We're now 135 minutes into the Microsoft presentation. Here's a quick rundown of what's been introduced:



The Windows 10 experience promoting singularity across your devices and users will get a free upgrade.



Cortana is integrated in Windows 10



The new Spartan browser



The Surface Hub – basically a giant digital computer that for writing during meetings, video calls, etc. This could replace your white board and make meetings even more seamless.



HoloLens, Microsoft’s holographic experience for exploring, building and gaming