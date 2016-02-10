New Hampshire Primary 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
Today marks the 100th New Hampshire primary and it's a crucial day for the 2016 presidential candidates as people cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary. With independents making up more than 40 percent of the electorate, the New Hampshire primary can often surprise. Keep checking back for live updates from the ABC News political team as voting is underway.
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 2:39:00 AM
.@RealBenCarson statement on the NH primary results: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0fxehUAAAdfvK.jpgby Katherine Faulders via twitter 2/10/2016 2:39:29 AM
Chris Christie’s New Hampshire chairman just came out to tell the crowd to stick tight as the gov continues to watch the results come inby Jordyn Phelps via twitter 2/10/2016 2:40:10 AM
Crowd goes CRAZY when Bernie says "when we make it to the White House." #NHprimaryby Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/10/2016 2:46:32 AM
Sen. Marco Rubio taking a break from the campaign trail tmrw - returning to DC (via SC) to vote on North Korea sanctions bill.by Ben Siegel via twitter 2/10/2016 2:49:55 AM
DNC fundraising email: "Trump won."by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 2:50:10 AM
John Kasich's Projected 2nd Place Finish in NH ExplainedABC NEWS ANALYSIS DESK: ABC News is projecting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich will finish second in the New Hampshire Republican primary Tuesday night and he did so as a kind of anti-Donald Trump candidate, earning his best support among some of Trump’s weakest groups.Here’s a look at a few factors that earned him a projected second-place finish in the Granite State, according to vote analysis and exit poll results:
Some 45 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters were looking for experience rather than a political outsider –- and Kasich got 28 percent in this group, followed by Bush and Rubio, with 20 and 18 percent, respectively. (Trump did very well “outsider” voters).
A third of Republican voters said they oppose Trump’s call to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the United States; Kasich won this group, with 27 percent support.
Kasich virtually tied Trump among moderates and liberals -– 31 percent for Trump, 29 percent for Kasich. But support for Kasich plummeted among conservatives, to 11 percent, and they accounted for seven in 10 voters. MORE
Hillary Clinton greets the "Arkansas Travelers" while working the rope line - before heading backstage http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0iK6vUUAMXIL9.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:54:03 AM
Waiting on Chris Christie... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0jCmyW8AAInhM.jpgby Jordyn Phelps via twitter 2/10/2016 2:54:09 AM
Big cheers at Rubio rally when Fox News says Chris Christie will finish in 6th place in NH GOP primaryby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:55:56 AM
And now big boos at Rubio rally when Fox News turns to Jeb Bush speechby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:55:58 AM
Trump takes stage with wife Melania by his sideby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:56:11 AM
Trump opens by saying WOW. Crowd chanting "build the wall, build the wall." @ABCPolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0jrDCXIAQnd_n.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 2/10/2016 2:56:41 AM
Trump says "thank you to my parents" in opening his remarksby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:56:54 AM
Trump thanks all his siblings - including his late brother Fred "a fantastic guy...he's up there looking down"by John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:57:21 AM
.@JebBush speaking to supporters. "This campaign is not dead, we're going on to South Carolina!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0kBRJWEAAf2hK.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 2/10/2016 2:58:14 AM
"Does Corey have a ground game or what," Trump says referring to his campaign manager who calls NH homeby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:58:30 AM
"We learned a lot about ground games in one week, I gotta tell you." Trump, bringing the truth.by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 2:59:12 AM
"Nobody takes more phone calls in a day then Hope," Trump says thanking his comms director (she's ignoring my calls right now)by John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:59:18 AM
Trump on victories in the future : "Believe me it's gonna be for several weeks" @ABCPoliticsby Tom Llamas via twitter 2/10/2016 3:00:13 AM
"We want to thank the people of NH," Trump says to his supporters in a jam packed houseby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 3:00:30 AM
Jeb: We need someone that can defeat Hillary Clinton in the fall *cheers* not just Hillary Clinton but maybe Bernie Sanders as well.by Candace Smith via twitter 2/10/2016 3:00:47 AM
"I want to thank you, we love you...you started it!" Trump says to the roomby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 3:01:04 AM
Trump congrats Bernie on his win - "He wants to give away our country folks...we're not gonna let it happen..we wish him a lot of luck."by John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 3:01:49 AM
Kasich still not out. Gordon Humphrey: "There are certain external factors that you will understand."by Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/10/2016 3:03:38 AM
First reality star primary winner and first Jewish primary winner. HISTORY people HISTORY !by Corinne Cathcart via twitter 2/10/2016 3:06:25 AM
.@marcorubio taking stage in Manchester, NH as it's still unclear where he will place in the NH primaryby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 3:10:36 AM
Rubio says he called Trump to congratulate him. When crowd booed, Rubio said "No he earned this victory" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0nMn1WwAANCt3.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 3:12:05 AM
wow - Rubio: "I did not do well on Saturday night... that will never happen again."by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 3:12:41 AM
Trump's campaign manager departing stage singing along to Beatles "Revolution" ... specifically saw him mouth the word "Alright"by John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 3:13:11 AM
Trump Thanks His Parents in Victory Speech
ABC's JOHN SANTUCCI: Trump has hardly mentioned his parents or siblings on the trail – but in accepting his win tonight in NH, Donald Trump looked up and said his parents are looking down on him and “they’re happy”. He thanked his siblings, naming each of them. “A fantastic guy…he’s up there looking down!” Trump said of his late brother Fred. He also thanked his wife and children.
