I sure wouldn't want a guy that had equal feelings for two people and picked me at the last minute. I still think he picks neither.
by Sammy3/10/2015 1:46:28 AM
It would be a huge mistake to choose Becca, it is not going to work. But the thing I know is men love challenges, they don't like when it is easy, that's part of their personality. But in therm of relationship, you must choose the right women.
by Go for Whitmey! she is the...3/10/2015 1:46:34 AM
I bet he won't propose to Whitney either
by lol3/10/2015 1:46:40 AM
No one gets a rose
by Sms3/10/2015 1:46:41 AM
He really looked like he was in love with her did not see that too much with Whitney. I guess we are way off!
by mojo3/10/2015 1:46:45 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:47:01 AM
So sad I am heartbroken
by CherylB3@aol.com3/10/2015 1:47:10 AM
Mistake
by Wow3/10/2015 1:47:12 AM
"I'm in a state of shock," she said. "It doesn't feel good at all."
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:47:32 AM
Chris you disappoint me.
by Tammy Britton3/10/2015 1:47:37 AM
He can't make up his mind. He is not ready to propose
by IamLindaFoley3/10/2015 1:47:40 AM
"Part of me thinks that Chris is in love with me. I was falling in love with him," she said. "I just wasn't there yet."
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:48:04 AM
She would never have moved to his farm. He made the right choice
by Still a bachelor?3/10/2015 1:48:05 AM
i think becca is relieved
by cindi3/10/2015 1:48:06 AM
yeah, I don't think he is proposing to Whitney either.
by Alyssa R3/10/2015 1:48:07 AM
Becca is the next bachelorette for sure.
by JosieSarahLee3/10/2015 1:48:38 AM
becca is right she doesn't even know him that well
by princesstonya3/10/2015 1:48:40 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:48:58 AM
hope you're right Alyssa R
by computernerd3/10/2015 1:49:03 AM
That's what life is about, making the right decision, and the right decision is Whitney for sure.
by Go for Whitmey! she is the...3/10/2015 1:49:08 AM
i think it's going to be another Jason season, where he picks whitney but then regrets it and picks becca at after the final rose
by cindi3/10/2015 1:49:13 AM
Becca is weird... she wasnt in love, women are easy to fall in love. She just wanst into him.
by crazy bach3/10/2015 1:49:16 AM
I hope Kaitlyn is the next bachelorette
by Alyssa R3/10/2015 1:49:20 AM
no @Alyssa R
by #BrittForBachelorette3/10/2015 1:50:12 AM
Maybe Becca is going to say she loves him at finale
by Team becca23/10/2015 1:50:19 AM
I think Whitney is the better choice
by Rr123/10/2015 1:50:22 AM
I hope kaitlyn is too
by roxi3/10/2015 1:50:31 AM
He wants a wife and will ask whitney
by amtb3/10/2015 1:50:32 AM
Agree, Kaitlyn would be great= honest, knows what she wants
by IamLindaFoley3/10/2015 1:50:33 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:50:46 AM
i don't think he's to propose to Whitney either
by mary3/10/2015 1:50:57 AM
Clearly Becca felt relieved! She doesn't love him...she just want to be the next bachelorette! She doesn't have strong feeling for him at all! Whitney is a way better choice for him.
by Sandy Baker3/10/2015 1:51:19 AM
Hope Whitney gets away also- she deserves better than half a heart
by IamLindaFoley3/10/2015 1:51:21 AM
I love Becca honney about her feeling, that's the way to go!!!
by Go for Whitmey! she is the...3/10/2015 1:51:24 AM
Beca, I'm so sorry . Cris's mom was right and I know you are scared but you have to give in at some point. Life Will never be as good as your the dream in your head.
by Tammy Britton3/10/2015 1:51:51 AM
Whitney seems real
by She was just caught up in...3/10/2015 1:51:54 AM
I hope Britt and Kaitlyn are the next bachlorettes. I read an article on abc and there is a twist to the season
by Naya Brigette3/10/2015 1:52:00 AM
Britt is next bachlorette
by cnynurse3/10/2015 1:52:16 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:52:34 AM
I think he will propose for sure!
by sue p3/10/2015 1:52:46 AM
if i saw this and i was whitney I would be very upset he doesn't know yet
by cindi3/10/2015 1:52:48 AM
Twist to this season or the bachelorette season?@Naya Brigette
by Alyssa R3/10/2015 1:52:57 AM
If he Chris is lucky enough, he will propose to Whtiney
by Go for Whitmey! she is the...3/10/2015 1:52:58 AM
i think he proposes to whitney after the final rose