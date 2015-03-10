@Al She's a chiropractic assistant. (Whitney is a fertility nurse.)
We're back! Chris said he woke up "nervous, exhausted." "Last night's date with Becca was tough," he admitted. Now, Whitney is arriving. (Why is he in a snowy field by himself?)
Answer to why he's in a field alone: He just told Whitney that they're on his farm and they're going to pick corn. "I am so excited," Whitney said. "This is a big deal. This is our last date together!"
Chris's dad just climbed down from a tractor to greet Whitney, and Chris is happy to be at the farm, he said. (Chris's farm is no joke.)
sThis is what it all boils down to and to think that... for our children, this is something he wants to pass on, this could be my future for a long, long, long time," she said.
"This could be my home. It feels 100 percent right," she said, adding that she doesn't feel insecure about it all. "I love it! I'm excited to see what the future holds for us."
"This does feel like home," she said. "It feels great to be in Iowa. It feel natural." Chris just led her in a toast to "you meeting my family, which was incredible, and I'm thankful that I can have a real experience with you here in Arlington."
"I've been waiting for this and it feels right and it feels perfect," Whitney just told Chris. "It's worth it and it's been worth it... and I wouldn't change it for the world, and I love you." Chris is beaming. Whitney just told the camera that she hopes he doesn't have any questions about their relationship, and knows it's right.