"I actually did not watch. It was a decision I made and Chris supported me in that and I think it's really better that way," Whitney said of the show.
"Everything we do, we do 100 percent. The fact that he gave every relationship he was in the attention that it needed makes me feel even better about what we have," she said, when asked if she was bothered by how conflicted he seemed. "There's no secrets here."
Whitney just said she still plans to move to Arlington. "Right now we're just excited to be normal and to be in public and we just can't wait for that!"
We're now seeing a scene of Chris's parents greeting Chris and Whitney just after the proposal. They're thrilled.
@BV I'm not sure! She didn't say.