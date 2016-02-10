New Hampshire Primary 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
Today marks the 100th New Hampshire primary and it's a crucial day for the 2016 presidential candidates as people cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary. With independents making up more than 40 percent of the electorate, the New Hampshire primary can often surprise. Keep checking back for live updates from the ABC News political team as voting is underway.
-
"After splitting the first two contests..." Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook writes in new memo, conceding loss in New Hampshireby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 1:05:19 AM
-
Clinton camp looking towards Super Tues now. "The nomination will very likely be won in March, not February," Mook writes in memo.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 1:07:18 AM
-
John Kasich's primary-night party fills up in Concord, NH http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0NQ6_XIAEP2gy.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/10/2016 1:19:22 AM
-
This is how @BernieSanders is celebrating right now http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0OHywUMAAI64I.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 1:23:09 AM
-
-
With 14 percent of precincts reporting in #NHprimary:
Sanders 56
Clinton 42by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/10/2016 1:31:52 AM
-
With 12 percent of precincts reporting in #NHprimary:
Trump 34
Kasich 16
Bush 12
Cruz 11
Rubio 10
Christie 8
Fiorina 4
Carson 2by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/10/2016 1:31:53 AM
-
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus released the following statement on Hillary Clinton’s loss in the New Hampshire primary:
“After an embarrassing showing in Iowa, Hillary Clinton’s resounding loss in New Hampshire is another devastating blow for her campaign. No amount of spin can make up for such a crushing defeat in a state that has for decades been in the Clintons’ corner. It’s clear that the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s reckless conduct as Secretary of State has become a massive liability for her campaign and that even Democrats find her dishonesty and hypocrisy unacceptable. The prospect that Democrats could nominate a self-avowed socialist is growing more probable by the day, and shows how off course Hillary Clinton’s coronation has gone.”
-
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 1:39:09 AM
-
-
Clinton has called Sanders to congratulate him on his win, per comms director twitter.com/jmpalmieri/sta…by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 1:49:28 AM
-
.@HillaryClinton did best among those who want an experienced politician (53-47) and who are satisfied w/ the way gov't is working (56-44)by Jonathan Karl via twitter 2/10/2016 1:54:02 AM
-
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 1:56:31 AM
-
and... there's the DNC stmt, from DWS: "I want to congratulate tonight’s Democratic winner, Bernie Sanders for his victory..."by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 1:57:07 AM
-
-
-
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 2:02:00 AM
-
And with this win under his belt, Trump keeps up momentum this week campaigning in SC then stopping LA, FL and back to SC this weekendby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:06:15 AM
-
With 26 percent of precincts reporting in #NHPrimary:
Trump 34
Kasich 15
Cruz 12
Bush 12
Rubio 10
Christie 8
Fiorina 4
Carson 2by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/10/2016 2:06:40 AM
-
Very big crowd here at Trump watch party - all smiles thus far http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0Ya4JW4AABwYO.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:08:00 AM
-
Hillary Clinton tweets congrats to Sanders twitter.com/hillaryclinton…by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:08:13 AM
-
Kasich's account tweets twitter.com/JohnKasich/sta…by Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/10/2016 2:13:48 AM
-
As @JebBush dukes it out for 3rd place, his election night party is slowly filling up. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0ZVSJXEAAPDkN.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 2/10/2016 2:14:29 AM
-
.@HillaryClinton: I want to begin by congratulating Senator Sanders for his victory tonight...I still love New Hampshire and I always willby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:15:22 AM
-
And the crowd cheers as they find out @JohnKasich finishes second in the NH primaryby Katherine Faulders via twitter 2/10/2016 2:15:31 AM
-
Clinton: "People have every right to be angry. But they're also hungry - hungry for solutions."by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 2:16:35 AM
-
Sanders crowd jeering @HillaryClinton as she talks about getting money out of politics.by Brad Mielke via twitter 2/10/2016 2:17:27 AM
-
Hillary Clinton delivering NH concession speech. "I want I say, I still love New Hampshire," she says http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0arMkW8AABUiA.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:18:01 AM
-
Hilary Clinton is in "good spirits," @jmpalmieri says. "She doesn't like to lose, but she expected it."by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:18:04 AM
-
ABC's MICHAEL FALCONE: Despite a projected 7th place finish in the New Hampshire primary, Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina told an audience in Manchester tonight that she feels the “wind” at her back and pledged to continue fighting for the GOP nomination.
“Our fight is just beginning,” she said in brief remarks.
-
.@HillaryClinton's line about no bankers too big to jail lifted almost exactly from Sanders stumpby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 2:21:07 AM
-
Clinton drowned out by cheers when she says, "Human rights as women's rights, human rights as gay rights, human rights as worker’s rights.."by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:23:48 AM
-
Sanders onstage crowd - "thank you New Hampshire" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0c1hUW4AAnnvU.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 2:27:42 AM
-
So as Clinton spoke, the Trump crowd boo'd very loudly - Sanders speaking now, Trump crowd is unfazed (so far)by John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:28:01 AM
-
.@BernieSanders supporters still streaming through the doors, being greeted with joyful bear hugs. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0dlOiWwAAMv-J.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/10/2016 2:30:13 AM
-
.@BernieSanders channels @realdonaldtrump and says "YUGE" voter turnout led to his victory in NHby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/10/2016 2:31:32 AM
-
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 2:31:56 AM
-
Kasich supporters chant "O-H" "I-O" here in New Hampshire. He's had lots of volunteers and friends come from Ohio to help out here.by Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/10/2016 2:32:21 AM
-
Sanders thanks NH for a huge voter turnout. The crowd shouts it back: "YUUUUUGE!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0dubtWwAAyo6y.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/10/2016 2:32:42 AM
-
Marco Rubio NH party has a veeeeeery different vibe from his Iowa partyby Charli James via twitter 2/10/2016 2:33:10 AM
-
Reaction from @BernieSanders crowd when Clinton talks about appealing to young peopleby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 2:36:09 AM
-
Being told Trump will speak shortlyby John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 2:36:13 AM
-
Chants of "buy a seatbelt!" - a reference to a line Kasich used in the @ABC #GOPDebate Saturdayby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/10/2016 2:36:27 AM
-
.@BernieSanders says the political establish is now "on notice" after his victory http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ca0e_1vWcAI46qo.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 2:37:01 AM
-
by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 2:39:00 AM