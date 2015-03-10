@IamLindaFoley For now, yes.
Chris Harrison just asked if it would have changed things if Becca had said she was ready for a relationship. "I don't know," he said.
"I'm excited about the decision I made and I'm not looking back," he said. "All I want to do is move forward."
Chris just said that Whitney has only watched her dates with him.
"I'm super excited for the decisions I made," Chris said.
They're going to bring out Becca before Whitney, but first, a commercial break.
@Ana, he picked Whitney and proposed to her.
Chris hasn't spoken to Becca since the show, and said he's "a little nervous" to see her. Here she comes!
Now Chris and Becca are sitting down together. "It's so good to see you," Becca said, adding that it was hard to watch the episode.
"I was honest with you and I feel confident that we're both probably in a better place," Chris said. Becca agreed. "I have so much respect for you," she added.