has been for me."
@Mike95: He did say that he did think there were admirable traits about his character, but he doesn't admire his pedagogy.
He just left, but for those wondering, J.K. Simmons said he didn't script his speech and said what he had to say (regarding his family). He was humble, sweet and very funny.
And the winner is ... Ida
"How did I get here?" director of "Ida" "Fantastic, life is full of surprises!"
Up now, a performance of "Everything is Awesome!"
@DeborahdelCastillo: He didn't write it out beforehand either! Just spoke from the heart.
Winner for Best Live Action Short Film - "The Phone Call"
And the winner is ... "Crisis Hotline"
Neil proving everything sounds better in British accent -- asking David Oyelowo to help him
Neil doing parody of "Birdman" scene where Michael Keaton had to walk in his underwear around back to the stage for his performance
Yep, Neil is in his underwear and shoes, nothing else!!
Neil's in pretty great shape
And the winner is .. Whiplash
And the winner is ... American Sniper