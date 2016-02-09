New Hampshire Primary 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
Today marks the 100th New Hampshire primary and it's a crucial day for the 2016 presidential candidates as people cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary. With independents making up more than 40 percent of the electorate, the New Hampshire primary can often surprise. Keep checking back for live updates from the ABC News political team as voting is underway.
A Closer Look At New Hampshire’s Track Record of Predicting Presidents
ABC’S PAOLA CHAVEZ: The first New Hampshire primary was held on March 14, 1916, and today the Granite State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its nominating contest.
The New Hampshire primary has long been the second major testing ground for candidates following the Iowa caucuses.
So who has the best track record of predicting presidents? Let’s take a look at the contests since 1976.
Snapchat Celebrates New Hampshire Primary with Festive Filters
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: A few festive filters have popped up on Snapchat users’ apps in the Granite State.
The words “they see me votin’” are scrawled on the top of one, while “New Hampshire primary day” is on the bottom of another.
Two candidates that are currently being represented on the app are presidential candidates Ben Carson and Bernie Sanders.
Massive Pig Corralled at New Hampshire Polling Station
ABC’s EVAN MCMURRY: One New Hampshire voter this morning wanted to see how the sausage gets made. A massive pig weighing over 600 pounds was corralled today from outside a voting station here in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to the Pelham Police Department. The pig lingered among Granite State voters, who were just filing in to their local polling station at a Pelham high school. Police said the owner was contacted and came to retrieve the pig and return it to a local farm. This was not the first intersection of the New Hampshire primary and farm animals today: A Scottish Highlander, a cattle breed, was spotted "campaigning" for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
The @BernieSanders Bus is back! Take a tour with me here: abcn.ws/1N2aEfA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CazhZXlW8AAmiW-.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/9/2016 10:06:59 PM
This is scary -- This is the media set for tonight's Trump results party. Hope people wore deodorant or tic tacs http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaziY4wUYAAIaxt.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/9/2016 10:11:14 PM
late deciders - nearly half of GOP voters today picked candidate in last few days, per preliminary #nhprimary exit pollsby Rick Klein via twitter 2/9/2016 10:14:25 PM
#NHPrimary : Per @GoogleTrends , @JohnKasich is the most searched candidate today in New Hampshire. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CazgV4UW4AEXUPn.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter retweeted by JTSantucci 2/9/2016 10:14:58 PM
Nearly Half of GOP Primary Voters Picked Their Candidate Within the Last Few Days, Preliminary Exit Polls SayABC's GARY LANGER: In preliminary exitpoll results from the New Hampshire primaries, there are plenty of self-identified late deciders, especially on the GOP side. Nearly half of Republican primary voters in these preliminary New Hampshire exit poll results say they finally picked their candidate only within the last few days. Fewer Democrats are later deciders, about two in 10.
Independents are turning out in substantial numbers in both the Republican and Democratic primaries, with many voters in both contests expressing interest in a political outsider for their parties’ nominees.
Political independents account for about four in 10 primary voters in both the Republican and Democratic contests, according to preliminary exit poll results. That’s typical of the usual high turnout among independents in New Hampshire. They’re less prevalent in other state primaries.
Families Campaign for Candidates
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Presidential hopefuls are not the only ones still shaking hands and talking to voters. Their families are on the trail campaigning until the very last minute too.
Here’s a look at the husbands, wives and children trying to convince Granite State voters to support their candidate:.@RealBenCarson with Candy Carson waving signs @Merrimack high school. https://t.co/bjDSDs7dvF10:23 AM - 09 Feb 2016
Gov @JohnKasich & @KarenKasich visiting polling locations this morning in NH - Vote Kasich! #Kasich4Us #FITN https://t.co/uwNnJid9qv8:48 AM - 09 Feb 2016
Say “Hillary”! https://t.co/Wv9oqaiX5e3:51 PM - 09 Feb 2016
The girls joined in the "Marco! Rubio!" chant outside the Windham High School polling place today.
