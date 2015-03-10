Becca is laughing and joking with Chris's family about how small Arlington is. They're all laughing and joking -- and now she's going to sit down with Chris's sisters. "Coming into this I was like, 'I could see myself liking this guy,' and now I'm falling in love with him," she said. "I'm scared that if I'm not at a certain point that I'm supposed to be at, does this have to end? If Whitney's ready to get married and have babies... where does that leave my relationship with him?"
Becca said she wants it to be long-distance until, "I'm sure that I'm sure that I'm sure." And of course, serious music began playing. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?
Chris's sister is "scared" that she's not into the idea of moving to Iowa. "She's a hard nut to crack," she said told him.
"I think you need to push her a little bit," one of his sisters said. (Am I the only one who thinks his sisters are more pro-Whitney?)
"She hasn't told me that she loves me like Whitney but I know she will," Chris said. "That's what I'm hoping for."
@MellyMel: So far, all you've missed have been the two women meeting Chris's family. Whitney declared her love for Chris and announced she felt confident that he'd choose her. Becca told his sisters she wanted to be long-distance until she was sure -- and then she'd move to Iowa. Chris's brother-in-law said he thinks Chris is 50/50.
We're back! Now Becca is talking to Chris's mom, and she's making it clear how much she loved Whitney.
"He is an amazing man," Becca told Chris's mom. "I'm still trying to figure out how he's single." "He wants something special," she responded.
Becca was "miserable" when she thought she lost Chris, she said. "That's love," Chris's mom told her. Becca's afraid that Whitney's willingness to admit her feelings will hurt her chances.
Chris's mom thinks it's up to Becca whether she ends up with Chris. "What do you think if I'm ready to commit to a relationship at this point?" she asked. Chris's mom doesn't know: "You gotta put yourself out there," she said, and Becca started crying.
Chris's mom thinks Becca is in love with Chris but doesn't know it. Do you agree?
"I'm not ready to say yes to a proposal," Becca admitted. "It was a lot for me to deal with [their comments about how hard a long distance relationship would be."
"I think Becca's who Chris wants," his dad said. "I don't know how it'll go if he picks her."
@SandyWilhelm: It's interesting that none of the women have pressured him into that, isn't it? I know he has a farm, but I don't think that's even come up?
We're back, and now we're in Dubuque, Iowa. "Today I'm absolutely overwhelmed," he said. "I'm falling in love with both Whitney and Becca. .... It's really hard to know I have two days left to make a decision."