"The second we're together it feels so good," Chris admitted. Whitney just showed him that she carries a photo of them where ever she goes.
"Today was perfect," she said to him, adding that she loved being on the farm. "Nothing about it seemed shocking to me." "You know it is really really small," he told her. She's still into the idea.
"I love being domestic and doing small-town things," she told him.
"I came into this with an idea of who you were and you exceeded all of that," she said. "There are some things that can't be verbalized but they're just felt. ... I feel like when you say things I can finish your sentence or I know what your'e thinking when you look in my eyes.... and that's why I'm sure."
"What you just said is something that I reciprocate and I feel the same way," he said. "I am excited about you, about what we have."