Be sure to get out and vote for Marco! #fitn #newhampshireby jeanettedrubio via Instagram
#NHPrimary : Per @GoogleTrends , @JohnKasich is the most searched candidate today in New Hampshire. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CazgV4UW4AEXUPn.jpgby ABC News Politics via twitter retweeted by TheBradMielke 2/9/2016 10:19:30 PM
Nearly half of Republicans looking for a candidate from “outside the political establishment," per prelim exit polls abcnews.go.com/PollingUnit/vo…by Rick Klein via twitter 2/9/2016 10:24:28 PM
That Time Ted Cruz Was Handed a Lightsaber
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Cruz accepted the “Republican presidential candidate lightsaber” in a New Hampshire town hall from a voter who asked him to join the Jedi force against Citizens United.Cruz said it was the most unique question he’s heard on the campaign trail, but while he accepted the lightsaber -- he said he wouldn’t use it against the controversial Supreme Court decision.
Jeb! Asks Audience to “Please Clap”
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: After former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush pledged to be a commander in chief and instead of a “divider in chief,” an audience in a Henniker town hall remained silent.
Seconds later, it was broken when Bush said disheartened to the crowd: “Please clap.”
Laughs and applause broke out.
Ivanka Trump shows up at Bedford, NH poll location, says father is feeling "wonderful" tonight #FITN #NHPrimaryby Charli James via twitter 2/9/2016 10:43:35 PM
What the Prediction Market Says About NH
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: Pivit uses historical data, real-time information and public opinion to predict what will happen during live events. Users cast their predictions whether the chances of a given event will go higher or lower than the current prognosis.
So how are the markets forecasting the New Hampshire primary?
Following his second place finish in Iowa, Donald Trump is predicted to come in first place in the Granite State, as 83 percent odds show him winning the primary.
On the other side of the aisle, Bernie Sanders is predicted to win in the critical state at 99 percent odds, leaving Hillary Clinton in second place.
However, on the GOP side second place is up for grabs. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are duking it out for the second string.
Marco Rubio had a strong finish in Iowa, but took one too many hits from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the last GOP debate, ahead of the primaries.
Pivit notes Rubio’s “disappointing” performance in the debate, hosted by ABC News, cost him.
The scene at Manchester Ward 3. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cazr83fWwAA2RE9.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/9/2016 10:53:12 PM
more GOP voters #NHPrimary satisfied w Trump as nominee than Cruz or Rubio, in prelim exit polls abcnews.go.com/PollingUnit/vo…
Jim Gilmore is Almost Mathematically Impossible to Win GOP NominationABC's RYAN STRUYK: Republican presidential candidate Jim Gilmore has now missed the West Virginia, Maryland, Indiana and New Mexico ballot deadlines. He also did not win any delegates in Iowa.
This means the former Virginia governor, who appeared on the nationally-televised undercard debate stage less than two weeks ago, is now just 53 delegates away from it being mathematically impossible for him to reach his goal of winning a majority of delegates for the Republican nomination.
Everyone else remaining in the race has made every ballot deadline so far.
Gilmore is now ineligible for 1,183 delegates so far. (Total delegates = 2,472. To win = 1,237.)But that hasn't stopped him from campaigning as hard as he can in New Hampshire.Manchester Ward 2 is very lively today. https://t.co/PoTVkrJU9G1:55 PM - 09 Feb 2016
-
Who’s Leading the GOP Field in New Hampshire Endorsements
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Trump may be leading in the polls in New Hampshire but he has yet to nab as many major New Hampshire endorsements as his fellow candidates.
Trump did get an endorsement from New Hampshire resident and former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown. But it’s Chris Christie, John Kasich and Jeb Bush who are leading the GOP pack in endorsements.
Christie scooped up support from the New Hampshire Union Leader, the state Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, and two of the state’s most-courted GOP activists Renee and Dan Plummer.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich bragged of his New Hampshire endorsements at the Jan. 28 Republican debate, including the Concord Monitor and GOP chair Fergus Cullen. Jeb Bush is being backing by several notable New Hampshire GOP activists and state Senate president Chuck Morse.
