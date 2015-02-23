Lesley Messer Ladies and Gents!!
Curious as to why so many stars who aren't up for awards are walking the carpet? They're probably presenting. Here's the complete list of presenters:
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston
Jason Bateman
Cate Blanchett
Jessica Chastain
Marion Cotillard
Benedict Cumberbatch
Viola Davis
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Idris Elba
Ansel Elgort
Chris Evans
Kevin Hart
Terrence Howard
Josh Hutcherson
Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Johnson
Felicity Jones
Nicole Kidman
Jared Leto
Jennifer Lopez
Shirley MacLaine
Matthew McConaughey
Sienna Miller
Chloe Grace Moretz
Eddie Murphy
Liam Neeson
Lupita Nyong'o
David Oyelowo
Gwyneth Paltrow
Chris Pine
Chris Pratt
Margot Robbie
Zoe Saldana
Octavia Spencer
Meryl Streep
Channing Tatum
Miles Teller
John Travolta
Kerry Washington
Naomi Watts
Oprah Winfrey
Reese Witherspoon
T-Minus 10 minutes till the show!!!!
We're getting final instructions on how to behave backstage (no photos, sorry guys!) and everybody's excited for things to get going!
Here we go Neil Patrick Harris just took the stage!!!!
"Tonight we honor Hollywood's best and whitest ... I mean brightest" - Neil
Neil just pointed at Clint Eastwood and basically asked him to pull a Kanye West -- this is going to be good!
Neil is singing a montage of past films and Anna Kendrick just joined him -- best Duet Ever!
Now Jack Black is joining in on the fun!! Tenacious D!!!!
There really are no words -- this is easily one of the best musical numbers in Oscars history, so much diverse talent -- more Jack Black, more Kendrick, more more!!
"That whole thing, completely improvised" - Neil
American Sniper grossed almost $300 million ---- "American Sniper is Oprah, cause you're rich" - Neil
Press room erupted into applause for J.K. Simmons.
"Wow ... I am grateful everyday for the most remarkable person I know my wife" - JK
"I am grateful for you love, your kindness, your wisdom, your sacrifice, your patience" - JK talking about his wife and his children
"You are smart, loving people and that's because you are a reflection of your mother." - JK. "Call your mom, call you dad. If you are lucky enough to have a mother or father on this planet don't text, call them."
Amazing speech!! Just simply amazing.
J.K. Simmons is going to be heading backstage at some point soon -- anybody have any questions for him?!
The gift bags for attendees this year include $160,000 worth of gifts -- wow