Chris isn't sure what to do, still. He seems really torn but he's meeting with Neil Lane anyway to choose an engagement ring.
Chris isn't sure he should be making a decision in the state of mind he's in. "I'm falling in love with Chris," Becca said. "I feel confident we have something [special]."
"I love this man so much," Whitney said. "I can't even imagine what's going through his head but I hope he's certain."
"The toughest thing... is worrying about making a mistake," Chris said. Now he's in a barn that's been lit with candles, and looks so romantic. "I cannot believe that I'm at this point."
"I may not propose to anyone today," he just said, as the women drive toward the farm.