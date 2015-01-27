Live Updates: Super Bowl XLIX Media Day
Media Day is usually the wildest day of the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Both the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will address the media and a limited number of fans in Phoenix.
Too many people want to interpret the rules. The rule is the rule is the rule, whether it's the Pat's formation against the Ravens, Marshawn's responses to the media, Dez Bryant's non-catch, or Golden Tate's TD catch. Letter of the rule is what matters, not your interpretation of what the rule should be.
Then this happened? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YY-ULCMAAKyLt.jpgby Jane McManus via twitter 1/27/2015 7:51:25 PM
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski match! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YZr-qCQAAjUUb.jpgby Jane McManus via twitter 1/27/2015 7:52:53 PM
K.j wright on demand for super bowl tickets from family, friends: I got 15, take care of mom and dad first. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YZxN7CEAADxFj.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 7:52:59 PM
Earl is stylin today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YaFSuCUAENrCq.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 7:54:16 PM
Russell Wilson: "We're trying to do it better than anyone has ever done it." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YZ84dCEAIZpEH.jpgby Kevin Seifert via twitter 1/27/2015 7:54:42 PM
Thomas on his shoulder injury: "I feel great. I'm playing free."by Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 7:56:02 PM
Our very own Kenny Mayne was able to get Marshawn Lynch to open up in the latest @Progressive commercial. youtu.be/sY36BmRFf_Iby SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 7:56:38 PM
Not showing up would cost Marshawn $500K, says @Edwerderespn. Urlacher was fined $100K for wearing this hat http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YasBOCQAATAMN.pngby darren rovell via twitter 1/27/2015 7:56:54 PM
Robert Kraft: "We at the top of the Patriots, my family & our key people, are all one. That was the message I tried to express yesterday.”by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 7:57:40 PM
KJ Wright; midnight curfew for Seahawks tonight, earlier rest of week. Team will be at PGA tourney event today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YbNgZCEAAXxgF.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 7:59:15 PM
Russell Wilson, when asked what one NFL rule he would change: "I wish everybody would stop fining my man Marshawn."by SportsCenter via twitter 1/27/2015 7:59:31 PM
Find it funny that people think Marshawn isn't giving kids something to look up to because he doesn't talk to the media. Maybe some should spend more time looking at what he does off the field for the kids and his community. He does more than most people in this country do to help others. He's made mistakes but he also gives a ton back to his community and that is what he cares about...The media will forget him and toss him aside so why should he invest his time in them
Ahem...es.pn/1CKeJDj "@SportsCenter: Lynch answered every question with "I'm here so I won't get fined." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YUPmqCMAMSSGN.png”by ESPNmag via twitter 1/27/2015 8:01:38 PM
Robert Kraft: "After my family, my team is my passion. I love being around the guys. It's fun. I would pay to do it [pauses]. I guess I am.”by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:02:21 PM
Where Marshawn Lynch made his getaway from Media Day. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8Yb_ydCEAEQawU.jpgby John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 8:02:38 PM
Big Kevin finally a part of SB media day after a 12-year career. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YcNpvCMAEzA6D.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 8:03:35 PM
Crowd much thinner at Lynch podium since He left building after 5 minutes of "I'm only here so I won't get fined." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YcPBVCYAArdEz.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 8:03:39 PM
Repetitive Lynch: Here so I won't get finedESPN.comDuring Super Bowl media day, Marshawn Lynch answered every question with some variation of "I'm here so I won't get fined." He occasionally changed the delivery, but stuck to his script.
The more @MoneyLynch says nothing to anyone, the more I appreciate @jeffrichadiha 's @E60 profile of the mystery man. youtu.be/uHOHHstmXe4by Wayne Drehs via twitter 1/27/2015 8:05:33 PM
Robert Kraft on Pete Carroll era w/ Patriots (97-99): "I think I probably handicapped Pete from doing as good a job as he could have done."by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:06:21 PM
Why did Robert Kraft handicap Pete Carroll in New England? "I was coming off a situation [with Bill Parcells] that I was reacting to."by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:07:28 PM
Wagner: "I like proving people wrong and I'm still proving people wrong." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YdMDSCYAIrT77.jpgby Terry Blount via twitter 1/27/2015 8:07:49 PM
Seattle DC Dan Quinn getting swarmed at #MediaDay http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YdG5OCYAE1qKU.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:07:53 PM
ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Legwold: "NFL contracts merely require players to make themselves available to the media, an obligation Marshawn Lynch apparently satisfied with his single answer."
Robert Kraft says that was part of his "evolution as an owner" & ultimately led him to hire Bill Belichick & structure things a certain way.by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:09:12 PM
#Seattle's Michael Bennett and his hat... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YdaG9CMAAwLUx.jpgby Josh Weinfuss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:09:14 PM
Kevin Williams:y plan is to retire a Viking. But it's now all about winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.by John Pluym via twitter 1/27/2015 8:09:22 PM
SEAHAWKS SELFIE!!
@Bailey_67 @Garry_Gilliam
#SBmediaday http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YdWTWCYAAFaxl.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 8:09:44 PM
Stylish Earl Thomas on handling demand from family, friends for sb tix: "Airplane mode. Put phone on airplane mode." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YdpzCCEAA5ma1.jpgby John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 8:09:52 PM
Earl Thomas considers Super Bowl another home game, expects huge Seattle support in stands.by John Banks via twitter 1/27/2015 8:09:56 PM
If Russell Wilson would change one rule, what would it be?
"I just wish everyone would stop fining my man Marshawn." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YdruFCYAIlRPU.jpgby NFL on ESPN via twitter 1/27/2015 8:10:01 PM
What do we think the guy on the phone is saying? RT @JohnBanks3: Crowd much thinner at Lynch podium since he left. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8YcPBVCYAArdEz.jpgby Jason Wilde via twitter retweeted by JohnBanks3 1/27/2015 8:10:32 PM
Patriots OC Josh McDaniels says team must be smart throwing at CB Richard Sherman. es.pn/1tlUGJb (by @Jeff_Legwold).by Mike Reiss via twitter 1/27/2015 8:11:14 PM
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir do the Heisman pose at Super Bowl media day. They will do the NBC regime show. #nfl http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8Yd6_KCUAELuOM.jpgby Jane McManus via twitter 1/27/2015 8:11:16 PM
