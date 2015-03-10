Hi everybody and welcome to the "Bachelor" finale live blog! Anybody have any predications as to how this season ends? I saw a sneak preview of this episode, and it seems like he was conflicted until the very end...
@Melanie Whitney definitely seems to be more willing to say she's in love with him!
We're back in Arlington, guys. "It feels really good to be back home," Chris said. (Personally, I'd never want to leave Bali...)
Pros for Whitney, per Chris: She's genuine, she's beautiful, she's smart, she's already said "I love you." He pointed out that Becca hasn't said "I love you."
Still, "I could go with either," he said. "I have no idea what I'm going to do."
"I'm falling in love. It's hard to say you're in love when you're falling in love with two people," he told his family. "I am in trouble." His mom really wants him to propose. Also, he has REALLY adorable nieces.
Whitney's wearing flannel to meet Chris's family, and she's really excited to be in Arlington. (She brought wine and flowers and jumped into his arms.) "Today has to go well for there to be a proposal," she said, adding that she wants to tell them that she's in love with Chris. "I am the happiest girl in the world... but gosh darn it, I'm freaking nervous. This is a big deal."
Chris's family seems to really like Whitney. Anybody disagree?
Oh wow. Whitney got choked up and started crying when telling Chris's family how much she loves him. They cried too -- and now she's talking to his sisters. Anybody else think that that has to be totally nerve-wracking? "I'm ready to be a wife, and I'm ready to be a mom," she just told them.
"I can't wait to call someone mom and dad again," she told them. "I feel like, I just have this sense of peace about it. I do." "There's something about you," one of his sisters responded. "I'm gonna miss you when you leave." Is Chris's family team Whitney?
Chris just admitted he has no hesitations about this relationship -- except that he's still into Becca. "There's a certain chemistry that I have with her that's hard to find," he said. "She's witty, she's charming, she's not as outgoing as Whitney but she can charm the pants off you when you get to know her."
Whitney genuinely seems to want to be a part of Chris's family -- Becca's a little bit tougher to read. Anybody think that might work in her favor in the long run?
OK, we're back. Whitney is now talking to Chris's mom. Why are you in love with my son, she wondered. She said he makes her feel like the only woman in the world. "You have raised an amazing, amazing man." (I'm glad she wasn't around for the Becca conversation!)
"I lost my mom 10 years ago and I have been waiting to call someone mom and call someone dad," she said. "You make me feel [loved]. You really do." "I could take you and love you just like that," Chris's mom responded. (They're both really emotional.)
Oh wow. Whitney is confident she's the future Mrs. Soules. (Her words, not mine.) "My family just fell in love with Whitney off the bat," Chris said. However, he's still thinking about Becca. "They both have part of my heart."
"Whitney's an incredible choice and I have serious feelings about her," he said -- but now he's saying he also feelings strongly about Becca.
Chris's brother-in-law is saying that maybe Becca being harder to read is making her more attractive. He thinks Chris is 50/50.
I avoided all spoilers, but it seem s like Chris's family is pulling for Whitney. Curious to see how they react to Becca.
OK, we're back, guys. Becca's coming to Arlington, and Chris's family is excited to meet her. However, Chris's sister said she's frustrated that he doesn't have "clarity."
Relationship-wise he said he's on the same page with both of them, but he pointed out that Becca still have questions. Pros for Becca, per Chris: She's got a great sense of humor, she knows what she wants in life.
Whitney brought flowers and wine. Becca brought cookies. (Am I the only one who noticed/cares?)
"He fit right in with my family," Becca told Chris's family. "I'm so glad he got to see where I came from!"