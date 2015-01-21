Windows 10: The Next Chapter Join us right here on January 21 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time to learn about the next chapter for #Windows10.

Quick update before this event officially gets going. I (Rafe) am at Microsoft at the event and will cover what I can see from here. Other team members will be providing additional analysis and commentary, and helping manage the community (that would be y'all) for questions and comments.The keynote should kick off in 10 minutes, 9am PT.Microsoft will be live-streaming a video of the keynote: