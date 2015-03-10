"We're gonna make some babies! They're gonna be freakin' cute," she said.
@ThankYouForTheLiveBlog: No, not yet.
Chris Harrison just pointed out Ashley S. in the audience. "You know I love you but we have a bit of an issue," he said, asking her again if she'll appear on "Bachelor in Paradise." "I suppose I might be there!"
@IamLindaFoley I think Chris wanted to stay close to home.
The show is back! @IamLindaFoley, they haven't said yet.
Whitney just admitted to sneaking off to Arlington during the show. "It's been great," she said. "It's not too far from Chicago so it was an easy getaway and it's nice to get to hang out with [his parents] Linda and Gary and also Chris's sisters."
Jimmy Kimmel just came out. "Mind if I sit between you?" he said. He can't believe that Whitney hasn't watched the show.
Jimmy thinks that one day Whitney is going to yell at Chris for kissing Britt. She laughed.
Jimmy said being on the show was "strange," and asked if Chris and Whitney have fought yet. (They haven't.)
Jimmy just asked if they've "made love." "As regularly as possible," Chris said. "As much as possible," added Whitney.
"Bottom line: Becca wasn't into you," Jimmy just told Chris.
Jimmy Kimmel just brought out a surprise for the couple: a cow.