Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
Marshawn Lynch does not want to be at Media Day. If all Seahawks given option to go or have day off, most would take latter. So, just do it.by mbretosESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 8:15:13 PM
by Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:15:59 PM
Richard Sherman doing a little salsa dancing during his Media Day session http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YfoE-CYAANO3R.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 8:18:32 PM
KJ Wright on Gronkowski: "We all know he's going to catch balls, but we've got to get him down as soon as he catches it,"by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 8:18:56 PM
J.B. Smoove walking around with a deflated football... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8Yf0fSCQAEqGqC.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:19:32 PM
#Classic. RT:@The_U1: @LRiddickESPN it was great to hear Kam Chancellor talk about Sean Taylor at media day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YfdvcCIAAIofU.jpgby Louis Riddick via twitter 1/27/2015 8:20:45 PM
Because of course. #SBMediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YgMmOCAAAgjSN.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 8:21:00 PM
Richard Sherman did the salsa with this lady. #SBMediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YghJdCYAACZ60.jpgby Josina Anderson via twitter 1/27/2015 8:22:24 PM
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett on his beard: "Moses had one, Genghis Khan had one, Jesus had one...it was long too."by darren rovell via twitter 1/27/2015 8:22:29 PM
Sherman on Lynch not wanting to talk to the media: "Some people just aren't good at it and I don't think he should be forced to do it."by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 8:25:10 PM
"I just love my beard. Moses had one; Genghis Khan had one. Just good guys man. Jesus had one too." - Michael Bennett http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8Yg0uSCMAEwu9n.pngby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 8:25:17 PM
Russell Wilson has launched a new website: russellwilson3.comby darren rovell via twitter 1/27/2015 8:26:42 PM
Marshawn Lynch final press conference numbers:
Minutes - 5
Times saying "I'm just here so I won't get fined." - 29by SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 8:33:13 PM
