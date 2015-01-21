No need to take pictures of your whiteboard with your phone anymore after a brainstorming session.
Alex Kipman just announced "Windows Holographic," which blends your digital world and your real world. We're about to find out more about what that means.
Windows Holographic seems to require some fancy goggles. This demo video is cool -- Explore Mars, hold workplace meetings with holograms.
Imagine an engineer seeing instructions as they work, a surgeon learning a procedure virtually, turn your living room into a "surreal" gaming environment. "Holograms can become part of our everyday life."
I suppose this means with "Windows Holographic" you might be able to get personal concert experiences from some of your favorite performers. Hologram Michael Jackson, anyone?
Microsoft wants to attract Oculus, Google Glass, other developers to create for Windows 10.
Now we know what those goggles are called: Microsoft HoloLens. The eyewear has see-through, high-def lenses, spatial sounds so you can even hear holograms when they're behind you.
"It was science fiction and now we are bringing it into science fact," a developer said in a video.
Your digital and physical lives are now blended with HoloLens. While the technology is cool, will people actually want to put on the futuristic goggles?
The HoloStudio can project images in front of the wearer as they're building something. For this demo, they're building a quad copter. Pieces move and change with verbal controls and gestures.
Alex Klipman is now talking about this "very secret space" where Microsoft's holographic tech was born. "We were hiding in plain sight" right below the Microsoft visitor's center.
Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, is now on stage -- just two hours after the event began.
Nadella: I want to focus on what Microsoft can uniquely do and contribute. "Windows 10 is core to all of that."
"Windows 10 is built for a world where nearly everything is digitally mediated."
Nadella: Customers want innovation and to know their devices are secure and protected.
Nadella: Cross platform approach. We're going to have services everywhere, but we're not bolting on apps. We're harmonzing the experience... OneDrive, Xbox live, etc. The scaffolding of the shell and the apps come together in the most seamless ways.
We're now 135 minutes into the Microsoft presentation. Here's a quick rundown of what's been introduced:
The Windows 10 experience promoting singularity across your devices and users will get a free upgrade.
Cortana is integrated in Windows 10
The new Spartan browser
The Surface Hub – basically a giant digital computer that for writing during meetings, video calls, etc. This could replace your white board and make meetings even more seamless.
HoloLens, Microsoft’s holographic experience for exploring, building and gaming
Nadella out! Terry Myerson is now back on stage.
Windows 10 will launch "later this year" but no word on when exactly we can expect to get it.
Myerson said we can also expect to see "some great new hardware from Microsoft and partners including new flagship phones."
That's a wrap! Thanks for joining ABC News and our partners at Yahoo Tech. Stay tuned for a wrap-up on ABCNews.com.