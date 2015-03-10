Whitney is fake but has psyched herself into believing it. Desperate.
by dab8283/10/2015 1:22:52 AM
He asked her why she is sure because he isnt
by amtb3/10/2015 1:22:54 AM
I am thinking Whitney would be a really great choice. She could actually work from home consulting with her career experience. Maybe her personality seems hurried on tv, she may not be perfectly comfortable on camera.
by stopbarking3/10/2015 1:22:57 AM
Whit has been coached. I don't believe a thing she says.
by m3/10/2015 1:22:59 AM
I think Britt was better for him them these two
by spehar3/10/2015 1:23:10 AM
Why did We not see Becca have a longer final date???? Is production trying to sell Whitney?
by Love Becca3/10/2015 1:23:13 AM
@LoveBecca Could be editing.
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:23:25 AM
Whitney never stops talking! And if there are things that do not need to be verbalized ... Try giving that a shot. I feel like she's trying way to hard to make everything exciting and perfect.
by Veronica 3/10/2015 1:23:27 AM
I noticed how Whitney told his mother she picked him out on his season with Andi before she auditioned. I find that creepy, not romantic. I liked her way better before tonight.
by Anyone but Whitney3/10/2015 1:23:30 AM
Poor Chris...the Bachelor producers are making him act as if he's still in love with Whitney. You can just see it on his face, his eyes, mouth.
by Mimi Marquis3/10/2015 1:23:33 AM
He should propose to Britt. She still loves him.
by dab8283/10/2015 1:23:35 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:23:54 AM
Gut tells me he is not gonna pick becca ...unfortunately
by Jboo3/10/2015 1:24:59 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:25:24 AM
I think he is going to pick Whitney. Not saying he should but that's what my gut tells me
by Lauren3/10/2015 1:25:56 AM
I'm hoping for some good twist that leads him to someone other than Whitney
by Becca team3/10/2015 1:25:57 AM
Whitney is trying too hard
by bell3/10/2015 1:25:59 AM
They might be trying to make it look like he likes Whitney more so then you're totally shocked when he goes for Becca
by sugarbabie3/10/2015 1:26:07 AM
Sad for both of them.
by Tammy Britton3/10/2015 1:26:11 AM
Poor Becca will go home, sadly, I think.
by dab8283/10/2015 1:26:12 AM
Chris doesn't kiss Whitney like he kisses becca
by Still a bachelor?3/10/2015 1:26:17 AM
I think he just realized how bad he is about to hurt Whitney. I already feel sorry for her.
by Sammy3/10/2015 1:26:19 AM
Does the name but do you remember hearing on the show that there's going to be a real surprise ending tonight?
by stopbarking3/10/2015 1:26:26 AM
How can u love someone that u had to share with
by On the west coast it's not...3/10/2015 1:26:30 AM
by Lesley Messer3/10/2015 1:27:34 AM
What's wrong with taking time and getting to know either one better. I think that's what Becca is asking. Go Becca!
by Wisconsin 3/10/2015 1:28:09 AM
Send Whitney home.
by CherylB3@aol.com3/10/2015 1:28:10 AM
He loves Becca, you can tell!
by Jjk3/10/2015 1:28:12 AM
I agree with Still a bachelor!!
by Patti hightower3/10/2015 1:28:23 AM
I think he is going to pick Becca but then at the final rose be alone cause she left.
by cindi3/10/2015 1:28:25 AM
Surprise = Becca or neither
by Alyssa R3/10/2015 1:28:26 AM
I think Chris is more into Becca than Whitney..... Becca's never been in love and as his mother said ...I don't think Becca knows she in love. And I think Becca is more down to earth than Whitney.
by cheryl3/10/2015 1:28:31 AM
I think both Whitt and Becca are genuine about their feelings for Chris. They are simply different from each other, not fake.
by Gwen-Anne3/10/2015 1:28:34 AM
thank you @on the west coast
by Jsaying3/10/2015 1:28:36 AM
I think Whitney is trying to convince Chris. Bless her heart.
by Barb3/10/2015 1:28:38 AM
i just don't feel the sincerity in either girls! Can't help but feel there is somebody else out there in TV land for him... Whitney says "Like " way way WAY too much
by Lisa West3/10/2015 1:28:43 AM
its going to be something that has never happened before and not picking anyone has happened before
by cindi3/10/2015 1:28:48 AM
I don't think he loves Becca as much as he doesn't want to hurt her
by Cathy in San diego3/10/2015 1:28:55 AM
I hope he follows his heart and not his head.
by JavaJunkie3/10/2015 1:28:56 AM
Is the surprise that Chris calls Whitley's sister for blessing
by Melanie3/10/2015 1:29:35 AM
If you are in love with two people....you are NOT ready to commit to either.
by Trying To Love Two Women3/10/2015 1:29:40 AM
Is he a dog lover? Maybe he is not good enough for Beca.
by Tammy Britton3/10/2015 1:29:45 AM
I'm hoping he picked Whit but had a change of heart!
by Ugh3/10/2015 1:30:01 AM
oh my goodness, that whitney is too desperate. Is this the first guy she's been with? His heart is with Becca but she's a Cali girl and will never go to Iowa. I agree with his sisters. I don't think he should be with either.
by computernerd3/10/2015 1:30:16 AM
Because knew what she was getting into going on the show. Moving to Arlington and now she doesn't know?