Jimmy just gave the cow, which he said was named Juan Pablo, to Whitney so she could bring it to "that horrible farm you're moving to."
The cow wasn't the surprise! He said there will be a Bachelorette announcement unlike anything we've seen before.
The show is back on. We're going to find out about the twist soon!
"A new season of 'The Bachelorette' is on it's way," Chris Harrison said, adding that it was tough to determine who the lucky woman would be. He just asked if the Bachelorette should be Britt or Kaitlyn, and Kaitlyn got more applause.
"A lot of opinions going back and forth, so here's the thing, we actually decided not to decide," he said. "For the first time in Bachelorette history, we're gonna have two bachelorettes."
"It's gonna be Britt AND Kaitlyn," he said. "The 25 men on night one will have the ultimate say on who they think will make the best wife."
Britt and Kaitlyn just came on holding hands.
"I'd say we'd make a prety good first impression with the tears and the laughs," Kaitlyn said. "I'm super grateful... It's more than I can comprehend," Britt added. "We'll just see how it goes!"
Kaitlyn just said that they decided to "end up in the same hot tub at some point."
"We have no idea what we're getting into! We have no picture for it," Britt said. "Fun might be one of it," added Kaitlyn.