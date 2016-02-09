New Hampshire Primary 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
Today marks the 100th New Hampshire primary and it's a crucial day for the 2016 presidential candidates as people cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary. With independents making up more than 40 percent of the electorate, the New Hampshire primary can often surprise. Keep checking back for live updates from the ABC News political team as voting is underway.
Video: New Hampshire Primary Results: Everything You Need to KnowABC NewsHere's a look at some of the highlights from the New Hampshire Primary on Feb. 9, 2016.
ABC News projects Bernie Sanders will win New Hampshire Democratic primary, based on exit poll data and vote analysis.by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 1:00:00 AM
ABC News projects that Donald Trump will win the New Hampshire Republican primary, based on exit poll data and vote analysis.by Veronica.Stracqualursi via A.abcnews 2/10/2016 1:00:00 AM
When Do Polls Open and Close?
ABC’s BRAD MIELKE: Three precincts have opened their polls at midnight. Hart’s Location, Millsfield, and the famous Dixville Notch (pop. 9) are small enough to open and close their polls, with 100% turnout, in a matter of minutes.
John Kasich's wife Karen and his supporters pray this morning before making calls and heading to the polls http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaxvsUTUcAAF2RD.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/9/2016 4:02:54 PM
It's the 100th anniversary of the #nhprimary and voters are lining up at Broad street elementaryby - via Instagram 2/9/2016 4:03:23 PM
Christie 'Cannot' Imagine Not Going to South Carolina Tomorrow
ABC's JORDYN PHELPS: Chris Christie says he cannot imagine a scenario by which he does not continue on to South Carolina tomorrow.
"No I cannot, I will see you in South Carolina," Christie said in response to shouted question from ABC News as he departed his New Hampshire headquarters after a short visit this morning.
Asked about Rubio's repetitious lapse last night, Christie said "it didn't surprise me."
Rallying volunteers working the phones at his headquarters, Christie said "this is far from over...This is going to be incredibly close everybody."
He said none of the candidates have the first idea what's going to happen tonight and said Iowa proved that a few hundred votes can make a big difference -- calling on his volunteers to continue working hard until the polls close.
"It could be the difference between a big, big night for us for a little bit less, so you can't let up," he told them.
Christie thanked his volunteers and his 82-year-old dad, who has camped out each weekend in New Hampshire over the last month to canvass for his son.
"I can't thank him enough, we're going to try to do the best we can for him tonight, make sure we get the results that he worked for," Christie said.
Out early in NH with these Trump supporters at polling location in downtown Manchester http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Caxm5JcW8AAXJcr.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/9/2016 4:18:43 PM
Ballots for democratic and republican primaries in NH. 28 and 30 candidates listed. #FITN #NHPrimary http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CayS0jrUYAAags3.jpgby Charli James via twitter 2/9/2016 4:23:37 PM
NH Secretary of State Predicts Record Turnout Today
ABC’s BRAD MIELKE: New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner is predicting a record overall turnout on Tuesday, fueled mainly by a surge in Republican ballots cast. Here are his projections:
Republican projection: 282,000 (record)
Democratic projection: 268,000 (not as high as 2008)
Overall turnout projection: 550,000 (record)
Dr. Ben Carson at the Bedford High School polling location now! #fitn #NHPrimary http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CayVKHzUEAE349A.jpgby Charli James via twitter 2/9/2016 4:33:49 PM
Video: Dixville Notch Casts First Votes in New Hampshire PrimaryABC NewsThe small town's nine voters cast their ballots Tuesday at the stroke of midnight.ABC's BRAD MIEKLE: Three New Hampshire precincts have already finished voting in the New Hampshire primary.Millsfield, Hart’s Location, and the legendary Dixville Notch casted their votes at midnight -- the very first primary ballots to be counted in 2016.Here are the results of those midnight polls:Dixville Notch (9 votes total)Votes from Dixville:
Kasich 3
Trump 2
Sanders 4
Kasich 3
Trump 2
Sanders 4
Clinton 0
Millsfield (21 votes total)In Millsfield's first midnight vote in 60 years, totally different results than Dixville:
Cruz 9
Trump 3
Many others 1
Clinton 2
Sanders 112:13 AM - 09 Feb 2016
Hart’s Location (35 votes)Hart's Location:
Kasich 5
Trump 4
Christie 2
Bush 1
Carson 1
Sanders 12
Clinton 7
Mark Stewart Greenstein 212:38 AM - 09 Feb 2016
Mark Stewart Greenstein is a lesser known candidate. He’s a "libertarian democrat."
