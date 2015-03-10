"I wonder if I was ridiculous coming on the show having never been in love," Becca said. "I've never really been in love [but] I love easily."
"I honestly feel like because I came on the show... it feels like now I'm open [to love]," she said. "I think it's the weirdest way that I could've done it but it happened."
"After the Final Rose" is going into a commercial break, but when it returns, Whitney will join Chris, and then they'll announce this huge twist.
We're back! They're going to bring Whitney out, but first, Chris Harrison asked Chris about Becca. "That was tough. We had a great run together," he said. "But I feel like we both became stronger because of the relationship... I'm hopeful for her future and excited about mine."
Here comes Whitney! He greeted her with a big kiss.
Whitney's showing off her engagement ring! "Very well done, my friend," Chris Harrison said.
"Im the happiest girl in the entire world, honestly," she gushed before kissing Chris.
"I mean, first of all, look at her... Not only is she gorgeous... [but] she's one of the most caring people I've ever met," he said of Whitney.
"She constantly amazes me," he said, adding that his family loves her.