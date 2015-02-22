Oscars 2015: Academy Awards Live Updates
The big day is here -- it's time for the 2015 Oscars.All the action begins tonight at 7 p.m. EST, with the glam from the red carpet, the winners and of course, your host with the most -- Neil Patrick Harris.Harris, 41, takes over for last year's host Ellen DeGeneres who was amazing in 2014 with her record-breaking selfie and non-stop jokes, something Harris said is daunting but also that he's ready for the challenge.
-
Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom #Oscars2015 #RedCarpet http://t.co/P25I3TIw4i #RedCarpet
-
J-Lo looks incredible, as always!!@JLo No a llegado a la #RedCarpet y ya esta causando sensaciones!!! #Oscars2015 http://t.co/yY85AtCKBa
-
What do you think of Anna in pink??Beautiful @AnnaKendrick47, #Oscars2015 #RedCarpet http://t.co/oWXYD8fA3S
-
Patricia Arquette on #RedCarpet of the #Oscars2015, #Boyhood http://t.co/SlsWEvfpSY
-
Another look at @AnnaKendrick47 on the #OscarsRedCarpet. #Oscars http://t.co/yROiNH3YV2 http://t.co/PGRE0pleid
-
Is there anything @michaelstrahan doesn't do? Starting #Oscars night by handing out candy on the #OscarsRedCarpet. http://t.co/0Pb8F86Kyj
-
The Host has arrived!!!
-
It's scary how well and how much the nominees were able to capture the essence of the characters they played - check out this interactive of the nominated actors and their real-life counterparts!.@ABC Interactive: The people behind the stories vs. the #Oscars-nominated portrayals --> http://t.co/YzX24uoWQa http://t.co/Z3ebVkldgG
-
-
Smooth, Ethan Hawke...real smooth. #Boyhood #redcarpet #oscars
-
@sarahaines, Adam Levine...Adam, Sara....Sara, BE COOL. #oscars #redcarpet
-
So Mr. Grey let you come to the #Oscars? Loving that red, Dakota Johnson! #oscars #redcarpet #50Shades
-
Hunger Games!!!Would Josh Hutcherson win the fashion Hunger Games on the #OscarsRedCarpet? #Oscars http://t.co/yROiNH3YV2 http://t.co/NaopK0MV15
-
FYI!!!How much does the #Oscars Statuette weigh? (@TheAcademy) #OscarsTrivia http://t.co/Hi0EBS3nVt
-
All of our #Focus is on you, Margot Robbie. #oscars #redcarpet
-
Country legends Faith Hill and Tim McGraw! #oscars #redcarpet
-
You feeling his look??Most unique #OscarsRedCarpet look of the night so far: @iamwill. #Oscars http://t.co/yROiNH3YV2 http://t.co/51zapkIGWM
-
-
Michael Keaton #Oscars2015 http://t.co/KalDnV6HTZ
-
Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee Laura Dern (#Wild) #Oscars #RedCarpet
-
Remeber when we told you our camera guy knew what was up with the rain? #oscars #redcarpet #Flooded
-
She is all set to go! @RobinRoberts looking great on the #OscarsRedCarpet as the stars begin to arrive. #Oscars http://t.co/SQvRRKn2d1
-
-
-
Rosamund Pike in a rose colored red dress. Just stunning. #OscarsRedCarpet #Oscars http://t.co/GR0OxHnAA8 http://t.co/EefEGTSkyU
-
#Oscars Flashback: @AnnaKendrick47 in 2010 and 2015 http://t.co/wNUVPKy4eQ
-
-
-
Because you were dying to know, this is what Lupita Nyong'o is wearing. LOVE. #oscars #redcarpet
-
Doesn't matter if she's covered in green or blue paint, Zoe Saldana always looks breathtaking! #oscars #redcarpet
-
Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee Eddie Redmayne (#TheoryOfEverything) #Oscars #RedCarpet
-
Hello to 2 of our favorites! #Oscars nominee @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen. #OscarsRedCarpet http://t.co/GR0OxHnAA8 http://t.co/hv8jYVNAc8
-
FYI!!Most Nominated #Oscars Films:
Birdman - 9
The Grand Budapest Hotel - 9
Imitation Game - 8
Boyhood/American Sniper - 6 http://t.co/hTYQlcN64k
-
Awesome!! It's going to be wait for it --- Legen .... Dary!!!Your host! Neil Patrick Harris arrives w/husband David Burtka on the #OscarsRedCarpet. #Oscars http://t.co/GR0OxHnAA8 http://t.co/tJkCFdZsPE
-
JK Simmons!! Nice hat!Looks like a case of #Whiplash, eh, J.K. Simmons? More awful movie puns to come, people. #oscars #redcarpet
-
Looking lovely (and quite surprised?), Rita Ora. #oscars #redcarpet
-
Is Marion Cotillard an angel? RT for yes or RT for yes #OscarsRedCarpet http://t.co/Jflq33Ha14
-
"I go where the beauty light is!" - #Selma director Ava DuVernay
-
"Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there's a heart..." #Oscars #OscarsRedCarpet http://t.co/Ab0PTFQif5
-
-
-
Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee Edward Norton (Birdman) #Oscars #RedCarpet
-
The Rock in the building!!!The Rock's selfie game goes way harder than yours. #oscars #redcarpet
-
The always gorgeous, always regal Viola Davis! #oscars #redcarpet
-
#Oscars Flashback: @MichaelKeaton in 1983 and 2015 http://t.co/nekrp6VpK6