Our totals so far:Until 7pm, here are your totals:
Cruz 9
Kasich 9
Trump 9
Christie 3
Bush 1
Rubio 1
Fiorina 1
Paul 1
Sanders 17
Clinton 9
Stewart (!) 212:52 AM - 09 Feb 2016
Ben Carson will not be attending his New Hampshire election party tonight. He will fly to South Carolina mid-afternoon, campaign says.by Katherine Faulders via twitter 2/9/2016 4:52:02 PM
Hillary Clinton Ran Into Carly Fiorina's Husband at a Polling Place
ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: Hillary Clinton has been making the rounds around New Hampshire this morning. She's already bopped from a polling place to Dunkin Donuts to another polling place.Time to fuel up with some hot coffee. Bringing some your way soon, Derry @HillaryforNH supporters! https://t.co/JVnSpMEYXe8:32 AM - 09 Feb 2016
At the polling place she just visited in Derry, Clinton bumped into Carly Fiorina's husband, Frank. The two chatted for a bit and Clinton told him to send Carly her best.
(Meanwhile, as this was happening, Carly was working the tables at Chez Vachon)Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with Frank Fiorina, the husband of Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina. Credit: Hannah Fraser-Chanpong/CBS News
-
Video: This Farm Animal Is Pushing for Bernie Sanders, Owner SaysABC NewsBleu's owner says this Scottish Highlander hopes to become Sanders' "Secretary of Moo."
-
The History of the New Hampshire Primary
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: The New Hampshire primary is the “first-in-the-nation” presidential primary.
But what makes it so special?
Since 1952, the primary has proven to be do-or-die for candidates from both parties.
In years past there have been numerous upsets -- in 1992, former President Bill Clinton was dubbed the nickname, the “Comeback Kid,” after he lost the New Hampshire vote, the attention helped his campaign in later primaries, eventually leading him to the White House.
A win in the Granite State increases a presidential candidate’s share of the final primary count in all states by 27-percentage points.
-
John Kasich Supporters Are Told to Attack Jeb Bush
ABC's BEN GITTLESON: John Kasich’s supporters are working the phones today, making “persuasion calls” to win over voters who are still undecided. But while the Republican presidential candidate himself has projected an image of optimism and positivity, the supporters’ scripts for phone calls are not as sunny.
At Kasich's Manchester headquarters, a script, viewed by ABC News today, instructed those making calls to tell voters that one of Kasich's opponents, former Florida governor Jeb Bush, "is trying to keep the family business up and running." The line comes before the caller is supposed to even pause or ask a question — and just after they tell New Hampshirites their name and that "John Kasich is running for President to balance the federal budget and restore American strength in the world."
.@JebBush talks to @jonkarl this morning: “I’m feeling pretty good. A little tired." @ABCPolitics #FITN #NHPrimary http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaygYm9UkAAHxE5.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 2/9/2016 5:51:20 PM
-
Video: Jeb Bush Tells Jon Karl What He'd Say to Undecided Voters in New HampshireABC NewsJeb Bush speaks to ABC's Jon Karl the morning of the New Hampshire primary.Bush is 'Feeling Pretty Good' But Also 'Tired'ABC's ARLETTE SAENZ: Jeb Bush spoke with ABC's Jonathan Karl as he arrived at Webster Elementary School in Manchester today. Bush told Karl he is “feeling pretty good, a little tired,” and joked about what he would tell voters that are still undecided on primary day.
