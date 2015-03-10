Becca is laughing and joking with Chris's family about how small Arlington is. They're all laughing and joking -- and now she's going to sit down with Chris's sisters. "Coming into this I was like, 'I could see myself liking this guy,' and now I'm falling in love with him," she said. "I'm scared that if I'm not at a certain point that I'm supposed to be at, does this have to end? If Whitney's ready to get married and have babies... where does that leave my relationship with him?"