One of the most coveted endorsements in the state is that of Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who has not thrown her support behind anyone yet.
So stocked for New Hampshire primary coverage to begin with @Nawazistan @ABCNewsLive abcnews.go.com/live http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Caztlz9WcAAufLX.jpgby LZ Granderson via twitter 2/9/2016 11:13:23 PM
Huge line of people still trying to get into @BernieSanders party in Concord tonight - being told they needed tickets/ at capacityby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/9/2016 11:19:57 PM
Who’s Leading the Dem Field in New Hampshire Endorsements
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Clinton scooped up the endorsements of three prominent New Hampshire politicians Gov. Maggie Hassan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Ann Kuster, among others.
A major local daily newspaper, the Concord Monitor, also endorsed her arguing that “No contender’s resume can come within miles of matching Clinton’s. She’s ready to take up the nation’s top job on day one, and her knowledge of domestic issues and foreign policy is encyclopedic.”
Sanders has picked up endorsements from former State Sen. Burt Cohen, activist Caroline French and the largest New Hampshire union -- SEIU.
Two-Mile Long Line Of Cars Waits To Vote In New Hampshire
ABC's RYAN STRUYK and SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: New Hampshire voters have been flocking to the polls all day – and they’re still coming even though most polls are either closed or will close shortly.
One polling location in Merrimack has prompted a two-mile long line of cars waiting to cast their ballots in the crucial, first-in-the-nation primary. Officials cannot say yet whether turnout is record-breaking, but New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner has been predicting a record overall turnout on Tuesday, fueled mainly by a surge in Republican ballots cast.
Officials have not made a decision yet about whether to keep polls open in Merrimack, but they are monitoring the situation and know there are long lines there.
“The Attorney General has a person on site monitoring that,” Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlon told ABC News. “And we’ll be discussing what the options are in terms of the polls closing there…there’s no decision yet.”The line of people waiting to vote in #NHPrimary is estimated to be 2 miles long in Merrimack, NH - @WCVB https://t.co/fAt8FmTIWuRetweeted by ABCPolitics6:39 PM - 09 Feb 2016
Polls just closed here in Bedford, NH #FITN #NHPrimary http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Caz7vN1VAAA2gGc.jpgby Charli James via twitter 2/10/2016 12:02:09 AM
Among four issues, more Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire say income inequality or the economy/jobs are their top issues, each cited by about a third. Health care is a top issue for about a quarter of voters, while terrorism trails far behind in priority. For more polling analyses, head to abcn.wsby Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 12:03:23 AM
Good pick twitter.com/IvankaTrump/st…by John Santucci via twitter 2/10/2016 12:04:25 AM
Look at this line! Voter registration line in Bedford, NH. Doors closed, but anyone inside gets to vote. #NHPrimaryby Charli James via twitter 2/10/2016 12:06:32 AM
-
Sanders party tonight at a high school - press getting coffee from cafeteria http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Caz_i6YW0AA-eaL.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 12:22:11 AM
I remember being one of only two or three cameras at Sanders events #fitn http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Caz_8DoWAAARneO.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 12:22:13 AM
While it’s too soon to assess the impact, two-thirds of GOP voters say the recent candidate debates were an important factor in their vote. A majority of Democratic voters in New Hampshire say the same. For more polling analyses, head to abcn.ws
striking in both parties that nobody seems to be valuing "electability." way down in priority list in both sides, in prelim exit pollsby Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 12:38:03 AM
Here we go --
With 1 percent of precincts reporting in New Hampshire:
Sanders 58%
Clinton 38%by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/10/2016 12:47:06 AM
Here are our numbers with 2 percent of precincts reporting in New Hampshire:
Trump 41%
Cruz 11%
Kasich 10%
Bush 10%
Rubio 9%by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/10/2016 12:47:07 AM
as for that New Hampshire picks presidents thing... well, guess we'll see.by Rick Klein via twitter 2/10/2016 1:01:23 AM
Cheers erupt at Sanders victory partyby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/10/2016 1:02:02 AM