“What have you been doing man?!” Bush joked with Karl. “No, look what I say is I’ve got a proven record of accomplishment -- the most reform conservative record of anybody running and that should give you some confidence that you know as president, I will do the same thing and that I have detailed plans to lift people out of poverty, to prove the chance of the middle class to get a pay raise for the first time and I will keep this country safe.”
“I think that’s what people want. You get beyond the insults and the divisiveness ultimately, we’re electing a president,” he added.
Asked if he feels he’s done everything he could in the primary, Bush said “Not quite, we’re going to go say hello to people over there,” as he walked toward the polling place.
-
Trump campaign mgr. & #NH resident @CLewandowski_ voting today.His son tells me they voted for "Trump!" @ABCPolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CayqNuSUsAAg_H3.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 2/9/2016 6:06:37 PM
-
Video: Take a tour of a Bedford, New Hampshire Polling Location on Election DayABC NewsABC's Charli James shows what the process is like for NH voters in both parties.
-
In Windham, Trump campaign manager - a NH resident - just voted. Says he's feeling good http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CayulNqW0AAWOHm.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/9/2016 6:24:59 PM
-
How Good Dixville Notch Is (or Isn’t) At Predicting The NH Winner
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Dixville Notch, population 9. This tiny town in Northern New Hampshire is one of the three precincts that participates in the “midnight vote.”
Because the population is so small, voting in Dixville Notch opened at midnight and the results were made known about 12:10 a.m. Eastern. It was 100 percent turnout for this small town in this primary election.
But just how good is this tiny, tiny town at predicting who wins the entire Granite State?
Dixville Notch doesn’t have a good record of predicting the New Hampshire primary winner, but has better luck predicting the party nominee. Since 1968, it has correctly predicted the eventual Republican nominee. In the 2000 New Hampshire primary, George W. Bush got 12 votes from Dixville Notch and John McCain got 10. McCain won the New Hampshire primary, but ultimately Bush won the party’s nomination and then the presidency.
When it comes to predicting the Democratic winner, Dixville Notch isn’t as successful. Bill Bradley secured four Dixville Notch votes, while eventual primary winner and party nominee Al Gore got two.
Today's results were that Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders got four votes and on the other side, Republican candidate John Kasich got three votes. Donald Trump received two votes.
-
Ivanka Trump just showed up at Windham polling location. Thanked supporters http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CayxTY2UsAAep1J.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/9/2016 6:36:51 PM
-
Best Campaign Moments in New Hampshire
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Sen. Marco Rubio had a breakout fashion moment in Atkinson, New Hampshire when his high-heeled ankle boots garnered a lot of attention.
While some presidential candidates dressed for success in the Granite State, others tried wooing voters. Gov. Chris Christie got down on one knee at a town hall in Hudson to ask an undecided woman, who was on the fence of voting for Christie, for her support.
Gov. John Kasich has hosted over 100 town halls to talk to voters.
But nothing could top a candidate’s 90-year-old mom hitting the campaign trail for her son. For the first time in almost a decade, former First Lady Barbara Bush hit the campaign trail for her son former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, swaying voters to support a third Bush in the White House.
-
@HillaryClinton takes photos with supporters at a Manchester, NH polling station as voting kicks off
Come tour a polling location in NH with me and learn about the primary system here! abcnews.go.com/Politics/video… #NHPrimary #FITN @ABCPoliticsby Charli James via twitter 2/9/2016 7:09:02 PM
-
5 New Hampshire Diners Presidential Candidates Need to Visit to Win the State’s Primary
ABC’s BRAD MIELKE: In 1992, New Hampshire handed a victory to a struggling Bill Clinton. Well, it wasn’t a victory, exactly. He finished second. In Manchester, people credit his victory to his love of retail politics: handshake after handshake, meal after meal, in places like the Red Arrow Diner.
