Chris is now with Becca at a hotel. "This is the last time we'll see each other before the last rose ceremony," he said. "Tonight is huge for Becca and I." He seems nervous, right?
"I want everything that you can give me, from your heart that I can have right now, just to know because I've been struggling," he said. "I'm struggling," she admitted. "I'm falling in love with you and I hate the fact that I'm just not there yet."
Chris is now asking if she could really see herself having a future with him. "I feel every emotion that you just said. I'm so excited to be with you and I don't think it'll be this easy, breezy long distance ... but I can't make any promises. A timeline of when I'll be ready to move and pick up my life," she said. He seems upset.
She's not sure if her lack of relationship experience is why she feels so confused about what to do. "You can't tell me [what you want and] that's scary," he said. She said she wants to get married and have kids but can't say when. "Why don't you feel like you're in love with me?" he asked her. "I don't know and I want it so badly to be able to answer that question and it be what you want to hear," she said.
"All I know right now is that I want you. That is the one thing that I'm sure about and everything else is cloudy and scary," she said. "I wish you could just say, 'I believe in us,'" he said. "I do, I want it to work," she responded. She seems really conflicted, and he seems concerned.
Chris is still pushing Becca to talk to him about what she's scared of. She admitted she's not sure what she'll do in Arlington. "What scares you the most?" he asked. "I think getting there and living there and then wondering if it's for me," she said. "I could go and say that I see myself there and I can... but what happens if I get there and it's not..."
Chis admitted that Becca didn't give him the answers he wanted but added that "it feels pretty awesome" to know that she wants him.
"This is a weird situation," he said. "I'm in a place where I have two of the most incredible women..." and now he's crying. Chris seems genuinely conflicted about what to do.