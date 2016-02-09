What the Prediction Market Says About NH

ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: Pivit uses historical data, real-time information and public opinion to predict what will happen during live events. Users cast their predictions whether the chances of a given event will go higher or lower than the current prognosis.





So how are the markets forecasting the New Hampshire primary?





Following his second place finish in Iowa, Donald Trump is predicted to come in first place in the Granite State, as 83 percent odds show him winning the primary.

On the other side of the aisle, Bernie Sanders is predicted to win in the critical state at 99 percent odds, leaving Hillary Clinton in second place.

However, on the GOP side second place is up for grabs. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich are duking it out for the second string.





Marco Rubio had a strong finish in Iowa, but took one too many hits from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the last GOP debate, ahead of the primaries.





Pivit notes Rubio’s “disappointing” performance in the debate, hosted by ABC News, cost him.





A dark horse, Kasich is on the move in the Granite State, passing Cruz overnight.