Trump congratulated the other candidates…”We have a number of talented people….a number of them called….now that I got that over with!”, Trump said to laughter. He then turned into his usual stump speech, the wall, taking out China, trade deals, Obamacare, and hitting the signature issue for New Hampshire -- heroine.
“We are going to win in South Carolina,” he said departing the stage.
The Donald campaigns tomorrow night in South Carolina.
Video: Highlights From Sanders' Victory Speech After New Hampshire PrimaryABC NewsThe democratic presidential candidate is excited for the large voter turnout, thanks his supporters.
Rubio in New Hampshire: You will see us again because we are coming back in November for the general electionby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 3:18:48 AM
Rubio: South Carolina - we are on the way!by Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 3:18:49 AM
Larry Hogan introducing Christie, talking about campaign in past tense...by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 3:21:11 AM
Looks like Mary Pat Christie is shedding a few tears as @GovChristie speaks. #fitnby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 2/10/2016 3:23:06 AM
CORRECTION: Chris Christie will not be dropping out. He's is going home to see final results to come in and says there's no need to go to South Carolina to watch those results come in.
He said he came to New Hampshire with a message and appealed to a lot of people but that it wasn’t enough.
He congratulated Trump on his victory and said the people of New Hampshire spoke clearly.
JUST IN: With 69 percent of precincts reporting, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, and Marco Rubio have maintained a tight three-way race for third in the New Hampshire Republican primary. Each candidate is separated by less than a percentage point. Therefore ABC News is not projecting a winner for third, fourth, and fifth place.
Video: John Kasich Thanks Supporters in New HampshireABC NewsThe Republican presidential candidate finished second behind Trump in the New Hampshire primary.
-
Video: Inside Jeb Bush's New Hampshire Primary EventABC NewsABC News' Josh Haskell takes us inside the Jeb Bush's event as the governor walks out to address his supporters.
Cruz says grassroots gave him "an outright victory in IA" and "a far stronger result in N.H. than anyone predicted" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0xlfXW8AIKot_.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/10/2016 3:57:41 AM
Bush Says His 'Campaign is Not Dead,' NH Has 'Reset the Race'ABC's CANDACE SMITH: As Jeb Bush dukes it out for third place with Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, he came out, triumphant and defiant, speaking to a group of supporters at Manchester Community College.
This was not a man who believes his campaign is ending.
"Here’s the deal. I will be a president that fixes these things to honor our veterans and we, just like him, is not dead, Bush said. "This campaign is not dead. We’re going on to South Carolina."
He hit back on the pundits who said he had no chance.
"The pundits had it all figured out last Monday night when the IA caucuses were complete they said that the race was a three person race between two freshmen senators and a reality TV star. While the reality TV star is still doing well, it looks like you all have reset the race and for that, I am really grateful."
Ted Cruz Paints Results as Victory, Jabs at Donald Trump
ABC's JESSICA HOPPER: Sen. Ted Cruz took the stage in Hollis, New Hampshire to chants of “Ted!” Acknowledging the results were still coming in, Cruz said he was “effectively tied for third” and painted the results as historical and a victory.
“That is the result that all of us were told was impossible,” said Cruz of his standing in New Hampshire. “Together we have done what the media and pundits said could not be done and what the Washington establishment desperately hoped could not be done."
His public congratulations of Trump led to the crowd to shout boos.
“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on an impressive win tonight. And John Kasich had a good night tonight, but the real winner is the conservative grassroots who propelled us to an outright victory in Iowa and to a far stronger result in New Hampshire than anyone predicted,” Cruz said.
After saying a nice thing about Trump, he subtly jabbed at him throughout his speech.
“Do we want a campaign conservative, someone who talks a good game but doesn’t walk the walk or do we want a consistent conservative?” Cruz said. As Cruz mingled with supporters, Cruz told ABC News how he felt.
He said, "Fantastic. A great evening. And we will see you later tonight or early tomorrow morning in the great state of South Carolina.”
John Kasich was drowned out by supporters during his party on the night of the New Hampshire…by Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/10/2016 4:30:38 AM