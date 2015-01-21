Why Windows 10? Shouldn't there be a Windows 9?
Microsoft has a reason for skipping over No. 9. "Windows 10 carries Windows forward into a new way of doing things. It is not an incremental change, but a new Windows that will empower the next billion users," a company spokesperson told ABC News.
This keynote is going to be two hours. Then a break, then demos.
Terry Myerson, EVP of Operating Systems is now on stage kicking off the event. We got a sneak peek at Windows 10 last year but there's plenty more to learn today about new experiences.
Myerson says Microsoft's "device family" will be expanding today. Stay tuned!
Windows 10 has been installed more than 3 million times by Microsoft insiders who have tested it and have shared more than 800,000 pieces of feedback.
At least 1.5 billion people in the world use windows, according to Microsoft.
Myerson outlines three key points:
Mobility of experience. You should be able to use the technology on whatever device you want.
The second area Microsoft has worked on innovating is trust. "You are our customer, not our product."
Lastly, natural interaction such as voice and gesture control can be integrated.
Terry: The question, "What version are you running?" becomes not a thing. Windows is a service. Users will always be up to date
Windows 10 is a free upgrade for all Windows 7 and 8 users for the first year.
"Today really is a monumental day for Windows," Myerson said. "Windows 10 is so much more than the latest version of Windows."
If you're having problems with the Microsoft live stream, you're not the only one. Many people are reporting on Twitter that coverage has been a been spotty. Stay with us for updates so you don't miss any of the big announcements.
Cortana is coming to the PC! Microsoft's virtual assistant is also famous for her predictions. "Who's your pick for the Super Bowl?" She picked the Seahawks "by 78 and a half."
Oh man -- Cortana also does impressions. She's becoming more and more like Samantha in the movie "Her." She also keeps a notebook on you (powered by you) letting her know what you like.
Joe: "It is the world's most personal digital assistant."
She has integrated search capability, to do uniquely PC tasks.
And she's in the cloud, so she learns from all of us.
Cortana is a grammar nerd. She adds punctuation, capitalizes words when needed and even understands hashtags. None of that, "Do you want to go to the movies tomorrow question mark" business. She just adds it.
They're now showing off a preview of universal Office apps that can be used on mobile devices as well, providing a richer cross-device experience.
Sounds weird to say, but PowerPoint looks pretty cool on Windows Phone.
You can flag Outlook messages on their phone and it will sync to your PC. Left to move the message, swipe right to flag.
We're now one hour into the event and no sign of CEO Satya Nadella. He's expected to take the stage later in an event that could really use some star power right about now.
Windows 10's new map app looks cool, but Google Maps already has many of the same features including finding your parked car.
"We think it's time to build a new browser." Meet Project Spartan.
"Project Spartan will not be in our first insider build. It's going to come a little later." Joe is only showing it on the PC today but said it will come to the phone later.
In the Project Spartan browser, you can click anywhere in the Window and add a comment with your browser.
You can also easily take a clipping from a Window and quickly share it on Facebook, Twitter, etc. Joe calls it a "rich canvas" for sharing on the Internet.
Microsoft is really going hard on its Halo gaming franchise. Both Cortana and Spartan are from the series.
You can create a reading list in Spartan that will save your content, no Internet needed. Great if you're stuck on an airplane, subway, etc.
Phil Spencer, head of the XBOX team, is now taking the stage to chat about gaming on Windows 10.
Press Windows G to record and save gameplay clips
Microsoft is going after PC gamers, with Fable Legends coming out for both the PC and Xbox. You can play against friends, even if you're both on different devices.
"We think enabling people to play multi-player games...will unlock the potential of Xbox Live and grow the social network that is there today."
Awesome news: With Windows 10, you can stream Xbox 1 games to any PC or tablet in your house. You're no longer married to the gaming console.
Frame rate, resolution are maintained in the streaming. This demo with Forza Horizon is pretty cool.
We're now being treated to a sizzle video showing how Xbox and Windows 10 are coming together to allow cross-device, multi-player gaming.
We're now 90 minutes into the presentation and "switching gears" to talk about entirely new Windows 10 experiences. Hayete Gallot is showing off the "Microsoft Surface Hub" -- an 84 inch, 4k display with built-in sensors, cameras, speakers, microphones. "It's got it all."