Chris is standing in the barn with the rose, waiting for Whitney to arrive! "On a scale from 1-10, my nerves are off the charts," she said. "The emotion, feelings, the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness, all just roll into one. This is going to be either me leaving heartbroken or I could be engaged."
Whitney is walking into the barn!
"I am sure that I want Chris to put a ring on my finger today but it's a two-way street," Whitney said.
They're both so nervous and shaking. "Everything is boiled down to right here, right now," Whitney said. Her voice is shaking.
She looks like she's going to cry. "I love you," she said. Now he's starting to talk...
"I have from the moment that I met you and the moment you got out of the limo, I can still remember the time we spent together that evening," he said, calling hte night they crashed the wedding "one of the best." He said Whitney is "perfect' for him.
"It's not work for us. It's natural and it's we both want the same thing. It feels so right and it feels so perfect. And that's what I want for the rest of my life. I love you," he said.
"I don't want to forget this moment, ever," she said.
"This moment feels right and..." HE'S ON ONE KNEE.
"I love you," he said. "Will you marry me?'
"ABSOLUTELY!" They're engaged!
OK, "After the Final Rose" is on. "It feels great [to be engaged]," he said
. "Whitney is the perfect person for me."
Chris just said there's a lot to love about Becca. "In love or falling in love, I don't know," he said.