What diners can turn presidential contenders into winners?
Lindy’s in Keene – Lindy’s owners insist candidates don’t stand a chance of winning the presidency if they don’t pay a visit. Hillary Clinton didn’t make the trip in 2008, but then-Senator Barack Obama shook hands with patrons.
MaryAnn’s in Derry– It’s younger than some of the diners but hasn’t stopped from attracting candidates like Chris Christie.
Red Arrow Diner in Manchester – The diner has welcomed White House hopefuls for decades. The most enthusiastic visitor might have been Bill Clinton, who even went back into the kitchen to meet the cooks.
Puritan Backroom in Manchester – Co-owner Chris Pappas serves on the state's executive council, and despite endorsing Hillary Clinton, welcomes any hungry candidate.
Looks like Ward 1 but whatever, VOTES ARE VOTES twitter.com/gov_gilmore/st…by Brad Mielke via twitter 2/9/2016 7:21:31 PM
-
Video: These New Hampshire Primary Voters Could Decide the RaceABC NewsABC News' Jonathan Karl explores why so many voters are still undecided.
-
Very festive pro @tedcruz van outside of Red Arrow Diner. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CazAV5KWwAAqay1.jpgby Matthew Claiborne via twitter 2/9/2016 7:44:24 PM
-
.@IvankaTrump stopped by @realDonaldTrump's NH HQ to. Is it volunteers http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cay9XdTWIAAwhKd.jpgby Christopher Donato via twitter 2/9/2016 7:45:20 PM
-
The Clintons’ History in New HampshireDemocratic presidential hopeful Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas and his wife Hillary Clinton stop at Blake's Restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, Feb. 15, 1992. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Even though Sen. Bernie Sanders, who hails from a neighboring state of New Hampshire, is polling ahead of former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton among Granite State voters, he claims he’s still the underdog because he’s running against the “most powerful political organization in the country.”
New Hampshire has treated the Clintons well in the past. In 2008, Clinton won the primary against then Sen. Barack Obama, winner of the Iowa caucuses, after showing vulnerability in a Portsmouth town hall when she teared up about the election.
In 1992, her husband took second place in the same primary. It wasn’t a win for Bill Clinton, but he was still able to declare himself the “Comeback Kid” after the results were announced, gaining national attention and more support.
-
Vermin Supreme stalks Christie at yet another event
SUPREME: What's your deal?
SUPREME: What's your deal?
CHRISTIE: You know my deal brother, I'm against free ponies
-
The Bush Family’s History in New Hampshire
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Jeb Bush is just looking to survive New Hampshire so he can move on to South Carolina and Nevada. His family’s history of winning in the Granite State varies, but no matter a Bush doesn’t look likely to win New Hampshire in this primary election cycle.
His father, George H W Bush had New Hampshire in the bag. He won the New Hampshire in the 1988 primary election and in the general election, with about 59% of the vote.
George W Bush didn’t have the same streak. He lost the 2000 New Hampshire primary to Sen. John McCain, but won the Granite State in the general election against Al Gore.In this July 4, 1999
file photo, presidential hopeful George W. Bush greets supporters at the start
of a parade in Merrimack, N.H. (Joel Page/AP Photo)
-
Cruz Responds to Trump’s Profanity
ABC’s KATHERINE FAULDERS: As Texas Sen. Ted Cruz walked into the Red Arrow Diner, he responded to questions regarding Trump repeating the word "p****" at a rally last night after an audience member shouted the slur and directed it at Cruz.
"Oh listen, nothing Donald says surprises anyone," Cruz told reporters at the Red Arrow Diner before going on SiriusXM. "Donald does not handle losing very well. He didn't like that he lost in Iowa and his response often is to simply yell and insult and engage in profanity."
Cruz said he wasn't going to respond to Trump's language last night, instead telling reporters he's going to "stay focused on the issues."
"My approach is not to respond in kind," Cruz said. "I'm going to stay focused on the issues. I'm gonna stay focused on the substance.”
"Donald can't defend that substance so instead his approach is to engage in a profane insult - I'm not gonna respond in kind."
Search interest in @JohnKasich rises in New Hampshire during #NewHampshirePrimary http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CazJ9mGW8AIlcSA.pngby GoogleTrends via twitter retweeted by bgittleson 2/9/2016 8:40:59 PM
-
An increasingly confident Kasich has stops planned in SC and Michigan post-NHby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/9/2016 8:42:00 PM
-
How Republicans Are Polling in the Granite State
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: In polls conducted over the past two months in the Granite State, Donald Trump, who placed second in the Iowa caucuses, holds a double digit lead in New Hampshire.
It’s a tight battle for second place between Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, with John Kasich and Jeb Bush closely trailing. Chris Christie, the other governor duking it out with Kasich and Bush for a strong finish in New Hampshire, is stuck at lower single digits. The other remaining candidates -- Carly Fiorina, Ben Carson, and Jim Gilmore, are seeing similar numbers as Christie.
-
How Democrats Are Polling in New Hampshire
ABC’S PAOLA CHAVEZ: Polls show Bernie Sanders is the favorite in New Hampshire – the only question is by how much. One poll from CNN/WMUR/UNH put Sanders’ lead at a whopping 23 percentage points, but a poll the same day from Boston Herald-Franklin Pierce University narrowed Sanders’ lead to only 7 points in the Granite State. In a UMass Lowell tracking poll released Monday, Sanders has a backing from 56 percent of voters in the critical state. The Vermont senator, competing next door in the state of New Hampshire, fell short to Clinton in Iowa, according to The Associated Press, despite claiming it was a “virtual tie.”
-
A security guard stands between Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from
Florida and 2016 presidential candidate, right, and a man dressed as a robot
during a visit to a polling station in Bedford, New Hampshire, Feb. 9, 2016. (Bloomberg via Getty Images)
ABC's ALI DUKAKIS: Chris Christie’s smack down on Marco Rubio and his robotic “memorized 25-second speeches” at Saturday’s debate has turned into #RobotRubio.
It's an American Bridge creation that first reared its head in New Hampshire on Sunday after Rubio’s effort to defend himself from the label “rehearsed” in the previous night’s debate.
On Tuesday, the Democratic super PAC deployed at least one staffer in robot costume to play #RobotRubio on New Hampshire’s big voting day.
-
Both @EricTrump and @IvankaTrump stop by their father's campaign office to thank volunteers for phonebanking http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CazUCHoWwAAMjeN.jpgby Corinne Cathcart via twitter 2/9/2016 9:13:10 PM
-
The sign over John Kasich's New Hampshire campaign headquarters is paid for by a pro-Jeb Bush… www.instagram.comby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/9/2016 9:15:11 PM
-
How Bernie Sanders is Getting Ready for the NH Primary
ABC’s MARYALICE PARKS: Bernie Sanders wrapped up a quick stop at the polling station in Concord, New Hampshire to greet supporters.
After rushing through the crowd, shaking very few hands, Sanders said to reporters: “Ok – you want to walk? We’ll walk,” and reporters followed along around one square city block.
Jane, the Vermont senators wife, told ABC News one of their election day rituals is going for walks.
Although Sanders didn’t answer any questions, he muttered if turnout is good he thought they would do well today.
-
Fun fact: about 100 NH towns will count ballots by hand tonight. Don't bring your newfangled technology here because THEY DON'T NEED IT.by Brad Mielke via twitter 2/9/2016 9:20:32 PM
-
On calling #Cruz the "p" word-@realDonaldTrump tells me no regrets & won't be politically correct "We had 5000 ppl the place was going nuts"by Tom Llamas via twitter 2/9/2016 9:29:53 PM